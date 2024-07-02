Premier Protein

Whether your goal is to pack on muscle mass, lose weight or just round out your diet, protein shakes are a great-tasting way to do it. The most cost-effective option is to get a great protein powder that you can mix with milk or water yourself. But sometimes, you need an easy, grab-and-go option that you can take to work or toss in your gym bag. Ready-to-drink protein shakes are the best way to ensure you're getting the protein you need every day without having to worry about gritty, hard-to-mix powders or cleaning out messy protein shaker bottles.

The best protein shakes that are ready-to-drink pack a high dose of protein in each serving while leaving out the excess sugar and other additives that you don't need. They should also taste great enough that you will actually want to drink them daily. To find the best protein shakes in 2024, we scoured the Amazon review section to find the shakes reviewers couldn't stop raving about.

Best protein shake overall: Premier Protein

Amazon

Each single-serving shake in this 12-pack from Premier Protein includes 30 grams of whey protein blended into a creamy and rich shake that makes meeting your daily protein requirements easy and delicious.

Along with 30 grams of protein, each serving delivers 3 grams of fiber and a generous dose of 24 essential vitamins and minerals. Add in the fact that there's just one gram of sugar and only 160 calories, and you have a great, balanced protein shake for just about anyone, whether you're trying to bulk up, slim down or simply supplement your diet with a healthy meal replacement shake.

Taste is one of the top reasons reviewers love this ready-to-drink protein shake, which has earned an impressive 4.5-star average on Amazon after more than 220,100 ratings. "It's smooth, keeps me satisfied for longer and doesn't have that tacky feel," said one Amazon reviewer. There are 17 flavors to choose from, ranging from classics like chocolate or vanilla to hard-to-find flavors like root beer float or cake batter. So you'll never get bored of the taste of your daily protein shake.

In addition to taste, texture, and high protein content, reviewers loved the convenience of these grab-and-go single-serving protein shakes. "These are perfect for when you don't have time to make a Protein Shake on your own or while you're on the road with a cooler!" one Amazon reviewer said.

Get a 12-pack on Amazon for $30.

Top features of the Premier Protein shakes:

Get 30 grams of protein per serving.

Choose from 17 different flavors or get a variety pack.

This protein shake includes a blend of 24 vitamins and minerals.

There's only one gram of sugar per serving.

Highest protein content per serving: Core Power Fairlife Elite

Amazon

Each 14-ounce bottle of Core Power Fairlife Elite delivers a whopping 42 grams of complete protein, making this the ideal option for those looking to build up muscle mass. That high protein formula is made possible by using ultra-filtered milk that removes the lactose and fats but keeps the milk proteins. That means this protein shake is also great for people who are lactose intolerant.

According to one Amazon reviewer, "This has the highest protein and calcium with the lowest calories and sugars we could find in a lactose-free shake." Tons of reviewers loved that they could get a lactose-free option that still tasted delicious and included so much high-quality protein.

Made for recovery, this ultra-high protein shake is also loaded with electrolytes to help boost hydration and replace essential minerals lost through sweat.

Averaging 4.7 stars after more than 18,400 ratings, Core Power Fairlife Elite is a top-seller thanks to its high protein formula and smooth taste and texture. "I love all three flavors, they're good from the fridge or room temp [and] they all taste like milkshakes," one Amazon reviewer said.

You can get a 12-pack of these protein-packed shakes on Amazon for $52.

Top features of the Core Power Fairlife Elite:

Get 42 grams of protein per serving.

While it contains milk, this protein shake is lactose-free.

Reviewers say it tastes great both at room temperature or refrigerated.

This protein shake also includes electrolytes to boost hydration after a workout.

Best vegan protein shake: OWYN Pro Elite

Amazon

These plant-based protein shakes from Only What You Need (OWYN) deliver 32 grams of protein per serving, derived exclusively from plant-based sources like pea protein, pumpkin seeds and flaxseeds. The certified vegan formula is also completely sugar-free and has zero carbs so it's a great pick for those on a low-carb diet or with health conditions like diabetes that need to limit their sugar intake.

While plant-based protein shakes don't always taste as great as milk-based, reviewers loved the rich flavor of the OWYN Pro Elite. According to one reviewer, "It's smooth, not chalky, tastes good without that heavy fake flavoring." Another reviewer said, "I'd honestly drink these every day just because I like the flavor."

In addition to 32 grams of protein, this protein shake also offers prebiotics, omega-3 fatty acids and a superfood blend to round out the nutrient-packed formula.

Get a 12-pack of the vegan protein shakes at Amazon for $47.

Top features of the OWYN Pro Elite protein shakes:

Get 32 grams of protein per serving.

This protein shake is certified 100% vegan.

It's free of dairy, soy, gluten, egg, peanuts, tree nuts and sesame.

With zero grams of sugar, this is also a good option for people who need a sugar-free option.

Get omega-3 fatty acids, prebiotics and other healthy supplements along with your protein.

Best sugar-free protein shake: Muscle Milk Zero

Amazon

If you want a daily boost of protein without the sugary additives that some brands use, try Muscle Milk Zero. Each serving contains 20 grams of whey and casein protein and zero sugar. Designed to energize you before your workout or before you start your day, it includes a combination of fast-release and slow-release proteins to fuel your muscles.

Despite having no sugar, tons of reviewers rave about the taste. One Amazon reviewer called it a "very tasty protein shake with no grit or aftertaste." You can drink it on its own or do as other reviewers suggest and add it to your oatmeal or coffee or in the morning.

The sugar-free protein shake clocks in at just 100 calories per serving and has only one gram of fat, so those in need of an option to help with weight loss will get everything they need in Muscle Milk Zero. There are also four grams of fiber and a few added vitamins and minerals to round out the formula. Drink it in the morning, ahead of a workout or toss it in your bag for a mid-day snack that satisfies without disrupting your weight loss plan.

You can get a 12-pack of Muscle Milk Zero on Amazon for $28.

Top features of the Muscle Milk Zero protein shakes:

Get 20 grams of protein per serving.

This protein shake has zero sugar.

There are only 100 calories per serving.

Muscle Milk Zero uses a mix of fast-release and slow-release proteins for an instant boost of energy without the crash later.

More top-rated protein shakes on Amazon