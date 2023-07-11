We've been researching full-body home gyms to upgrade our workout. Amazon Prime Day is here (July 11-12) and Amazon is offering big deals on high-quality fitness equipment. Prime Day 2023 can't do the workout for us, but it's definitely making affording a top-of-the-line home gym setup easier.
Top home gym deals in this article:
- 4.5-star-rated budget option: JX Fitness Home Gym, $499 with Prime (reduced from $700)
- Save on a 4.6-star Bowflex gym: Bowflex Xceed Home Gym, $679 with Prime (reduced from $1,000)
- Target multiple body parts in one session: Body-Solid Strength Tech, $1,695 (reduced from $1,900)
Best Amazon Prime Day deals on full-body home gyms
Getting a full body workout in at home has never been easier thanks to Amazon's Prime Day discounts on some of its best brands. Though these home gyms offer serious discounts, we're looking for more than a good price when it comes to a home gym.
Sure, the deals got our attention, but we never want to cheat on quality. We looked for home gyms that received 4 stars and excellent verified reviews, even at early Prime Day pricing. (Note that you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to get many of these deals.)
JX Fitness Home Gym: Save $200 with Prime
The JX Fitness home gym features: Curl pad, leg exercise pedal, top and bottom bars, one-hand curl pad and Leg exercise pedal, top and bottom bars, one-hand bars and ankle straps, quick release latch and chain and 148-pound weight stack.
Reviewers were "pleased" and "impressed" with JX Fitness home gym, especially considering the price. They appreciated the assembly process, which took some time, but was relatively easy to execute due to well-marked packaging. The accompanying assembly tutorial video was also a big win from buyers, many of whom had sworn off at-home fitness equipment, but were pleased with the quality of this at-home gym.
JX Fitness Home Gym, $499 with Prime (reduced from $700)$499 at Amazon
Bowflex XCeed Home Gym
We've been big fans of Bowflex's SelectTech adjustable weights (and so have our readers -- they're a CBS Sports bestseller). We took note of Amazon's terrific deals on some of their home gyms, which feature a cable resistance system. Diving into features and reviews, we noted that buyers liked the ease of assembly and the quality of the 4.6-star-rated Bowflex XCeed home gym.
The Bowflex XCeed home gym provides over 65 unique exercises, using 5 to 210 pounds of resistance (upgradable to 410 pounds). It features an integrated tower bar with angled lat pull down, great for building back and shoulders, a feature not all home gyms have. Includes leg extension/curl attachment and squat bar.
Bowflex XCeed Home Gym, $679 (reduced from $1,000)$679 at Amazon
Body-Solid Strength Tech: Save $205
The thought of having a complete full-body home gym was music to our abs and Body Solid Strength Tech was high on our list. This 4.3-star rated full body workout supports up to 210 pounds of weight, a solid choice for novice fitness enthusiasts and serious workout buffs alike.
Featuring a multi-station design, this dual weight stack home gym allows users to work multiple muscle groups all in one session. The adjustable seat height and contoured cushion at comfort to your workout, which includes a chest press, pec station, leg extension and leg curl, lat pull down, seated row and ab crunch. The Prime Day pricing make this home gym even more interesting.
Body-Solid Strength Tech, $1,695 (reduced from $1,900)$1,695 at Amazon
Inspire Fitness BL1 Home Gym: Save $400
This multi-functional home gym features upper body and lower body stations built into one piece of equipment, making your workouts more efficient with less gear needed.
This full-body home gym includes a revolving curl bar and a steel lat bar to maximize workouts and include all muscle groups. Adjust the 15 unique resistance levels with a simple lever, which uses bodyweight resistance rather than noisy weight plates banging together.
A 3-month subscription to Centr's digital platform is included, giving you training insights, meal planning and workouts from actor Chris Hemsworth's team of experts, a $60 savings.
Inspire Fitness FT1 Functional Trainer, $999 (reduced from $1,399)$999 at Amazon
