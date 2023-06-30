Amazon

When it comes to optimizing your workouts, heart rate monitors can be a useful tool to help train your body to work as efficiently as possible. Not only can you track your heart rate, but the latest technology can give advanced analytics on a wide range of data including calories burned, body temperature and recovery rates.

Heart monitors have come a long way since the guy next to you in spin class strapped a belt around his chest and tracked his pulse for the entire class. Today's heart rate monitors, including smart watches like Amazon's top-seller Apple Watch 8, are so much more.

And thanks to Amazon Prime Day deals, you can save big on the best selection of heart rate monitors.

Prime Day deals on smart watch heart rate monitors

Heart rate monitor deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day



Amazon slashed prices on chest strap heart rate monitors and smart watches that track your heart rate. Choose a heart rate monitor for the most accurate heart rate data, or a smart watch if you want to track your heart rate all day while staying connected to emails and texts while working out.

Powr Labs Bluetooth Heart Rate Monitor Chest Strap

The highly rated, "super comfortable" Powr Labs Heart Rate Monitor Chest Strap is made from soft, stretchable material to ensure maximum comfort while in use. This heart rate monitor features a water and sweat proof design (IPX67 rated), for accurate feedback during long endurance workouts. Rated 4.3 stars.

Powr Labs Bluetooth Heart Rate Monitor Chest Strap, $33 (reduced from $60)

Wahoo Tickr Heart Rate Monitor Chest Strap

The integrated sensor and strap design of the Wahoo Tickr prevent sliding and shifting while in use, creating a secure connection and an accurate read. This heart rate monitor also gives extended data, including calorie burn and workout duration, all of which can be sent to compatible third-party apps. Rated 4.7 stars.

Wahoo Tickr Heart Rate Monitor Chest Strap, $40 (reduced from $50)

Garmin Dual Heart Rate Monitor

The Garmin Dual Heart Rate Monitor features a soft adjustable strap that's comfortable and stable while in use. We like that it's washable, too. Just remove the heart rate module to clean the strap.

This heart rate monitor has a battery life of 3.5 years. Rated 4.4 stars.

Garmin Dual Heart Rate Monitor, $53 (reduced from $70)

Apple Watch 8

Apple Watch Series 8 features advanced health sensors and apps, so you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe and connected.

The Apple Watch 8 is available in four colors and two sizes (41mm and 45mm). It pairs effortlessly with Apple iPhones, but note that the Apple Watch is largely incompatible with Android smartphones. Rated 4.7 stars.

Apple Watch 8, $359 (reduced from $429)

Apple Watch Ultra



Key features of the Apple Watch Ultra:

Designed for endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers and water sports enthusiasts

Up to 36 hours of battery life

Features a 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case, Apple's largest

Brightest always-on Retina display of any Apple Watch model

Precision dual-frequency GPS for accuracy, distance, route and pace calculations



Rated 4.6 stars

Apple Watch Ultra, $779 (reduced from $800)

Google Pixel Watch (LTE)



Google Pixel Watches are designed to keep you both fit and connected on the go. Using Fitbit technology, Google Pixel tracks heart rate, calories burned and activity. It also gives insights into the quality of your sleep (and how you can get more). Though it's not completely waterproof, Google Pixel Watch is water resistant (up to 50 meters) and sweat proof.

The LTE Google Pixel Watch keeps you connected to all your text messages and emails whether or not you're logged into a wireless network or piggybacking off your mobile device's wireless network. The LTE model is slightly more expensive, currently on sale on Amazon for $349, reduced from $400. Rated 4.3 stars.

Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi + LTE), $349 (reduced from $400)

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Smart Watch

A terrific choice for swimmers and mountain bikers, the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Smart Watch features water resistance up to 50 meters. It tracks your heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation and stress level with a single tap of the smart watch for results in under 45 seconds. You can use it to receive email and text notifications, too.

The Amazfit GTS 4 gets 15 days of battery life on typical usage, and up to 45 days of battery life while in saver mode. Rated 4.2 stars.

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Smart Watch, $100 (reduced from $120)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Become your own sleep and fitness coach with Samsung's Galaxy 5 Watch.

Galaxy 5 features Samsung's top-notch design and technology consumers have come to know (and love). Get smarter about your body, your sleep and your health by tracking your heart rate, sleep patterns, while also getting body fat readings and more.

Galaxy 5 uses a curved censor that gets closer to your skin for the most accurate reading. Rated 4.6 stars.

Note: Samsung does not support iOS, which means this watch is not compatible with iPhone or Apple products.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, $230 (reduced from $280)

More Prime Day deals on heart rate monitors:

Heart rate monitors vs. smart watches

Sophisticated smart watches like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, which also track heart rate, are a terrific way for anyone (fitness enthusiasts or not) to get real-time feedback on their heart rate, and other data like calories burned and body temperature. So why use a heart rate monitor when most smart watches track heart (and you can get text and email alerts?)

Simply put, heart rate montiors give the most accurate heart rate measurements. A heart rate monitor like Garmin Dual HeartRate Monitor sits closer to the heart and isn't subject to being obstructed by movement, sweat or hair like a smart watch which sits on the wrist. The slight discrepancy in data likely won't matter to most fitness enthusiasts. But for swimmers, mountain bikers and cyclists, a heart rate monitor will stay in place easier, giving more accurate data.

We'd also suggest those doing weight and kettle bell workouts use a heart rate monitor over a smart watch to keep the wrists obstruction free from weights and kettlebells that may come in contact with your wrists, bruising them or breaking the watch.

Most newer versions of heart rate monitors connect to newer smart watches. Since a heart rate monitor will give the most accurate feedback, consider using a heart rate monitor connected to your smart watch for endurance training like long runs or extended biking trips.

