Sitting at 3 over for the tournament, Tiger Woods has claimed yet another record at Augusta National Golf Club. Despite scoring bogeys on two of his final three holes as Round 2 play wrapped Saturday morning, Woods slid just inside the cut line at the 2023 Masters. That marks his 23rd consecutive made cut at the Masters, tying the all-time record held by good friend Fred Couples (who incidentally became the oldest player to make the cut this year at age 63) and Gary Player.

Tiger has now made the cut in all 23 Masters he has played as a professional, only missing the weekend once as an amateur in 1996.

After signing for a 74 on Thursday, Woods battled the cut line and the on-and-off nature of Friday afternoon before putting the finishing touches on his second round Saturday morning. He see-sawed on either side of the cut over the final five holes of his second round, including bogeys on the 17th and 18th, eventually finding a spot playing the weekend after Justin Thomas bogeyed the 17th to move the cut -- at the Masters, the top 50 players with ties -- to +3.

Watch the 2023 Masters continuing Saturday with Masters Live as we follow the best golfers in the world throughout Augusta National with Featured Groups, check in at the famed Amen Corner and see leaders round the turn on holes 15 & 16. Watch live on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and Paramount+.

Woods looked inherently sharper Friday compared to Thursday, his first competitive round since the 2023 Genesis Invitational in February. Despite striking the golf ball crisper and walking with a steadier pace, the five-time green jacket winner still found himself behind the sticks early. He again used the par-5 8th as a catalyst for his day as a birdie conversion was had before play was suspended just three holes later.

Firmly on the +2 projected cutline when play resumed Saturday morning, the 15-time major champion had zero room for mistake. Missed chances to round out his stroll around Amen Corner were followed by disheartening approach shots. Turning back the clock to 2013 -- when his third ricocheted off the flagstick and into the water on the par-5 15th -- Woods' third into the 15th on Friday hit the flag and settled 27 feet away. A birdie boom ensued.

Two dropped shots over his final three holes parlayed with some help from the field -- namely that bogey from Thomas -- gave Woods had a date with 36 more holes. (Thomas subsequently missed his first cut at the Masters after making the first seven of his career.)

The question now becomes: How much more will we get out of him, if any?

The latter stages of this tournament were not kind to Woods a year ago. After battling to make the cut in a less dramatic fashion in 2022, Woods signed for rounds of 78-78 in chilly, windy conditions. A similar story unfolded at the 2022 PGA Championship before Woods decided enough was enough and withdrew from the championship.

More of the same could be in store on Saturday as temperatures hover in the 50s and the deluge of rain is expected to persist into this afternoon.

While Woods cited increased endurance ahead of tournament action, his words will now be put to the test. Set to experience his first quick turnaround of the week and play 25 holes in the process, Tiger's gait will be just as important as his play. A soft Augusta National will not be his ally and will only make an uphill battle steeper.