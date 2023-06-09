While we all press "refresh" over and over again waiting for Amazon Prime Day to begin, Amazon is actually already offering some amazing pre-Prime Day fitness deals that should not be missed.
We're pressing "add to cart" on Vaunn's under-desk exerciser, now 30% off. Anyone who says you can't get multitask while working out has never tried an under-desk exerciser.
Full disclosure, we're not quick to jump on fitness trend bandwagons, but we have been eyeing under-desk ellipticals and exercisers for a hot minute. What could be seen as a trendy contraption is actually a terrific way to get your body moving while you work, watch TV or read.
Simply put, under-desk exercisers take the sedentary out of sitting. They're even an effective way for anyone recovering from an injury or elderly folks who might want to add a bit of safe movement to their day. (Consult your doctor first, please. The closest we got to medical school was watching "Grey's Anatomy.")
Vaunn Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser
Vaunn's at-home bike exerciser (18.25" x 15.2" x 11.25") is perfect for use under a desk. A great way to get your legs working while you work, the adjustable resistance knob helps control and increase the workload and intensity.
This compact and lightweight at-home bike exerciser folds easily for easy storage or travel. Rated 4.2 stars on Amazon.
Says one verified reviewer: "(The) unit comes assembled, is sturdy, stable with attached strap, with an easy to use pedometer. Great value."
We also like Amazon's big selection (and pre Prime Day discounts) on under-desk ellipticals, also great for adding movement to your work day.
Rotai Under Desk Elliptical Machine
Looking for an under-desk exerciser that does the work for you? Rotai's massage elliptical (18.43" x 15.36" x 9.85"), earns 4.5 stars on Amazon from satisfied reviewers who rave about this "little" and "powerful" exercise machine.
The LCD monitor tracks calories burned and distance covered and the added massage feature helps with circulation. Happy reviewers felt Rotai's under-desk elliptical stood out from the pack. A remote is included.
Rotai Under Desk Elliptical Machine, $280 after coupon (reduced from $400)$280 on Amazon
Cubii JR1 Under Desk Elliptical
The Cubii JR1 under-desk elliptical features a built-in LCD display fitness tracker, which tracks calories burned and distance travelled. The accompanying mobile app tracks progress by entering data from the LCD display. This under-desk elliptical's ease of assembly was a bonus for satisfied customers. Rated 4.6 stars.
Cubii JR1 Under Desk Elliptical, $199 (reduced from $248)$199 on Amazon
- Elliptical with adjustable resistance: Niceday Under Desk Elliptical, $190 (reduced from $200)
- Comes fully assembled: Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Under Desk Elliptical, $131 (reduced from $140)
- Save over $100 on a 4.4-star device: Stamina Elliptical with Smart Workout App, $129 (reduced from $250)
