Keeping up with all the (ah-may-zing) best Amazon Prime Day deals on best-selling fitness equipment has us winded. Good thing Amazon's Prime Day deals include some of the retailer's best ellipticals to keep us fit enough to keep up with the frenzy.
Top elliptical deals:
- Best combo elliptical: Bowflex M8 Elliptical, $1,481 (reduced from $1,899)
- Most innovative pedal design: Sole E35 Elliptical, $1,050 with coupon (reduced from $2,000)
- Best design: Mobi Fitness 3-in-1 Elliptical, $1,299 after coupon (reduced from $1,600)
The best Prime Day deals on elliptical machines
While an at-home elliptical typically costs between $500 and $2,000, Prime Day pricing means you save big on some of the fitness world's top brands.
Even with big discounts, we only suggest ellipticals that earn 4 stars or above. A top rating from a verified Amazon customer is hard to come by. We also suggest durable gym-quality machines, with ample resistance options and an ergonomically designed machine that won't strain your back and knees.
Bowflex M8 Elliptical: Save $418
Top features of Bowflex M8 elliptical:
- Takes less space than other ellipticals (30.79" x 47.83" x 65.2")
- Reviewers state this elliptical is easy to assemble
- Interactive backlit magnetic media rack included to hold your tablet, smartphone or book
- Multi-grip handles help steady you in motion
- Rated 4.5 stars
Bowflex M8 Elliptical, $1,481 (reduced from $1,899)$1,481 at Amazon
Sole E35 Elliptical: Save $961
Top features of Sole E35 elliptical:
- Buyers love that this elliptical is "whisper quiet"
- Inward slope pedal design takes stress off ankles and knees
- Four back wheels sit on heavy duty rails to provide stability
- Includes tablet holder
- Measures 26.38" x 32.28" x 8.66"
- Rated 4.4 stars
Sole E35 Elliptical, $1,039 with coupon (reduced from $2,000)$1,100 at Amazon
Mobi Fitness Elliptical 3-in-1 Machine: Save $300
Top features of Mobi Fitness elliptical:
- 22-pound flywheel delivers 24 levels of resistance
- Quiet, smooth workout
- Features a commercial-grade aluminum track that keeps machine from wobbling
- Elevated aesthetic perfect for design-conscious workout enthusiasts
- Measures 61.1" x 26.11" x 70.22"
- Rated 4.6 stars
Mobi Fitness Elliptical 3-in-1 Machine for Home, $1,299 after coupon (reduced from $1,600)$1,299 at Amazon
Niceday Elliptical Machine: Save $400
Top features of Niceday Elliptical machine:
- 16-pound flywheel and 16 resistance levels double tensions levels compared to other ellipticals
- "Hyper quiet" magnetic drive system is designed to eliminate unwanted noise
- Made from extra-thick commercial steel; supports up to 400 pounds
- Measures 48" x 25" x 62"
Niceday Elliptical Machine, $400 after coupon (reduced from $800)$400 at Amazon
Young Fit Elliptical Machine: Save $455
Top features of Young Fit elliptical:
- Arrvies 95% pre-assembled
- Magnetic resistance creates smooth and nearly silent workout
- 22 levels of adjustable resistance
- Features a large LCD monitor and a tablet holder
- Measures 44" x 20" x 63"
- Rated 4.4 stars
Young Fit Elliptical Machine, $345 (reduced from $799)$345 at Amazon
Teeter Free Step Recumbent Cross Trainer and Elliptical: Save $251
Top features of Teeter Free Step Recumbant cross trainer and elliptical:
- Commercial-grade engineering for long-lasting use
- "Whisper quiet" total body workout
- Zero-impact workout for all fitness levels
- Easy-to-read, cord-free digital console tracks progress
- Measures 55.25" x 38" x 52.5"
- Rated 4.6 stars
Teeter Free Step Recumbent Cross Trainer and Elliptical, $849 (reduced from $1,100)$849 at Amazon
Cubii JR1 Under Desk Elliptical: Save $100
Top features of Cubii under desk elliptical:
- Built-in LCD display tracks progress including strides and calories burned
- Easy to store
- Little assembly required
- Rated 4.6 stars
Cubii JR1 Under Desk Elliptical, $180 (reduced from $249)$180 at Amazon
Shop more under desk ellipticals on Amazon
- Save $120: Rotai Under Desk Elliptical Machine, $280 after coupon (reduced from $400)
- Save $40: Sunny Health & Fitness Under Desk Elliptical, $117 (reduced from $140)
- Save $50: Niceday Under Desk Elliptical, $140 after coupon (reduced from $190)
