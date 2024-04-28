It only took one week for Caitlin Clark's record for draft night merchandise sales at Fanatics to be broken, as Chicago's No. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams, set the new record following Thursday night's NFL Draft. Similar to Clark's selection by the Fever, it was a foregone conclusion that Williams would be the first name off the board. Now, the Caleb Williams Bears jersey is flying off the shelf at Fanatics.

The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner was the first of six quarterbacks selected in the first 12 picks of the draft, setting a record with five in the top 10 and tying a record for the most in the first round. Williams threw for 3,633 yards, 30 touchdowns and just five interceptions during his final season at USC, and he added 11 rushing scores. He wore No. 13 with the Trojans, but he will switch back to his high school No. 18 with the Bears.

Williams now joins a surprisingly well-formed core in Chicago. The Bears already have D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen at wide receiver, making Williams the first No. 1 pick in history to throw to two 1,200-yard receivers from last season. He'll also have Cole Kmet and D'Andre Swift at his disposal. So how far can Williams take the Bears in season one? Be sure to get your Chicago Bears Caleb Williams Chicago Bears jerseys at Fanatics now.

Caleb Williams Chicago Bears Nike Game Jersey - Navy

Fanatics

The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner is considered one of the best QB prospects in the last decade and the Bears are hoping that they've finally landed their quarterback of the future with Caleb Williams.

The jersey is available for pre-order at Fanatics for $129.99

Why we like the new Caleb Williams navy Chicago Bears jersey:

The lightweight jersey has heat-sealed name, numbers and team details.

Designed for everyday movement, this official jersey has a loose fit and features mesh side panels for added ventilation as you celebrate every big play by Caleb Williams this season.





