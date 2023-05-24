Looking to expand your home workout routine, or maybe you're ready to grow into heavier exercises? Either way, know this: Amazon has a really great sale on kettlebells for your home gym right now, with deep discounts on some of the best-rated brands on the site. You can save on individual kettlebells from Amazon Basics and the bestselling brand Yes for All, or get an especially tempting deal on an adjustable kettlebell by Bowflex that replaces six individual ones.

Amazon doesn't make it easy to compare kettlebells, pound for pound. That's why we weighed the choices and did the math ourselves to help you find the best kettlebell deals.

Top kettlebells in this article:

Best kettlebell for small spaces: Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell, $148 (reduced from $199)

Best kettlebell value: Yes For All Vinyl Kettlebells, $13 and up

Upgrade with floor protectors:

We found three different types of kettlebells on Amazon: Cast iron kettlebells, vinyl-coated kettlebells and adjustable kettlebells like the Bowflex SelectTech 840. Most kettlebells are functionally the same (most differences are aesthetic), but there are a couple added features you might want to consider, such as a protective base. You don't want a heavy, 40-pound weight crashing down onto your floors unprotected, right?

Here are our top home gym kettlebell deals to shop at Amazon now.

Best adjustable kettlebell: Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell



Amazon

Pound for pound, the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell is the smartest way to outfit your home gym or crossfit space. This adjustable kettlebell can be set between 8 and 40 pounds, replacing six different kettlebells. The ergonomic handle makes it easy to grip, and the weight selection dial makes it easy use. Reviewers like that this single kettlebell takes up less space, a key feature for those working out at home.

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell, $148 (reduced from $199)

Best cast iron kettlebell prices: Amazon Basics

Amazon

If you're looking for the absolute lowest price on a kettlebell, cast iron is the way to go. The lowest prices we found on Amazon are, perhaps predictably, from the company's own Amazon Basics brand. There's nothing fancy about them, but they get the job done -- they've got a 4.8-star rating on Amazon. Choose between 15-, 25- and 35-pound kettlebell weights.

The only catch? Your selection is limited.

Best kettlebell selection at the best price: Yes for All vinyl kettlebells

Amazon

If you're looking for the most popular kettlebells on Amazon, look no further. Reviewers love these 4.8-star-rated kettlebells, available in sizes ranging from 5 pounds up through 50 pounds. They're colorful and coated with vinyl so they'll be easier on your floor. (Definitely use a floor mat with these, though.) And did we mention they're the most affordable vinyl-covered kettlebells on Amazon?

Says one satisfied Amazon reviewer: This is one of the best kettlebells I own (and I own five). It is good-looking, easy to swing, and best of all, the handle is wide enough to get a good grip. It does not have additional material around the bell that makes it bulky -- which some kettlebells do."

Best kettlebell for protecting your floor: Yes For All kettlebells with rubber base

Amazon

For a slight upcharge of a few bucks per weight, you can upgrade to a version of the Yes For All kettlebell with a protective rubber base. Amazon reviewers rave that it's easier on floors. Rated 4.7 stars.

Also worth considering: Amazon Basics vinyl kettlebells

Amazon

Amazon Basics vinyl kettlebells are another top-rated option on Amazon (4.8 stars), though they're priced slightly higher than Yes for All kettlebells per pound. Weights range from 10 pounds up to 40 pounds. Certain weights are currently on sale.

