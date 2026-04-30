One of the NFL's all-time ageless wonders is giving it at least one more go. Calais Campbell is signing a one-year deal with the Ravens for what will be his 19th NFL season, per CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

Campbell, who turns 40 on Sept. 1, is in line to become just the third defensive lineman in NFL history to play into his 40s. The others are all-time sacks leader Bruce Smith and Jim Marshall.

Campbell has aged magnificently, and the Ravens know that well. After spending the first nine years of his career with the Cardinals and then the next three seasons with the Jaguars, he played in Baltimore from 2020-2022, earning a Pro Bowl berth in 2020. He was with the Falcons in 2023, the Dolphins in 2024 and the Cardinals again last season.

Playing a larger role than expected -- 643 snaps, including 499 on defense -- Campbell recorded 6.5 sacks for Arizona last year, tying his best output over the last seven years. He was Pro Football Focus' No. 23-graded interior defensive lineman (out of 127), earning particularly high marks against the run.

His leadership was also well-noted among several Cardinals players, per ESPN. Campbell was the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year and the 2023 Alan Page Community Award winner.

Campbell was No. 63 in Pete Prisco's top 100 free agents this offseason.

Campbell's 117 career sacks are tied for 25th all-time and are fourth-most among active players, only behind Von Miller, Cameron Jordan and Myles Garrett. At 6-foot-8, Campbell is also one of the game's best at knocking down passes when he can't get to the quarterback; his 65 career passes defended are seventh-most by a defensive lineman since 1999, when the stat began.

A six-time Pro Bowler, Campbell is just a few years younger than his new coach, 42-year-old Jesse Minter, and nearly a decade older than Baltimore's new offensive coordinator, Declan Doyle.

But he's still getting it done on the field, and he should be helpful for the Ravens, who continue to infuse their defensive line and EDGE units with talent. After the Maxx Crosby trade fell through earlier this offseason, Baltimore pivoted and signed star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, the 2024 NFL sack leader. In the NFL Draft, the Ravens took Missouri product Zion Young, a physical EDGE who should be able to contribute early, in the second round. Baltimore is also hoping to see progress from Mike Green, a 2025 second-round pick.

On the interior, Campbell joins stout nose tackle Travis Jones and run stuffer John Jenkins. The biggest question for Baltimore up front is the status of Nnamdi Madubuike, a standout in 2023 and 2024 who suffered a neck injury early in 2025. He is expected to return this season, per ESPN. Campbell should add some more pass-rushing to the defensive end spot, either in place of or opposite Madubuike, while Hendrickson, Young and Green take advantage from the edge.

The Ravens finished 2025 with the second-worst sack rate in the NFL, behind only the 49ers.