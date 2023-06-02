Weight benches are the unsung heroes of the gym. We said what we said. Allow us to explain.

If you've ever tried to do a free weight workout without a proper weight bench, you quickly realized you don't get far without one. And if you've ever wobbled your way through your lift on a rickety weight bench or (gasp!) had to use a torn or tattered bench, you know what we know. A weight bench can make, or break, your workout.

Cue the violins because we're giving the weight bench its due. Thankfully, Amazon gets it too with big deals like nearly 40% off on Flybird's (best-selling) adjustable weight bench or $150 off Bowflex's 5.1s weight bench. Oh, and there's plenty more.

Top weight bench deals featured in this article

Shop the best weight bench deals on Amazon

We've established that a quality weight bench can seriously add to your at-home workout as much as the right equipment and weights. When curating our list, we looked for benches made from high-quality materials. We'd rather pay a bit more for a bench we can keep for years over a less expensive option that won't pull its weight. (Sorry for the gym joke.)

We took into account how we'd use our weight bench before choosing between fixed and adjustable options. In general, we prefer adjustable benches like the 4.6-star-rated Keppi's adjustable weight bench, $210 after coupon (reduced from $400), though they tend to cost more than fixed bench alternatives.

When choosing your bench, make sure to measure your space and/or the equipment and area where you'll use your bench. And if your bench needs to be stored or moved when not in use, consider folding options or benches with wheels.

Flybird Adjustable Fast-Folding Weight Bench

Amazon

We can't say enough good things about Flybird's adjustable weight bench, currently on sale on Amazon. One of the most trusted names in fitness, Flybird has been known for its quality weight benches for over 20 years. Made from commercial thickness steel, this bench features a weight capacity of 800 pounds. The seven back positions and three seat positions ensure a full body workout every time you step into your gym. A great bench for those who don't have a designated gym space, this folds easily and can be stored in a closet or a corner.

Stand out feature: While many gyms stand on two legs, which often leads to a wobbly workout, Flybird's adjustable bench uses a triangular structure on two legs leading to a more stable (and safer) workout.

Flybird Adjustable Fast-Folding Weight Bench, $120 after coupon (reduced from $240)

Finer Form Gym Quality Foldable Flat Bench

Amazon

Convenient for small spaces, this flat bench folds and can be stored easily under a bed or in a closet. The unique four-way frame structure requires no assembly and the bench has a weight capacity of 1,000 pounds. No wonder why Amazon reviewers game this bench 4.7 stars.

Finer Form Gym Quality Foldable Flat Bench, $150 (reduced from $200)

Bowflex 5.1s Weight Bench

Amazon

One of the most trusted names in fitness, Bowflex is known for inventive gym essentials that utilize less space at home without compromising quality. The space-saving Bowflex 5.1s weight bench features six different adjustment angles for a versatile and complete workout. The seat adjusts for maximum comfort and the bench has a 600-pound load capacity.

Bowflex 5.1s Weight Bench, $350 (reduced from $500)

If you're looking for a simpler adjustable bench, the Bowflex 3.1s weight bench is also on sale on Amazon. A slightly smaller option than the 5.1s, this bench features four adjustment angles and a 480-pound load capacity.

Bowflex 3.1s Weight Bench, $200 (reduced from $250)

Keppi Heavy Duty Weight Bench 1000 Pro

Amazon

The Keppi Bench 1000 Pro weight bench features over 36 setting combinations with 12 back pad positions and three seat position adjustments for a full variety of workout options. Constructed from commercial thickness steel, this bench is design for longevity and promises easily assembly. Supports up to 1,200 pounds.

Keppi Bench 1000 Pro Weight Bench, $210 after coupon (reduced from $400)

Barwing Adjustable Weight Bench

Amazon

Barwing's adjustable weight bench features seven seat position adjustments and a variety of leg hold bar position adjustments. A weight capacity of 800 pounds, this bench is built from commercial quality steel and boasts a triangular support structure creating a wider, more solid base. Reviewers gave this bench 4.6 stars on Amazon.

Barwing Adjustable Weight Bench, $149 (reduced from $200)

Shop more weight bench deals on Amazon

Related Content on CBS Sports: