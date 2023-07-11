Mobi Fitness

Keeping up with all the (ah-may-zing) best Amazon Prime Day deals on best-selling fitness equipment has us winded. Good thing Amazon's Prime Day deals include some of the retailer's best ellipticals to keep us fit enough to keep up with the frenzy.

Top elliptical deals:

The best Prime Day deals on elliptical machines



While an at-home elliptical typically costs between $500 and $2,000, Prime Day pricing means you save big on some of the fitness world's top brands.

Even with big discounts, we only suggest ellipticals that earn 4 stars or above. A top rating from a verified Amazon customer is hard to come by. We also suggest durable gym-quality machines, with ample resistance options and an ergonomically designed machine that won't strain your back and knees.

Bowflex M8 Elliptical: Save $418

Top features of Bowflex M8 elliptical:

Takes less space than other ellipticals (30.79" x 47.83" x 65.2")

Reviewers state this elliptical is easy to assemble

Interactive backlit magnetic media rack included to hold your tablet, smartphone or book

Multi-grip handles help steady you in motion

Rated 4.5 stars

Bowflex M8 Elliptical, $1,481 (reduced from $1,899)

Sole E35 Elliptical: Save $961

Top features of Sole E35 elliptical:

Buyers love that this elliptical is "whisper quiet"



Inward slope pedal design takes stress off ankles and knees

Four back wheels sit on heavy duty rails to provide stability

Includes tablet holder

Measures 26.38" x 32.28" x 8.66"

Rated 4.4 stars

Sole E35 Elliptical, $1,039 with coupon (reduced from $2,000)

Mobi Fitness Elliptical 3-in-1 Machine: Save $300

Top features of Mobi Fitness elliptical:

22-pound flywheel delivers 24 levels of resistance

Quiet, smooth workout

Features a commercial-grade aluminum track that keeps machine from wobbling

Elevated aesthetic perfect for design-conscious workout enthusiasts

Measures 61.1" x 26.11" x 70.22"

Rated 4.6 stars

Mobi Fitness Elliptical 3-in-1 Machine for Home, $1,299 after coupon (reduced from $1,600)

Niceday Elliptical Machine: Save $400

Top features of Niceday Elliptical machine:

16-pound flywheel and 16 resistance levels double tensions levels compared to other ellipticals

"Hyper quiet" magnetic drive system is designed to eliminate unwanted noise

Made from extra-thick commercial steel; supports up to 400 pounds

Measures 48" x 25" x 62"

Niceday Elliptical Machine, $400 after coupon (reduced from $800)

Young Fit Elliptical Machine: Save $455



Top features of Young Fit elliptical:

Arrvies 95% pre-assembled

Magnetic resistance creates smooth and nearly silent workout

22 levels of adjustable resistance

Features a large LCD monitor and a tablet holder

Measures 44" x 20" x 63"



Rated 4.4 stars

Young Fit Elliptical Machine, $345 (reduced from $799)

Teeter Free Step Recumbent Cross Trainer and Elliptical: Save $251

Top features of Teeter Free Step Recumbant cross trainer and elliptical:

Commercial-grade engineering for long-lasting use

"Whisper quiet" total body workout

Zero-impact workout for all fitness levels

Easy-to-read, cord-free digital console tracks progress

Measures 55.25" x 38" x 52.5"

Rated 4.6 stars

Teeter Free Step Recumbent Cross Trainer and Elliptical, $849 (reduced from $1,100)

Cubii JR1 Under Desk Elliptical: Save $100

Top features of Cubii under desk elliptical:

Built-in LCD display tracks progress including strides and calories burned

Easy to store

Little assembly required

Rated 4.6 stars

Cubii JR1 Under Desk Elliptical, $180 (reduced from $249)

