Samsung's Frame is the ideal combination of flat-screen TV and wall art, helping it blend seamlessly into your home. One of the top-selling sports TVs among CBS Sports Essentials readers in 2023, the Frame is proving just as popular this year, thanks to its crisp QLED picture quality and stylish design.

This week, you can get the popular TV for even less thanks to the deals we found at the Discover Samsung Spring Sale. From now until March 10, the brand is offering the Frame for up to $1,000 off -- alongside tons of other massive deals on premium 8K TVs, best-in-class outdoor TVs and everything else you need to upgrade your home entertainment system.

With prices ranging from just $550 for the 32-inch model to $3,400 for the 85-inch TV, you can save on whichever size best fits your space.

Save up to $1,000 on the Frame at Samsung

The Frame is a brilliant high-resolution TV and work of art all in one. When you're not watching anything, you can switch it to art mode to display an image collection of your choice, or showcase your own photos and drawings.

Well-hidden cables make it look like a real framed work of art on your wall. And when Sunday rolls around, you can turn off art mode and watch the sports action in all its QLED 4K glory.

The Frame features a matte display film that limits glare, giving you the best viewing angle for all your favorite shows and movies. In addition, The Frame also offers Quantum HDR, which delivers an expanded range of color and contrast, and a slim-fit wall mount.

Showcase artwork from world-famous galleries and museums in the comfort of your living room. With a subscription to Samsung's art store, you have unlimited access to a library of more than 1,400 new and classic works from established and emerging artists.

The Frame also features a customizable bezel, allowing you to complement your style however you see fit. The bezel is magnetic, making it easy to change when the mood strikes.

What we like about The Frame:

The anti-reflection screen with matte display film eliminates most glare, so you can enjoy watching TV without distraction.

The Quantum HDR processor delivers blacker blacks, brighter whites and all-around more vibrant color and detail.

Display your own photos and artwork in art mode, or use an optional Samsung subscription.

The built-in motion sensor can conserve power by turning off art mode when no one's in the room.

Get the Frame for even less at Walmart

While we love the deals we found at the Samsung sale, some sizes of the Frame are on even deeper discount at Walmart. Right now, the retailer is offering the 43-inch size or larger for even less than you'll pay at Samsung. The biggest savings are on the 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch sizes, which are between $150 and $300 cheaper at Walmart than they are when you buy them directly from Samsung.

Shop your preferred size at Walmart below:

