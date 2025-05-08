The Carolina Panthers have released one of their starting pass rushers from last season, the team announced Thursday, parting ways with Jadeveon Clowney. Clowney was due around $8.53 million in salary this upcoming season, and $2 million of that is reportedly guaranteed. This move frees up $7.78 million in cap space for Carolina.

The Panthers have been busy upgrading the defensive side of the ball this offseason, and drafted two pass rushers in Nic Scourton out of Texas A&M and Princely Umanmielen from Ole Miss with two of their first three selections in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Last March, Clowney signed a two-year, $20 million contract with Carolina. It was a homecoming in a way, as the Rock Hill native starred at South Carolina from 2011-13, and had his No. 7 retired by the Gamecocks. In 14 starts last season, Clowney recorded 46 combined tackles, 5.5 sacks, 11 QB hits and four passes defended. The Panthers defense ranked dead last in the NFL, allowing an average of 404.5 yards of total offense per game. The 179.8 yards rushing allowed per game were the most by a team since the 1987 Atlanta Falcons.

Clowney was a No. 1 overall pick of the Houston Texans back in 2014. He earned three straight Pro Bowl nods and a second-team All-Pro selection in 2016 in five seasons with Houston. He was traded to the Seattle Seahawks prior to the 2019 season, then signed with the Tennessee Titans after that one year. Clowney also played two seasons with the Cleveland Browns from 2021-22, and one season with the Baltimore Ravens before signing with the Panthers.

In 140 career games played, Clowney has recorded 58 sacks. While he turned 32 earlier this year, Clowney has recorded at least nine sacks in two out of the last four seasons. There are several teams that could be in the market for a veteran pass rusher at this point in the offseason. Let's take a look at a few.

The Washington Commanders failed to select a pass rusher in the draft despite it being a pretty notable need. Their 2024 sack leader, Dante Fowler Jr., signed with the Dallas Cowboys in free agency, and his 10.5 quarterback takedowns were more than the rest of Washington's defensive ends recorded combined. Clowney would be a solid addition for a team looking to win now -- as indicated by some of the other moves general manager Adam Peters has made since last year's trade deadline.

The San Francisco 49ers experienced a high amount of roster turnover this offseason, and two of their three leading sack leaders from 2024 in Leonard Floyd and Maliek Collins are now on different teams. San Francisco did utilize its No. 11 overall pick on Georgia pass rusher Mykel Williams, but Clowney would be a welcomed addition as a rotational pass rusher for Robert Saleh.

Some Titans fans may roll their eyes at a potential Clowney reunion. After all, he recorded zero sacks in eight games played after Tennessee signed him to a one-year deal worth $12 million back in 2020. The Titans are a team that should be in the market for pass-rush help after parting ways with Harold Landry. Tennessee added Dre'Mont Jones, plus Lorenzo Carter in free agency and drafted Oluwafemi Oladejo in the second round, but this room still needs an upgrade. If Clowney were willing to join a rebuilding team, the Titans would be an option.