Weeks into summer, it's time to do a fitness goals check. If you've had a hard time hitting those workout benchmarks, or realized your goals were a tad too ambitious, we're here to tell you there's still plenty of time to get summer fit.

In fact, we've found that simplifying our fitness goals helps us keep them. As much as we'd like to hop on a mountain bike and go for a long ride, summer time doesn't always mean we have more time to workout. For many of us (parents raise your hand), summer means less free time.

Tried and true, an at-home stationery bike, like Schwinn IC4, is available whenever we have time, proving a killer workout rain, shine, or even a summer day when we don't have time get outside. Let's ride.

Our favorite at-home bikes on Amazon now

How often should I use my new at-home bike?

Working out isn't just about getting a six-pack or "The Rock's" arms (though a person can dream). Working out is at its very core about getting your body moving and elevating your heart rate.

According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), most adults should do a minimum of 150 minutes per week of moderate intensity aerobic exercise per week. That means your heart rate should be between 54% and 76% of your maximum heart rate. How do you quantify that? Easy. According to the CDC, if you're in the "zone," you'll be able to hold a conversation with someone, but not sing the words to a song (which may be a good thing).

Shop the best at-home bikes on Amazon

How much will an at-home bike cost: Prices range from a couple hundred dollars to upwards of $2,000. With quality offerings at every price point, you won't miss a step, spin or tapback. Your place on the leaderboard is safe. Phew.

Nordic Track Commercial Studio Cycle Bike

Amazon

The adjustable 22-inch touchscreen rotates allowing for 360-degree screen rotation. Use Nordic Track's Global Workouts & Studio classes 24/7, up to five users per bike. The quiet incline monitor allows for offers 24 incline levels. Bluetooth connectivity means you can connect your AirPods or headphones for the full in-studio effect at home.

Nordic Track Commercial Studio Cycle Bike, $2,000

Schwinn IC4

Amazon

Get the benefit of using any of your favorite indoor cycling apps on Schwinn's top-quality indoor 4.6-star rated cycling bike.

Owners tout this bike's quality and durability, even its race-style seat, which can be adjusted to your comfort level is. This bike features an LCD display that gives real-time readouts on time, duration, heart rate and more. Included with the bike is a Bluetooth armband to measure heartrate, which will elevate quickly using the bike's 100 micro-adjustable levels of resistance.

The race style seat can be adjusted to your comfort level and the LCD display gives real-time readouts on time, duration, heart rate and more. A Bluetooth armband is included with this bike to measure your heart rate. The bike features 100 levels of resistance

Schwinn IC4, $999 (reduced from $1,199)

Echelon Smart Connect Cycle

Amazon

Designed with every body in mind, Echelon's Smart Connect Cycle features a small footprint that doesn't take over your space. The 32 levels of quiet resistance gives you variety in your workout, allowing you to captures the flats of HIIT training and the steep inclines in an epic hill ride. On-demand classes are available ranging from 5 to 45 minutes long.

Echelon Smart Connect Cycle, $478 (reduced from $500)

Yosuda Pro Exercise Bike

Amazon

Yosuda's Pro Exercise Bike doesn't miss a beat despite the budget-friendly price. Log into your fitness app of choice (or pedal away to your latest tunes), using the super-large monitor and adjustable screen holder. Anti-skid silicone ensures a safe ride. The heavy 40-lb. flywheel guarantees a challenging ride for all levels and a great ride for the price.

Be sure to apply the coupon at Amazon to get the best price on this exercise cycle.

Yosuda Pro Exercise Bike, $299 after coupon (reduced from $0)

Dmasun Exercise Bike

Amazon

Dmasun's 4.7-star rated bike is an Amazon best-seller, with owners spinning its praises, which include "the best stationery bike for the cost" and "well worth the price".

Relatively easy to assemble (according to verified buyer reviews), this bike features a 4-way adjustable seat and 2-way adjustable handlebars. With 100 resistance levels and a maximum capacity of 300 pounds, this bike suits all levels of riders. No wonder Amazon can't keep it on the shelves.

Dmasun Exercise Bike, $200 after coupon (reduced from $260)

More top-rated bikes alternatives on Amazon:

