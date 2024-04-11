Stanley

Attention shoppers, Stanley is launching a new limited edition Mother's Day collection tomorrow at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET). The exclusive collection will offer three of Stanley's most popular tumblers and water bottles -- including the Stanley Quencher, of course -- in three stylish and cheerful floral designs.

If you want the honor of giving mom her favorite Mother's Day gift this year, you'll need to move fast. Stanley's limited edition colorways tend to sell out fast. So tap the button below to preview the collection now and make sure you're ready to hit "add to cart" the second they become available tomorrow morning.

Would Mom prefer a Yeti, instead? Great news: Yeti has a Mother's Day promotion going on now through April 15. Buy Yeti Rambler drinkware and barware, Yonder bottles or a Boomer dog bowl and you can customize your purchase for free. You can inscribe Mom's name, choose a custom Mother's Day design, or upload your own image to be put on it. You know Mom will appreciate the personalized touch.

Stanley's Mother's Day 2024 collection drops on April 11

Stanley

Mom deserves to hydrate in style and Stanley is making sure she can do just that with this limited-edition collection. Dropping tomorrow at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET), shoppers can choose from three different colorways, each bursting with a floral design specially designed for Mother's Day.

The special celebratory colorway is available on the iconic Stanley Quencher as well as Stanley's popular IceFlow bottle and All Day Slim bottle so you can pick this up in Mom's favorite color and favorite Stanley water bottle design. That is, if you manage to hit "add to cart" before it sells out.

To make sure you're ready to go, tap the button below to go directly to the Stanley water bottle you want to buy for Mom so you can choose the colorway now and have it ready to go as soon as this collection drops tomorrow morning.

40-ounce Stanley Mother's Day Quencher, $45

30-ounce Stanley Mother's Day Quencher, $35

24-ounce Stanley Mother's Day IceFlow bottle with flip straw, $35

20-ounce Stanley Mother's Day All Day Slim bottle, $30

Give mom a customized Stanley Quencher for Mother's Day

Stanley

If you miss the limited edition drop tomorrow morning, you still have a chance to give Mom something special from Stanley this year. The brand will let you create your own custom designs, featuring your choice of color, text and graphic.

Adding those custom details will add an extra $12 to the price, but we think it's worth it. Your choice of words or graphics will be engraved right on the bottle, making your mom's Stanley water bottle truly the most special edition design out there.

If you want to give Mom a custom Stanley Quencher this year, you should place your order now. Stanley says it can take two to three weeks for custom orders to process and ship.

If Mom's preferred water bottle isn't the Stanley Quencher, we've got you. The brand also offers customization for a wide selection of its tumblers, mugs and water bottles. Tap the button below to see all Stanley items that are eligible for customization.

Yeti will let you customize your Mother's Day gift for free

Yeti

Yeti loves moms as much as Stanley. Right now, the popular Stanley alternative is giving shoppers a chance to create a custom Mother's Day water bottle or tumbler for free. Well, you'll pay the regular retail price for the water bottle or tumbler you choose--but you can add custom mom-inspired graphics at no extra cost.

This special offer is available now. As long as you place your order before the deal expires on April 15 at 9:59 p.m. PT (11:59 p.m. CT), your custom Yeti should arrive before Mother's Day (May 12).

Choose from a selection of mom-inspired designs and add personalized text or images--all at no extra cost.

Tap the button below to see all Yeti items that are eligible for free Mother's Day customization.