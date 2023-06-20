It's impossible not to notice athlete after athlete locked in before a big game wearing Beats headphones or Beats earbuds to stay focused. But it's not just big-name athletes like LeBron James, Odell Beckham Jr. and Serena Williams who wear Beats. Hit the gym, take a walk or take the train to work, and you'll see Beats users enjoying a just-downloaded playlist or recently dropped podcast.

If you're like us, you've envied the Beats style but balked at the price. Now is the time to jump on getting your own pair of Beats. Amazon's offering powerhouse deals on some of Bose's best headphones and earbuds. Sound perfect, right?

Top Beats headphone deals in this article

In 2006, musician Dr. Dre and entrepreneur/record executive Jimmy Iovine founded Beats, which featured high-end, high-style headphones, ear pods and speakers. Apple bought Beats in 2014, so the headphones now use some of Apple's signature technology, including its audio drivers.

Beats headphones are known for their signature bass-heavy sound that's perfect for hardcore gym workouts. According to Apple, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Studio Buds, Beats Studio Buds +, and Beats Fit Pro earbuds are all sweat and water resistant (IPX4), but not not sweatproof or waterproof. So if you're going swimming, don't take your Beats into the pool -- you'll want a waterproof device like the IP68-rated Shokz OpenSwim bone conduction headphones for that instead.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones

Amazon

Beats Studio3 over-ear headphones have become nearly synonymous with champion athletes like LeBron James and Serena Williams who made their Beats the ultimate pre-competition accessory. Not only are Beats popular with the sports world's elite, they're a favorite of gym enthusiasts and music lovers who love Beats bass-heavy sound.

Get up to 22 hours of battery life from a single charge or get three hours of listening from a 10-minute charge. Take calls or control your music stream with the headphone's multifunction on-ear controls and mic, or block out unwanted noise with adaptive noise cancellation.

Now more than 50% off on Amazon, Beats Studio 3 comes in black, blue, red, white, black-red, black-gold and gray-gold.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, $169 (reduced from $350)

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Amazon

Beats Solo3 high-performance on-ear headphones feature the Apple W1 chip and Class 1 wireless Bluetooth connectivity. Compatible with iOS and Android devices, Beats Solo 3 delivers up to 40 hours of battery life from a single charge. When the battery is running low, you can get 3 hours of listening from just five minutes of charging.

Comfort is a top feature here. The over-ear cups are made for everyday use with an adjustable fit.

Ultimately, what makes these standout is Beats signature sound, which maximizes clarity and balance. When you're not curating a new playlist, take calls or activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls, which keep you hands free and in control. It folds for easy storage.

Available in black, red, rose gold and silver.

Beats Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $129 (reduced from $200)

Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Amazon

Beats Fit Pro noise-cancelling wireless ear buds feature three distinct listening modes: active noise cancelling, transparency mode and adaptive EQ, each offers powerful balanced sound. These sweat and water-resistant earbuds deliver up to 6 hours of listening time and up to 24 hours combined listening time with the wireless pocket-sized charging case.

In addition to Beats signature sound, these ear buds are made for comfort -- the secure-fit wingtips are flexible.

Available in black, white, coral pink, sand, brown, off-white, grey, lavender, navy and neon yellow.

Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds, $160 (reduced from $200)

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds

Amazon

Sweat and water-resistant, Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones are designed with adjustable, secure-fit earhooks that are both lightweight and stable. They keep you comfortable no matter how long your earphones are in use.

Get up to 9 hours of listening time when charged. When the battery is low, a 5-minute fast charge gives 1.5 hours of playback. Fans of these earphones were quick to note the battery life is "impressive" and the sound "almost perfect".

Available in black, white and navy.

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, $200 (reduced from $250)

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds

Amazon

Beats Flex wireless earbuds feature up to 12 hours of listening time and all-day comfort thanks to their Flex-Form cable and four ear tip options. Compatible with Apple and Android devices, these headphones offer on-device control of music, calls and your voice assistant of choice. Beats audio sharing lets your wirelessly share audio with another Beats device.

Available in black, grey, white and neon yellow.

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds, $40 (reduced from $70)

Related Content on CBS Sports: