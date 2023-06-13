Now that the world has (mostly) resumed to in-person activities as normal, we're hitting the gym with newfound enthusiasm. We're also upgrading our gym gear, and that means a new gym bag. Thankfully, Amazon's selection of on-sale bags saves us the heavy lifting.

Here are the best gym bags you can buy -- most of which are on sale at Amazon now.

Top gym bag deals on Amazon

The best gym bags on Amazon in 2023

We were impressed by the wide variety of durable, high quality gym bags on Amazon. We looked for bags big enough to hold our essentials, but not so big the bag becomes unwieldy on our walk to work or to the gym. We looked for bags made from durable materials, water-resistant when possible. Designated shoe and wet compartments were top features for us and padded straps were an added bonus when we could find them.

Ytonet Gym Backpack With Shoe Compartment

Made from high-quality, water-resistant construction, Ytonet's gym backpack (14.17" x 8.27" x 20.08") features four compartments, two side pockets and one security pocket. The dedicated padded section holds a 15.6-inch laptop and the backpack's other large compartments hold wet clothes, shoes and meals on the go.

Ytonet Gym Backpack With Shoe Compartmentm $37 (reduced from $67)

Mier Large Duffel Bag With Shoe Compartment

Mier's large duffel (18.5" L X 12.5" W X 12" H) features a U-shaped zippered opening, which is spacious and easy to pack. This bag has a large water-resistant designated shoe compartment with a built-in ventilation function that keeps shoes and clothes separated while reducing odor.

The bag keeps you organized with one inner zipper pocket for valuables, one outside large zipper pocket, one size zipper pocket for extra storage, and one mesh water bottle pocket on the side.

Comfortable and easy to carry, two padded shoulder straps make this back easy to transport from work to the gym or game. Comes in eight unique color ways.

Mier Large Duffel Bag Men's Gym Bag with Shoe Compartment, $40

Oakley Blade 30L Backpack

Oakley's Blade backpack comes in over a dozen colors and features a laptop sleeve that holds up to a 15-inch device. We like the eyewear and media pockets, perfect for holding Apple AirPods and other gym accessories. For the gym, we like this bag's quick-drying, salt-resistant fabric, designed to with stand the test of time (and post-gym workout clothing).

Oakley Blade 30L Backpack, $78

Wisepack Duffel Bag With Shoe Compartment

Wisepacks' gym duffel ( 11.8 x 7.5 x 17.7'') with shoe compartment earns 4.8 stars out of 5 with reviewers stating they "love, love, love," this bag.

This bag is made of high-density waterproof material, the wet and dry separation bag a key feature for us. The designated shoe department won big with reviewers (us, too), eliminating the inevitable dirty shoes on clean clothes dilemma that happens with bags without a shoe compartment. The waterproof construction makes this bag the ideal carry all for the gym, basketball, outdoor sports and travel. What's not to love, love, love?

Wisepack Duffel Bag With Shoe Compartment, $28

Herschel Novel Duffel Bag



What's the big deal about a Herschel bag? It's all about the fabric. The high-quality, high density fabric is built to last with two (synthetic) leather straps for easy carry. A great overnight or gym bag, Herschel's bags win big with users who like the classic look coupled with the quality materials.

Herschel Novel Duffel Bag, $59 (reduced from $100)

Everest Gym Bag With Wet Pocket

Everest's gym bag (18 x 11.5 x 10.5") features a padded water bottle holder (shop the Stanley sale and make use of that pocket), and designate side pockets perfect for shoes and wet gear. The two front zippered pockets are mesh lined for ventilation and the large main compartment has a zipper clamshell opening for easy access while keep your gear secure.

This bag comes in five different color options.

Everest Gym Bag With Wet Pocket, $23 (reduced from $33)

More gym bags under $40 on Amazon



More gym bags with designated shoe compartments

