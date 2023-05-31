Looking for your newest fitness obsession? Well then, look at Amazon -- the online retailer has marked down a number of 4.8-star-rated TRX suspension training sets, just in time for summer.

What is TRX?

Designed by a U.S. Navy SEAL, TRX (Total Resistance Exercises) is a suspension training tool. Instead of heavy and bulky weights, TRX uses gravity and the user's body weight for an effective workout. TRX exercises build core stability, while improving strength, balance and flexibility.

TRX is the perfect buy for anyone who doesn't have a lot of room to set up a home gym. It sets up just about anywhere with an anchor point (you can use a door jamb or use a dedicated TRX wall anchor), and easily stows away when not in use. And because TRX relies on your bodyweight for resistance, you can take this 1.5-pound set anywhere -- even outdoors and while on vacation.

You can use TRX in combination with your existing workout, or use it to get started on a new fitness plan. Since TRX uses your body weight for exercises, one TRX kit can replace countless hand weights. (Talk about a space saver!)

Just about anyone can use TRX, from high-powered athletes to those undergoing rehab (with your doctor's permission, of course). One Amazon reviewer says they "used this very TRX equipment at a recent physical therapy [session] for a knee injury... I see myself using this beyond therapy for daily exercise. It is fun and easy to use."

TRX All-in-One suspension training system

TRX via Amazon

Key features of the TRX All-in-One suspension training system:

Includes the All-In-One TRX Suspension Trainer, indoor/outdoor anchors, a mesh travel bag and guide



Thousands of bodyweight exercises are possible



Supports body weights up to 700 pounds

Features upgraded, comfort-fit foam handles

Includes 30-day free trial to TRX Training Club with more than 500 on-demand workouts

Rated 4.8 stars on Amazon

TRX All-in-One suspension training system, $153 after coupon (reduced from $180)

TRX Pro 3 suspension training systrem

TRX via Amazon

Key features of the TRX Pro 3 suspension training system:

Textured grip, rubber handles

TRX system designed for repeated, daily gym use

Features the highest-grade webbing, extra-durable components and commercial grade materials

Rated 4.8 stars on Amazon

TRX Pro 3 suspension training system, $195 after coupon (reduced from $230)

TRX wall anchor

TRX via Amazon

The TRX wall anchor secures directly to any load-bearing wall or ceiling stud. It's made of powder-coated steel for durability, and features a plastic backing to protect your wall. While not a required add-on, the 4.7-star-rated TRX anchor will enable you to do a much wider range of exercises than mounting it to a door. Includes installation hardware.

TRX wall anchor, $40

