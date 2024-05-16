Nike

With the highly anticipated release of the Nike Pegasus 41 next month, Nike has slashed prices across every variation of last year's Nike Pegasus 40. The deepest discount happens to be on our absolute favorite Nikes for football fans: the stylish NFL edition of the popular running shoe.

Available in 32 colorways representing every NFL football team, Nike's NFL Pegasus 40 once retailed for $140. But right now, shoppers can snag the popular Nike shoe in their favorite team's colors at the clearance price of $55. That's over 60% off one of the best running shoes and one of the comfiest ways to rep your favorite team. But you'll have to hurry because sizes (and team colors) are selling out fast.

This chance to snag the new NFL Pegasus 40 for just $55 is one of our favorite deals we've spotted so far this year. It couldn't come at a better time with the curiously missing Eagles edition of the Pegasus 40 finally launching earlier this year. So now all 32 NFL teams are represented in the collection -- and available for up to 40% off.

The chance to rep your favorite team isn't the only reason to love these shoes. The Pegasus 40 also happens to be CBS Sports readers' favorite shoe and one of the best Nike running shoes -- and that's saying something for a brand that literally built its reputation on making great running shoes.

As a running shoe, the Nike Pegasus 40 is a balanced, daily trainer that delivers comfort and support but still adds a little extra bounce to your step. One of the key features that helps it accomplish that is a layer of Nike's signature React foam in the midsole.

React foam is soft enough to cushion your foot when it lands but durable enough to spring back into shape when you lift off again. That spring back into shape helps provide a little extra lift in your stride. You also get two Air Zoom units, one in the heel and one in the forefoot. These small air capsules act kind of like a bouncy ball for a little extra propulsive power with each foot strike.

Regularly priced at $130, you can find some colorways on sale for up to 30% off during Nike's Back to School -- or you can splurge on a custom design all your own for $160.

The NFL edition of the Nike Pegasus 40 isn't the only one on sale. Nike has slashed up to 50% off every version of its popular running shoe as it gears up for this year's new release. That includes the standard colorways in both men's (up to 40% off) and women's sizes (up to 33% off) as well as the select range of college edition sneakers (50% off). Tap the buttons below to shop all the Nike Pegasus 40 deals available right now.

