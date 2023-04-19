Dustin Satloff / Getty Images

The 2023 Major League Baseball season is in full swing. Whether you're looking to show some team spirit, or simply shield your face from the sun the next time you're in the stadium, Fanatics has you covered (literally) with these bestselling baseball caps.

Fanatics' top sellers range from a Jackie Robinson hat to an MLB Pro League cap repping all the teams. Cheering for the Phillies, Padres or Dodgers? You're not alone. Those beloved teams' hats also made the bestselling list. Keep reading to shop some of Fanatics' top selling snapbacks and fitted hats, or shop all MLB hats below.

Top MLB caps in this article:

New York Yankees New Era 2023 Jackie Robinson Day 59Fifty fitted hat, $44

Los Angeles Dodgers New Era authentic collection on field 59Fifty performance fitted hat, $42

MLB Pro Standard Pro League wool snapback hat (black), $55

New York Yankees New Era 2023 Jackie Robinson Day 59Fifty fitted hat

Fanatics

Do you already have a ton of Yankees caps? Bet you don't have this one.

Celebrate Jackie Robinson's incredible impact with this fitted hat from New Era, featuring the New York Yankees logo in raised embroidery and commemorative Jackie Robinson Day graphics on the side. Available in 11 sizes.

New York Yankees New Era 2023 Jackie Robinson Day 59Fifty fitted hat, $44

Philadelphia Phillies New Era game team classic 39Thirty flex hat

Fanatics

Show some team spirit all summer long with this bestselling classic Phillies cap. Available in three sizes.

Philadelphia Phillies New Era game team classic 39Thirty flex hat, $34

Los Angeles Dodgers New Era authentic collection on-field 59Fifty performance fitted hat

Fanatics

Grab a Dodger Dog at the stadium in cool comfort with this flat bill fitted Dodgers cap. Available in 11 sizes.

Los Angeles Dodgers New Era authentic collection on field 59Fifty performance fitted hat, $42

San Diego Padres New Era authentic collection on-field 59Fifty fitted hat

Fanatics

If you're looking to rep your Padres pride, this flat bill fitted hat is perfect for you. Available in seven sizes.

San Diego Padres New Era authentic collection on-field 59Fifty fitted hat, $42

Boston Red Sox New Era game authentic collection on-field 59Fifty fitted hat

Fanatics

Grab this bestselling Boston Red Sox hat, head to Fenway Park and get ready to cheer for your team alongside Wally and Tessie. Available in 10 sizes.

Boston Red Sox New Era game authentic collection on-field 59Fifty fitted hat, $42

Atlanta Braves New Era home authentic collection on-field 59Fifty fitted hat

Fanatics

Brave the next big game with the Atlanta Braves' bestselling low profile fifitted hat. Available in 10 sizes.

Atlanta Braves New Era home authentic collection on-field 59Fifty fitted hat, $42

MLB Pro Standard Pro League wool snapback hat

Fanatics

Show off your love of the game with this MLB Pro League snapback featuring embroidered graphics representing all the teams. Available in one size.

MLB Pro Standard Pro League wool snapback hat (black), $55

Related content on CBS Sports: