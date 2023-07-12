Getty Images

We've been teeing up for some major Amazon Prime Day savings on top-rated golf bags, golf balls and accessories. Of course we've noted the amazing Prime Day deal on Strata Men's Complete Golf Set by Callaway -- the 4.6-star-rated stand bag and club set is up to $120 off today.

We've been impressed by the volume and depth of Prime Day golf savings on top brands like Wilson. So we've curated the best golf deals on the site. Now all you have to do is press "add to cart" and work on your swing, not that it isn't Masters-worthy already.

Top Prime Day golf deals featured in this article

Shop Amazon Prime Day best golf deals

From complete golf sets to golf simulators that make your yard your own personal driving range, Amazon is serving up some serious deals on top-quality golf gear.

Strata by Callaway Men's Golf Set : Save up to $120

Amazon

An Amazon best seller, Callaway's Strata complete golf club set series caters to both beginners and advanced golfers -- only the 9-piece set was still on sale when we last looked, but either way, you'll need to be a Prime member to get the best pricing.

Earning 4.6 stars, buyers were pleasantly surprised by the quality of this set.

Strata 9 pc. Intro features: Driver, 7 Iron, 9 Iron and Sand Wedge.

Driver, 7 Iron, 9 Iron and Sand Wedge. Strata 12 pc. set features: 3 Wood, 5 Hybrid, 6 Iron, 8 Iron, 9 Iron, Pitching wedge.



3 Wood, 5 Hybrid, 6 Iron, 8 Iron, 9 Iron, Pitching wedge. Strata Plus 14 pc. set features: 3 Wood, 5 Hybrid, 6 Iron, 7 Iron, 8 Iron, 9 Iron, Pitching wedge, Sand wedge.



3 Wood, 5 Hybrid, 6 Iron, 7 Iron, 8 Iron, 9 Iron, Pitching wedge, Sand wedge. Strata Ultimate 16 pc. set features: 3 Wood, 4 Hybrid, 5 Hybrid, 6 Hybrid, 7 Iron, 9 Iron, Pitching wedge, Sand wedge.

All pricing is for right-handed sets.

Strata by Callaway Women's Golf Set: Save $80

Amazon

Designed for distance and performance, Strata golf sets feature hybrids over long irons. The stand bag includes a stylish aesthetic and practical pockets and easy carrying strap.

A regular top-seller on Amazon, this set is favorite with our readers. Judging by the 4.7-star review and the unbeatable Prime Day pricing, there's no question why it's hot today. At last look, only the 11-piece set was still on sale for Prime Day.

Strata 11 pc. set features: Driver, 5 Wood, 5 Hybrid, 7 Iron, 9 Iron, Putter, Sand Wedge

Driver, 5 Wood, 5 Hybrid, 7 Iron, 9 Iron, Putter, Sand Wedge Strata Plus 14 pc. set features : Driver, Fairway Wood, 5 Hybrid, 6 Iron, 7 Iron, 8 Iron, 9 Iron, Pitching Wedge, Sand Wedge, Putter

: Driver, Fairway Wood, 5 Hybrid, 6 Iron, 7 Iron, 8 Iron, 9 Iron, Pitching Wedge, Sand Wedge, Putter Strata Ultimate 16 pc. set features: Driver, 3 Wood, 4 Hybrid, 5 Hybrid, 6 Iron, 7 Iron, 8 Iron, 9 Iron, Pitching wedge, Sand Wedge, Putter

All pricing is for right-handed sets.

Wilson Men's Complete Golf Club Set: Save 15% with Prime

Amazon

A 4.4-star rated club set, Wilson's complete men's golf set includes a driver, 3 wood, 5 hybrid, 6 pitching Wedge and putter. The titanium composite driver features an enormous sweet spot. Rated 4.4 stars on Amazon.

Shop Prime Day 2023 golf ball deals:

Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder: $170

Amazon

Calculate elevation changes and measure incline/decline angles with this precise range finder, which is equipped with 6x magnification. Featuring a range of 5-1000 years with +/- 1 yard accuracy, choose whether you measure in yards or meters.

This range finder comes with a carabiner hard carrying case for your convenience.

Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder, $170 (reduced from $300)

Golf Practice Net: $62 with Prime

Amazon

This 10'x 7' hitting aid helps you up your game with targets, a golf mat, balls and a tee. An outstanding way to practice swinging at home, this practice net is easy to set up and take down.

Golf Practice Net, $62 with Prime (reduced from $90)

GoSports Golf Practice Hitting Net: $68 with Prime

Amazon

Save big on your own personal driving range (10' x 7'), usable indoors and out (watch those windows and light fixtures). This practice net features a convenient ball return and is easily assembled and taken down when needed.

GoSports Golf Practice Hitting Net, $68 with Prime (reduced from $80)

Phigolf2 Golf Simulator with Swing Stick: $209 with Prime

Amazon

This ultra-realistic simulator features a smart sensor that brings you the feeling of striking a golf ball. Use Bluetooth to pair the sensor to this device and use your own golf club for practice.

This simulator featuers 76 courses and 3D data analysis to help you understand how you play and how to improve.

Phigolf2 Golf Simulator, $209 with Prime (reduced from $300)

Champkey Premium Impact Golf Mat: $28 with Prime

Amazon

This durable practice mat (13"x 17") features a heavy-duty rubber backing for excellent shock absorption and increased grip. The impact surface can trace and analyze your swing path so you can correct it.

The alignment guide provides a visual guide for the club head path to help improve your swing and chipping skills.

Its lowest price in 30 days, don't sleep on this deal.

Champkey Premium Impact Golf Mat, $28 with Prime (reduced from $35)

Shop terrific Prime Day deals on golf accessories and clothing

