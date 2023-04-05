Looking for a new baseball jersey to celebrate the 2023 MLB season? We've done the research to find the most popular jerseys this year (so far).

Fanatics' top sellers range from a customizable Phillies jersey to a classic Aaron Judge Yankees jersey. Cheering for the Astros, Padres or Dodgers? You're not alone. Those beloved teams' jerseys also made the bestselling list. Keep reading to shop some of Fanatics' top selling jerseys, or shop all MLB jerseys below.

Top products in this article:

Philadelphia Phillies Nike home replica custom jersey, $150

Aaron Judge New York Yankees Nike home replica player name jersey, $135

Philadelphia Phillies Nike home replica custom jersey



Fanatics

Celebrate your favorite Philadelphia team with a customizable Phillies jersey. The jersey has bold Phillies graphics and is made with moisture-wicking technology. Available in sizes S-2X.

Order this custom jersey with your favorite Phillies player's name and jersey number, or pick out your own!

Note: Fanatics may reject and cancel any custom order, including those with messages that are deemed offensive or inappropriate.

Philadelphia Phillies Nike home replica custom jersey (mens), $150

Philadelphia Phillies Nike home replica custom jersey (womens), $150

Clayton Kershaw Los Angeles Dodgers Nike home replica player name jersey

Fanatics

Show your support for #22 with this bestselling full-button Kershaw Dodgers jersey. Available in sizes S-2X and in three colors

Clayton Kershaw Los Angeles Dodgers Nike home replica player name jersey (mens), $135

Clayton Kershaw Los Angeles Dodgers Nike home replica player name jersey (womens), $135

Aaron Judge New York Yankees Nike home replica player name jersey

Fanatics

Show your Yankees spirit with this classic full-button jersey featuring the name and number of your favorite player. Available in sizes S-4X and also in navy.

Aaron Judge New York Yankees Nike home replica player name jersey (mens), $135

Aaron Judge New York Yankees Nike home replica player name jersey (womens), $135

Houston Astros Nike 2022 City Connect replica jersey

Fanatics

Houston, we have your next game day jersey! This City Connect style jersey features a design that celebrates the home of NASA's mission control with nods to the Texas flag and past space missions. Available in sizes S-4X.

Houston Astros Nike 2022 City Connect replica jersey (mens), $140

San Diego Padres Nike alternate replica team jersey

Fanatics

Go Padres! This Nike replica team jersey will look great on game day (or any day, for that matter). Available in sizes S-4X,

San Diego Padres Nike alternate replica team jersey (mens), $115

San Diego Padres Nike alternate replica team jersey (womens), $115

Related content on CBS Sports: