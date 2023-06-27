Amazon

If you're a gym-going athlete trying to hit your dietary macros -- or just the type of person who loves bringing their own food to the office for lunch, you're probably familiar with meal prep containers.

Well, right now Amazon has some really fantastic early Prime Day deals on meal prep containers. It's the perfect opportunity to recycle those old, worn-out and stained containers in your kitchen cabinets with new, top-rated containers. Both BPA-free plastic and glass meal prep containers are on sale now. Here are the best deals.

Best deals on meal prep containers at Amazon:

Stock up and save: Glotoch 28-ounce meal prep containers (50 ct.), $22 (reduced from $38)

Upgrade to glass containers: Homberking 3-compartment containers, $27 (reduced from $29)

Bentgo Bento-style stackable containers with utensils

Amazon

While this Bento-style meal prep container isn't the cheapest option on Amazon, there's plenty to love about it. Available in seven colors, these BPA-free containers are microwave-, dishwasher- and freezer-safe. There are two separate compartments to keep foods separate (the top holds 0.75 cups, the bottom holds 2 cups) and a center divider that holds a set of utensils for eating on the go. The containers are designed to nest for easy storage.

One more thing that's easy to love: This box is currently half off at Amazon (after coupon). Rated 4.4 stars.

Bentgo Bento-style lunch container, $15 after coupon (reduced from $30)

Glotoch BPA-free meal prep containers (50 ct.)

Amazon

If you have a big family, or just need a large number of meal prep containers, this early Amazon Prime Day deal is not to be missed. You can get this 50-pack of microwave-, dishwasher- and freezer-safe containers for just $22. That works out to less than 44 cents per container.

These 4.3-star-rated containers are available at this price in two sizes, 28 ounces (with one compartment) and 32 ounces (with two compartments).

Glotoch one-compartment, 28-ounce meal prep containers (50 ct.), $22 (reduced from $27)

Glotoch two-compartment, 32-ounce meal prep containers (50 ct.), $22 (reduced from $38)

Homberking glass meal prep containers (9 ct.)

Amazon

Hate how some plastic meal prep containers stain with certain foods? Then upgrade to borosilicate glass. These 4.8-star-rated meal prep containers have three separate compartments for food -- there's a 4.1-cup compartment, a 2.7-cup compartment and a 2.5-cup one.

While the glass is oven-safe up to 752 degrees F, the nine included BPA-free plastic lids are not.

Homberking glass meal prep containers with lids (9 ct.), $27 (reduced from $30)

More top-rated meal prep containers on Amazon:

