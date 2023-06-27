The 4.7-star-rated Apple Watch Ultra is IPX6 waterproof. Apple

Whether you plan on swimming and surfing in the ocean or you're just staying put by the pool, there's no better summer accessory than a waterproof watch.

Waterproof watches have come a long way since the ones your Dad used to wear. This summer, expect style and max features from top brands like Apple, Casio, Timex, and Michael Kors Women.

Our top waterproof watch picks on Amazon:

What to look for in a waterproof watch

Use: First and foremost, consider where you'll wear your new waterproof watch and what you'll use it for. A simple watch for the gym or the pool -- Casio's Men's GShock DW6900 is a good choice -- needs to do a lot less than a dive watch like Seiko's Prospex Padi Solar SNE435P1. More features and better protection equals a higher price, which you'll be thankful for on your next deep dive.

Functionality: Some waterproof watches are solar powered, while smart watches like the Fitbit need to be charged before use. We recommend a watch with a back light and an alarm (comes in handy), but some watches are so tricked out they can track your heartbeat.

Cost: Plenty of solid waterproof watches are offered under $200, with some even under $100. Likewise, frugal is good, but not when you're at the bottom of the ocean trying to track how much time you left have in the tank. Not all dive watches are created equal -- we recommend going for high quality from a trusted brand.

Depth: When it comes to dive watches, consider these ratings:

3 ATM/bar/30: Best for rain and light splashes.

Best for rain and light splashes. 5 ATM/bar/50 : Swimable, but not enough protection for diving.

: Swimable, but not enough protection for diving. 10 AMT/bar/100m: Great for most watersports, including swimming and sailing, but probably not strong to endure jumping or diving.

Great for most watersports, including swimming and sailing, but probably not strong to endure jumping or diving. 20 ATM/bar/200m: Perfect for diving and year-round water sports.

Best waterproof fitness trackers

Waterproof fitness trackers are so much more than watches you can swim with. Track your heart rate, pulse, calorie burn, and even manage stress. Short of laundry, there's very little modern day fitness trackers don't do.

Apple Watch Series 8

There's very little the Apple Watch 8 can't do, and do well, but it shines and providing insights and feedback into your health courtesy of the watch's advanced sensors. Available in a range of sizes and materials, this incredibly durable smartwatch is crack resistant and "swimproof" up to 50 meters. It's not intended for diving, but it's perfect for swimming, diving and water ballon fights.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is available in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm. You can also choose between GPS and GPS plus cellular connectivity. Rated IPX4.

Apple Watch Ultra

Rugged and durable, the Apple Watch Ultra is the ultimate watch for the ultimate outdoors person. The Always-On Retina display is Apple's biggest and brightest display yet. This watch's advanced metrics give precise heart rate and biometric measurements. Outdoor adventurers will revel in all the features Apple Watch Ultra has, including the redesigned compass that uses GPS to backtrack steps. Rated IPX6.

Apple Watch Ultra, $780 (reduced from $800)

Fitbit Charge 5 health and fitness tracker

We like the new color touchscreen on the Fitbit Charge 5. Waterproof up to 50m, this fitness tracker monitors heart rate, calorie burn, and even helps manage stress. Use your Fitbit 5 to pace your run, or help orient you as a map. A great waterproof watch/tracker for fitness enthusiasts, or those trying to manage heart rate and calorie burn, the Fitbit 5 takes your waterproof watch to the next level.

Fitbit Charge 5, $133 (reduced from $150)

Garmin Hybrid Smartwatch with real watch hands

Garmin's Hybrid Smartwatch, available in a dozen colors for men and women, features the look of analog watch with the sophistication of a fitness tracker. Stay connected to calls or emails, or track your sleep or fitness routine. This watch really does it all, even under water.

Garmin hybrid smartwatch with real watch hands, $200 (reduced from $250)

More top-rated waterproof smartwatches:

Best everyday waterproof watches

For everyday use, we chose watches that are high on style and have enough features to be useful (alarm, backlight, calendar). That said, these watches may not have all the features of an expensive dive watch. We look to trusted brands we count on for high quality at any price.

Invicta Women's Pro Diver Collection Watch

It's hard to believe a budget watch that looks this good is also waterproof. This Invicta is not suitable for diving, but it has a stainless steel band and features a luminous style that goes everywhere else. Date is displayed on this high style watch the doubles as an elegant piece of jewelry.

Invicta Pro Diver Watch, $57

Shop more women's everyday waterproof watches:

Fossil Men's Townsman Stainless Steel and Leather Quartz Chronograph Watch

While there were more expensive offerings that caught our attention, what struck us about Fossil's Townsman watch was just how good it looks, and just how well it's priced. Water resistant to 50 meters, it takes cues from 1960's architecture and car design. Clean lines and chic style are elevated here.

Fossil Men's Townsman chronograph watch, $91 (reduced from $160)

More top-rated everyday waterproof watches for men:

Best dive watches for men and women

When shopping for a dive watch, look for a watch that is water resistant to at least 100 meters and legibility with luminosity for low-light and dark conditions. Dive watches come with a rotating bezel that will show the wearer how long they've been under the surface. Some dive watches will show the diver's depth as well.

Tissot Mens Seastar 2000 Professional Powermatic 80 316L

This high-end watch is water resistant to 1000 feet up to a pressure of 30 bar. It features a screw-down crown and caseback as well as a unidirectional bezel. Reviewers of this 4.8-star watch were repeat Tissot buyers and commented that the watch's large face came in handy underwater.

Tissot Mens Seastar 2000 Professional Powermatic 80, $755 (reduced from $1,025)

More of the best dive watches for men:

Citizen Women's Analogue Quartz Watch

Citizen's women's dive watch turns any form of light into energy, meaning no battery changes are required. It features a one-way rotating bezel, 1/5 second chronograph and luminous hands and markers. Water resistant up to 200 meters and 20 bar.

Reviewers enthusiastically recommended this watch, many of whom said they only replaced it after they'd "simply wore it out."

Citizen Women's analog watch, $215 (reduced from $249)

More dive watches for women:

