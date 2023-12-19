FitRx

We love adjustable weights, and so do our readers. They give you a wide range of workout options while only taking up a fraction of the space of a complete free weight set. This 23-piece set from FitRx takes that space-saving design to a new level with the addition of a barbell, kettlebell handles and more so that you can not only adjust the weight but adjust the equipment to get even more workout options out of a single set.

Right now, Walmart is giving shoppers a chance to get a set that fits an entire home gym in their closet for under $100. That's one of the best adjustable weight deals we've seen all year.

Get the FitRx SmartBell Gym set for just $98 at Walmart

Walmart

FitRx is the brand behind one of our favorite Bowflex alternatives, the FitRx SmartBell XL. This complete home gym set is another example of why we love this budget-friendly brand. With a weight range of 10 pounds to 60 pounds and interchangeable handles, this FitRx SmartBell Gym set packs a serious workout in a single carrying case. The same set of weight plates can be turned into dumbbells, kettlebells, or a barbell depending on what you need.

Sold as a set, the FitRx Smart Gym includes four 4-pound weights, four 5-pound weights, four 6-pound weights, two dumbbell bars, one barbell bar, one kettlebell base and two kettlebell handles (which double as push-up handles).

With so many configurations and weight settings, this space-saving set replaces dozens of free weights in your home gym. And when you're done with your workout, pack it all back up in its carrying case and stash it in a closet.

You can get the top-rated adjustable weight set during Walmart's holiday sale for just $98 (reduced from $170).

