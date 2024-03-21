Samsung

The 2024 Samsung Frame is finally here. Well, almost. Samsung officially opened up preorders of the upgraded version of CBS Sports Essentials readers' favorite TV today.

We've got the scoop on what's new and how to get the best deal on the premium Samsung 4K TV that doubles as a work of art.

What's new in the revamped 2024 Samsung Frame?

Samsung

Like its predecessor, the 2024 Samsung Frame boasts a lightning-fast 120 Hz refresh rate -- perfect for catching every nanosecond of action when watching the game. The matte finish eliminates glare so everyone can see the game no matter where they're sitting.

Unlike its predecessor, that 120 Hz refresh rate will automatically downgrade to 60 Hz while in art mode so that you can enjoy priceless works of art without taking as big of a hit to your electricity bill. Since artwork is stationary, there's no need to have a lightning fast refresh rate. For further energy savings, the TV will shut off when its motion detector sense no one is in the room.

The newly revamped Frame is now Pantone validated, meaning it uses color correction technology while in art mode to improve color fidelity on the art and photography you display. Your paintings will look even more like the real thing and photography will be displayed in crisper, richer detail than ever before.

The new Samsung TV is available in five sizes with prices starting at $1,000 for the 43-inch version and capping out at $3,000 for the 75-inch Frame.

Top features of the 2024 Samsung Frame TV:

Now Pantone validated, works of art will look almost identical to the real thing thanks to improved color fidelity.

The Frame will automatically downgrade from 120 Hz to 60 Hz refresh rate while in art mode to use less energy.

It's a great TV for sports fans: You get 4K clarity and blur-free motion while watching the game.

Each month, stream a new curated collection of 20 free pieces of art (or pay $5.99 per month to access the full 2,500+ artwork collection).

Get a free 65-inch TV when you preorder the 2024 Samsung Frame

If news of a revamped Samsung Frame weren't exciting enough, the preorder deal Samsung is offering right now definitely is. Preorder the 2024 Samsung Frame and you'll get a second TV for free. Yes, you read that right.

When you place your preorder for the Frame (or any of the TVs in its 2024 flagship lineup) before April 11, 2024, Samsung will throw in a 65-inch Class Crystal UHD TV (a $450 value) for free. That's two premium 4K TVs for the price of one.

Upgrade your audio with a new Samsung Music Frame

Samsung

Another exciting new release in Samsung's 2024 lineup is the Music Frame. The Dolby Atmos surround sound speaker is disguised as a picture frame that can display your own photos or your pick of artwork from the same Samsung Art Store you use for the Frame.

A more stylish way to hear the game, you can get just one or order multiple speakers to place throughout the room. They'll sync with each other to create a robust, immersive listening experience that'll have you feeling like you're right there in the middle of the action.

If you preorder before April 11, the brand will give you a $50 Samsung credit to spend on more Samsung goodies.

Preorder the Samsung Music Frame for $400 today.