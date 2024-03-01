Amazon

New to lifting? When shopping for free weights and other exercise equipment, consider buying approachable weights that you won't strain to lift -- 5 to 15 pounds is a good place to start. But know that regular weight training means you'll increase in strength quickly. So it's usually better to opt for a multi-dumbbell set or a pair of adjustable weights that let you progress to higher weights as you build muscle.

Since setting up the home gym of your dreams can get pricey, especially when you start shopping for free weights, we wanted to help you score the best prices on the home gym equipment you need. From unbeatable kettlebell deals and budget-friendly dumbbell sets to deep discounts on our favorite adjustable weights, we're constantly on the hunt for the best deals for our readers. Keep reading to find the best free weight deals you can shop right now.

The best free weight deals to shop on Amazon

Making gains shouldn't drain your bank account. Here are our favorite deals on adjustable weights, durable dumbbells and more top-rated home gym equipment to elevate your home workouts.

Save $120 on CBS Sports Essentials' readers favorite adjustable weights: Bowflex Selecttech 552

Amazon

Replace 15 sets of weights with the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbell set, a CBS Sports Essentials bestseller. Sold as a pair, this weight set can be used with Bowflex's JRNY mobile-only membership (free for two months) for motion tracking technology that counts your reps and tracks your form in real-time. It's like having your own personal trainer right at home. Of course, it's easy to get a great workout with these adjustable dumbbells even without a subscription membership.

Right now, you can get the pair of Bowflex adjustable weights on Amazon for $429 (reduced from $549).

...or upgrade to Bowflex SelectTech 1090 dumbbells

Amazon

If you're looking to lift heavier than 52.5 pounds, you'll need the Bowflex SelectTech 1090 adjustable dumbbells. They can be set to anywhere between 10 and 90 pounds in five-pound increments.

One verified Amazon reviewer says they recommend these dumbbells 100 percent: "I have had these for a few years now. I use them five days a week. They are great, work as they should, I have had zero problems. I really appreciate the space it saves and the flexibility in the weight range selection."

While not technically on sale at Amazon, your cheapest option is to buy a single adjustable dumbbell for $399.

Need more than one dumbbell? You can get a pair directly from Bowflex on sale for $599 (reduced from $799) right now. That's just $299 per adjustable dumbbell.

Save on a complete free weight set for your home gym: CAP Barbell dumbbell set with rack

Amazon

This 4.6-star rated set of weights includes five pairs of dumbbells ranging from five pounds up to 25 pounds per dumbbell. All of them fit neatly on the A-shape rack which makes it easy to grab the ones you need and swap out dumbbells for different exercises.

Once assembled, the tall A-shape rack tucks away nicely into a corner, making it a great addition to any home gym, even ones with limited space to work with.

Right now, you can get the durable dumbbell set on Amazon for just $218 (reduced from $270).

Signature Fitness Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbell Pair (32% off)

Amazon

These chrome-plated cast iron dumbbells are encased in rubber to protect your floors and feature a convenient hexagon shape that won't roll when you set them down between sets. With over 10,900 5-star ratings on Amazon, reviewers love the textured grip and quality of these Signature Fitness free weights.

Right now, you can get a pair of the 20-pound dumbbells for $62 (reduced from $90).

A pair of beginner-friendly free weights for under $10: Portzon neoprene dumbbells

Amazon

If you're looking for lighter weights to get started with a new strength training or recovery routine, you can't beat the price on these neoprene dumbbells from Portzon. Earning over 23,700 5-star ratings on Amazon, these popular dumbbells come in weights ranging from one to 15 pounds so you can start small and work your way up as you build up your strength and master your form.

Even more beginner-friendly is the price. Select weights are on sale at Amazon right now, including this pair of two-pound dumbbells which you can get for $8 (reduced from $12). While not every size is on sale, these free weights are affordable even at full price.

Best kettlebell deal: Bowflex Selecttech 840 (35% off)

Amazon

Without a doubt, our favorite kettlebell is the Bowflex Selecttech 840. It's hard to beat one kettlebell that becomes six different kettlebells at the turn of a dial. With weights ranging from eight pounds up to 40 pounds, this space-saving design is the perfect way to fit a full set of kettlebells into even the smallest of home gym setups.

Even if you're not working with limited space, the adjustable kettlebell just makes it easier to keep your home gym organized and free of clutter. Plus, it's the perfect home gym companion to the Bowflex Selecttech adjustable dumbbells, a CBS Sports Essentials readers' favorite.

Get it on sale at Amazon for $130 (reduced from $199).

Save on a popular weight bench to go with your new weights: Flybrid weight bench

Amazon

Need a weight bench for your home gym that's capable of supporting your new weights? Our readers can't get enough of this deal on the 4.5-star-rated Flybird adjustable weight bench. It's rated for up to 800 pounds and can be used for both incline and decline exercises.

Says one Amazon reviewer: "It's so easy to fold, easy to open and easy to set the different incline and decline angles. It is fairly lightweight and extremely sturdy. It is very comfortable; the padding is firm and the covering is easy to clean."

Right now, Amazon is offering at a 38% discount and there's an on-site coupon that will shave another $20 off the price. Between the sale and the coupon, the price on this weight bench has dropped from $240 down to just $130.

More top-rated free weight deals to shop right now