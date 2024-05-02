Best Buy

Basketball fans won't want to miss the NBA Playoffs special at Best Buy right now. Between now and June 15, shoppers can get a NBA Store e-gift card worth up to $200 when they buy an eligible Hisense TV or projector from Best Buy.

To make this deal even sweeter, some of the eligible Hisense products are on sale. So you can save hundreds on a brand new 4K TV or projector and earn a free NBA Store gift card at the same time. Keep reading to learn more about this incredible deal or tap the button below to start shopping the deal at Best Buy.

How to get a new 4K TV and up to $200 to spend on fresh fan gear at the NBA Store

With this special NBA Playoffs deal, you can get an NBA Store gift card worth anywhere from $50 to $200 when you buy select models of Hisense's 4K TVs and projectors. There are dozens of eligible items with prices starting at $350 (for a 55-inch Hisense U6 Series 4K TV).

You'll get a $50 NBA Store gift card when you order the 55-inch or 65-inch Hisense U6, U7 or U8 mini-LED 4K TV with Google TV built in. If you order a 75-inch or 85-inch size of one of those TVs or an eligible Hisense projector, you'll get a $100 gift card. To get the $200 NBA Store gift card, order a 100-inch TV or projector.

Whichever option you choose, you'll be able to watch the rest of the NBA playoffs in crisp 4K clarity while wearing fresh fan gear from the NBA Store, courtesy of Best Buy or Amazon.

Shop Hisense 4K TV deals to save more and get your free NBA Store gift card

If the free NBA Store gift card wasn't enough on its own, you can score a double-win by snagging a Hisense 4K TV while it's on sale. Select sizes of the eligible 4K TVs and projectors are up to $2,000 off right now at Best Buy.

One of our favorite deals is on the Hisense 55-inch U7 Series mini-LED 4K QLED TV. Regularly listed at $800, this 4K TV powered by Google TV is on sale for just $650 right now -- and it's eligible for a $50 NBA Store gift card.

The mini-LED pro technology makes bright colors brighter and dark colors darker with localized backlighting and dimming. Combine that with the vibrant colors made possible by the QLED tech and you'll enjoy vivid detail and sharp contrast while watching the game.

A TV made for sports fanatics, it can reach refresh rates up to 144 Hertz. That's as fast as the upgraded 2024 Samsung Frame, which costs nearly three times as much as this Hisense. With refresh rates that fast, you can watch the game with virtually no lag so all the action on the court will look crisp and smooth.

Amazon is also offering the Hisense 55-inch U7 Series mini-LED 4K QLED TV at the same low price -- and throwing in the free $50 NBA Store gift card, too.

More Hisense TV deals that come with a free NBA Store gift card