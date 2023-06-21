Now that summer has decided to serve us one glorious day after the next, we are going all-in on getting outside as much as possible. Honestly, haven't we all had enough of being inside?

We want to go places this summer, even when we're getting fit. So we're jumping on a mountain bike to see all that not being inside has to offer. It turns out that getting fit, getting some sun (don't forget the sunscreen!) and getting our heart rate pumping don't have to be torture.

Mountain biking is a blast. Join us. It's fun out here.

Why buy a mountain bike on Amazon?

If you're like us, Amazon has quickly become your go-to store for just about everything. But when it comes to purchasing a mountain bike, there's some very specific reasons we chose Amazon as our retailer of choice.

Prime Delivery: If you're a Prime member, your purchase will come with free delivery. Shipping charges on a mountain bike from big box retailers can cost in the neighborhood of $100. We'd rather take that savings and put it into our bike, or our wallet.

If you're not a Prime member (why aren't you?) and your mountain bike purchase comes from a third-party retailer, it will likely come with free shipping offered by retailers who want to stay competitive. Check before purchasing.

Comparison Shopping: Amazon's platform allows for easy comparison between products so you can see what features each bike offers and make the most informed and cost-effective choice.

Assembly Options: Your Amazon mountain bike purchase will likely come partially assembled. Tires will need to be inflated and some bike assembly will probably await you. If you're not comfortable with that assembly, many Amazon purchases offer assembly options for a relatively nominal extra charge.

Easy Return Policy: If your mountain bike comes directly from Amazon, expect an easy 30-day return policy. Some third-party retailers only take returns if there's damage, so make sure to read the return policy carefully before final purchase.

When it comes to shopping for a mountain bike, it's important to consider what kind of terrain you'll be riding.

Types of mountain bikes

Trail bikes are the most common type of mountain bike, the perfect bike for riders looking to ride a mixture of hills and descents.

are the most common type of mountain bike, the perfect bike for riders looking to ride a mixture of hills and descents. Cross-country mountain bikes are built for speed, especially uphill. Usually reserved for more advanced riders, cross-country bikes are generally lighter in weight and maximize efficiency. A great bike for riders looking to get competitive, new mountain bike riders should pause on a cross-country bike in favor of something more stable.

are built for speed, especially uphill. Usually reserved for more advanced riders, cross-country bikes are generally lighter in weight and maximize efficiency. A great bike for riders looking to get competitive, new mountain bike riders should pause on a cross-country bike in favor of something more stable. Fat tire bikes feature oversize tires, usually 3.7 to 5 inches wide. Beginners gravitate toward fat tire bikes, which maximize traction on sand and snow.

feature oversize tires, usually 3.7 to 5 inches wide. Beginners gravitate toward fat tire bikes, which maximize traction on sand and snow. All-mountain bikes perform on all types of terrain, especially big climbs and deep drops. Designed to remain efficient under steep conditions, all-mountain bikes are lightweight making them easier to pedal uphill.

Suspension

Rigid : Less common though less expensive, rigid bikes offer no suspension. While most riders prefer the comfort of a bike with suspension, most fat-tire bikes are rigid but the wide tires act as a shock absorber giving the rider a more comfortable ride.

: Less common though less expensive, rigid bikes offer no suspension. While most riders prefer the comfort of a bike with suspension, most fat-tire bikes are rigid but the wide tires act as a shock absorber giving the rider a more comfortable ride. Hardtail: A suspension fork in the front helps absorb shock upfront, but hardtail bikes offer no suspension in the back. Hardtail bikes are less expensive than full suspension bikes. Most cross country bikes are hardtail, which gives the rider more control from the pedal stroke to the rear tire.

Tire size

Mountain bike tires range in size from 26 inches to 27.5 inches to 29 inches. The wider the wheel, the slower the bike is to accelerate -- but it'll cover more ground once you get going.

Foldable Bike: Cyrusher FR100 27.5" All-Terrain Mountain Bike

Amazon

Featuring dual suspension the Cyrusher FR100 Mountain All-Terrain Bike offers a lightweight durable aluminum frame, which delivers a stable right no matter the difficulty of the trail ahead. Front and back hydraulic breaks ensure safety with precise stopping power in any condition. Adjust to any terrain with the 27-gear system, making for smooth incline and decline changes.

We like the ant-skid tires and the attached water bottle rack, but the bike's portability was a standout feature for us. The FR100 is foldable, making it easier to take to the next climb you aim to tackle.

Details:

Suspension: Dual

Wheel Size: 27.5"

Number of Speeds: 27

Special Feature: Foldable

Cyrusher FR100 All-Terrain Mountain Bike, $599

Great value: Mongoose Dolomite Fat Tire Mens Mountain Bike

Amazon

Built for riders between 5'4" and 6' tall, the Mongoose Dolomite Fat Tire Mens Mountain Bike has a sturdy steel frame and large tires allow for a smooth ride on any trail. Beach cruiser pedals make for a comfortable ride and front and back brakes keep you safe at all times.

The smooth gear transitions impressed us, but the fact that the bike arrives 80% assembled with necessary tools included sealed the deal. Rated 4.4 stars.

Suspension: Rigid

Wheel Size: 26"

Number of Speeds: 7

Special Feature: Lightweight

Mongoose Dolomite Fat Tire Mens Mountain Bike, $475

Lightweight and durable: Schwinn Bonafide Mens Mountain Bike

Amazon

Powerful front suspension and an aluminum frame absorb all the bumps in the road to give you a fun and safe ride. The Schwinn Bonafide Mens Mountain Bike features front and back mechanical breaks that make for crisp stops on the trail and the durable wall alloy rims are durable and ready for bumpy terrain. Rated 4.1 stars.

Details:

Suspension: Front

Wheel size: 29"

Number of speeds: 24

Special feature: Durable alloy cranks require less maintenance and offer steady gear shifting.

Schwinn Bonafide Mens Mountain Bike, $588

Beginner's To Expert's Choice: Mongoose Tyax Expert Adult Mountain Bike

Amazon

There's something for every level of rider here with the comp, sport and expert variations of the Mongoose Tyax Expert Adult Mountain Bike. Wider wheel and tire options are suited from all terrains riding styles and levels.

Stable hardtail suspension is created by the 150mm rear hub spacing and the bike's internal cable routing creates clean lines and more protection.

Details:

Suspension: Front

Wheel Size: 27.5" and 29" offered

Number of speeds: 24

Special feature: Comp, sport and expert models offered.

Great for teen riders: Huffy Hardtail Mountain Trail Bike

Amazon

Suited for younger riders, the Huffy Hardtail Mountain Trail Bike's lightweight aluminum frame comes with a 10-year warranty (check owner's manual for specifics). Prepare for max acceleration thanks to the bike's aluminum frame, which is lighter than its steel counterpart.

The bike's 21 speeds seamlessly shift and a suspension fork absorbs the bums that invariably come with uneven terrain and steep hills. The bike's oversized tires give added traction on dirt and loose gravel paths, plus added stability under wet conditions. A slight-rise handlebar keeps you upright, reducing back and shoulder strain.

Suspension: Front

Wheel size: 24"

Number of speeds: 21

Special features: Oversized tires and slight-rise handlebar keeps rider upright.

Huffy Hardtail Mountain Trail Bike, $310

Seamless gear shifts: Royce Union 21-Speed All-Terrain Mountain Bike

Amazon

The Royce Union 21-Speed All-Terrain Mountain Bike features machined alloy wheel rims, which enable top-tier break pad contact that allows for precise, consistent breaking. The Shimano 21-speed drivetrain offer seamless gear shifts: Just twist to shift.

This bike comes with assembly video and all necessary tools for assembly.

Details:

Suspension: Front

Wheel Size: 27.5"

Number of speeds: 21

Special features: All-terrain tread provides equal performance on gravel paths and paved streets.

Royce Union 21-Speed All-Terrain Mountain Bike, $460

Angled handlebars for back support: Royce Union Hardtail Mountain Bicycle

Amazon

The Royce Union Hardtail Mountain Bicycle delivers 21 speeds of smooth shifting -- just use your index finger or thumb for precision. It features lightweight alloy linear pull brakes with machined alloy wheel rims. The slight-rise handlebar keeps riders upright and in better posture.

Details:

Suspension: Front

Wheel Size: 26"

Number of speeds: 21

Special features: The high-quality padded saddle is adjustable for the perfect height and angle.

Royce Union Hardtail Mountain Bicycle, $340 (reduced from $400)

