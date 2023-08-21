If the hot August temperatures are any indicator of an extended summer, we've got a lot more golf weather ahead of us. Just in time, Amazon is running killer deals on top golf gear from Callaway, Wilson and more.
If you missed out on the great golf deals during Amazon Prime Day in July, there's plenty of terrific golf deals to be had while we patiently wait for Amazon's next big shopping event, Amazon Big Deal Day, in October.
Shop the best golf deals on Amazon
Amazon is serving up some serious deals on top-quality golf gear. Here are CBS Sports Essentials' top sale picks.
Top-rated travel golf bag: Samsonite Spinner Wheeling Golf Travel Cover
Samsonite's padded travel golf bag (51" x 17" x 14") offers four dividers, a padded front zipper pouch for valuables, a full U-zip enclosure for easy access and a top handle that makes transporting your golf clubs as easy as giving it a light push.
Available in blue and in black, this durable bag is from Samsonite, one of the most trusted names in luggage and accessories. It's rated 4.2 stars on Amazon, and more than half off right now.
Samsonite Spinner Wheeling Golf Travel Cover, $120 (reduced from $250)$120 at Amazon
Founders Club premium golf cart bag: Save $80
This outstanding cart bag (41 x 12 x 15 inches) features a hearty 12 pockets and 14 full length dividers. The anti rattle club protection system keeps clubs from rattling against one another and the two side D-rings can be used to keep accessories in place.
This bag earns 4.5 stars from satisfied Amazon customers including those who call this an "awesome bag."
Founders Club Premium Cart Bag, $260 (reduced from $280)$260 at Amazon
Shop the best golf ball deals on Amazon:
- Quality distance balls: Wilson Profile Distance Golf Ball (3 dozen), $29 with Prime (reduced from $33)
- Callaway triple pack technology: Callaway Golf 2022 Chrome Soft Golf Balls (1 dozen), $43 (reduced from $50)
- Excellent spin consistency: Callaway Golf 2022 Chrome Soft X Golf Balls (1 dozen), $45 (reduced from $50)
Our bestselling range finder is $100 off: Callaway Golf 300 Pro
Calculate elevation changes and measure incline/decline angles with this precise range finder, which is equipped with 6x magnification. Featuring a range of 5-1000 years with +/- 1 yard accuracy, choose whether you measure in yards or meters. Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon.
"Works great," says on Amazon reviewer. "It's accurate and it gives you more confidence when choosing a club. Nice and light and the magnet is great."
The Callaway Golf 300 Pro range finder comes with a carabiner hard carrying case for your convenience. It's currently 33% off at Amazon.
Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder, $200 (reduced from $300)$200 at Amazon
