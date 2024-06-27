Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is right around the corner. From Tuesday, July 16 through Wednesday, July 17, Prime members will get exclusive access to thousands of massive deals on some of the retailer's best-selling items. With all the buzz about Amazon's biggest sales event of the year, sports fans are probably wondering if it's worth signing up for Amazon Prime. Is Amazon Prime worth it for sports fans?

Aside from access to exclusive Prime Day deals this summer, a Prime membership has tons of perks for sports fans. The retailer offers a wide selection of products, from the best sports TVs to top-of-the-line exercise equipment to the coolest golf tech. So you'll be able to shop for all your sports-watching and sports-doing needs in one place--and get free one- and two-day shipping on every single one of those orders. The membership also includes Amazon Prime Video, which offers an ever-expanding selection of live sports. Keep reading to learn more about what Amazon Prime has to offer sports fans or tap the button below to sign up and explore the perks for yourself.

What sports are included with Amazon Prime?

There are tons of live sports available on Amazon Prime Video. For NFL fans, the streaming platform has been airing Thursday Night Football games. For Caitlin Clark fans, Prime has exclusive rights to 21 of the WNBA games this season, including the Commissioner's Cup championship. Amazon Prime Video also airs live matches from dozens of sports including baseball, basketball, soccer, hockey, golf, and many more.

If the platform doesn't have the specific league or games you want to watch, all is not lost. Amazon allows members to add dozens of premium streaming services to their Prime account. That includes other major destinations for sports fans like Paramount+, Max, NBA TV, WNBA League Pass and more. So, not only can you likely bundle all your favorite sports into one membership, but you can watch them all from a single platform. No more jumping around from one streaming service to another to figure out where tonight's game is airing.

How much is Amazon Prime?

Normally, an Amazon Prime membership will cost $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Students can join for just $7.49 per month (or $69 per year). But for a limited time, Amazon is offering the student price to all shoppers.

If you sign up now, you can enjoy three months of Prime perks for just $7.49 per month. That includes full access to Amazon Prime Day deals as well as free one or two-day shipping and year-round access to exclusive members-only deals. You'll also get access to NFL games aired on Amazon Prime Video this year.

Thinking about becoming an Amazon Prime member? We've got all your Prime Day 2024 questions answered, with info on key dates, early Amazon Prime Day deals you can shop right now and what you need to know to get the best prices on home, fitness gear, tech and more on Amazon.

Best Amazon deals for sports fans you can shop right now

If you can't wait for Prime Day to shop great deals (we can't either), we've got you. Here are some of our favorite deals for sports fans that are available on Amazon right now.

A 75" 4K TV under $500: Toshiba C350 Series

Amazon

The Toshiba C350 Series boasts crisp 4K resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate so you can watch the game in lag-free real time while enjoying crystal clear picture quality. With the Alexa-enabled voice remote, you'll even be able to ask Alexa for the latest scores of the game you're not watching without having to interrupt the action on the screen.

The 75-inch size of this 4K TV is on sale at Amazon right now for just $470 (reduced from $650).

Franklin Sports NFL Pro pickleball paddle: Save $10

Amazon

Show off your skills in the kitchen and your NFL team pride with the NFL Pro pickleball paddle from Franklin Sports. The mid-sized paddle features a fiberglass face with improved traction to give you better spin without losing control of the ball. But the best part is that its face bears the official logo and colors of your favorite football team. It's available in 30 NFL team colors.

Right now, you can get the NFL pickleball paddle at Amazon for $90 (reduced from $100).

Visveil basketball hoop (19% off)

Amazon

Practice shooting threes like Caitlin Clark or fadeaways like Michael Jordan with this adjustable basketball hoop for your driveway or patio. You can adjust the height of this sturdy basketball hoop between 5.7 feet and 10 feet, making it a versatile option that everyone in the family can enjoy.

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, you can get it on sale for just $179 (reduced from $220).

43% off Madden NFL 24 for the PS5

Amazon

Immerse yourself in the game with latest Madden NFL game from EA Sports for the Playstation 5. With AI-enhanced movements and ultra-realistic animation, Madden NFL 24 lets you get in the game and show your skills on the field. The latest edition of the game also comes with improved Fieldsense technology, giving you greater control of the gameplay and the ability to execute more complex maneuvers.

Right now, you can get Madden NFL 24 for the PS5 for $29 (43% off).

Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video

Not only can you order your new NFL fan gear for the 2024-25 season on Amazon (free two-day shipping for the win), Amazon Prime members get free access to every NFL game broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. You'll need an Amazon Prime membership to watch Thursday Night Football, which broadcasts exclusively (with a few exceptions) on Prime Video.

These are the 2024-25 NFL games broadcast exclusively on Amazon Prime Video: