Camping season has long since begun. If you're still behind on getting your summer camping gear ready, there's good news: Amazon is offering early Prime Day deals on Coleman camping equipment, coolers and more outdoor essentials.

This is no small Coleman gear sale -- you can save up to 56%. Amazon has slashed prices on Coleman top-sellers like the Coleman insulated cooler (could that Have-A-Seat-Lid be any cuter?) and the Coleman weatherproof tent that sets up in 60 seconds.

Founded over 120 years ago by W.C. Coleman, who invented the world's first portable gas-powered lantern. Coleman lanterns were used to illuminate the first evening football game West of the Mississippi. And American soldiers used Coleman's backpacks while parachuting into Europe during WWII.

Coleman's first cooler was developed in the 1950's. In the decades that followed, Coleman tents, sleeping bags, portable stoves and gear have topped campers' must-have lists. Coleman products are durable, reliable, and easy-to-use.

Coleman Steel Creek Fast Pitch Dome Camping Tent

The Coleman Steel Creek Fast Pitch Dome Camping Tent (10' x 9' with a 10' x 5' porch) assembles in under seven minutes. It features a pre-attached rainfly, integrated poles (where was this tent when we were kids?) and a screened-in porch. It's roomy enough to accomodate two queen-sized airbeds. Rated 4.6 stars.

Coleman Steel Creek Fast Pitch Dome Camping Tent, $150 (reduced from $230)

Coleman SupportRest Air Mattress (queen), $59 (reduced from $80)

Coleman Instant Camping Tent

The promise of a weatherproof tent (14' x 10', with 7'7" center height) that assembles in as fast as 60 seconds sounds good to be true, but the Coleman Instant Camping Tent delivers on all points.

Constructed with double-thick fabric, the stands up to the elements, and to time. The roomy interior fits up to two queen-size air mattresses (sleeps up to eight people) making this tent roomy enough for a longer camping trip with family.

Smaller four-person ($179) and six-person versions ($199) of the tent are also available. Rated 4.4 stars.

Coleman Instant Camping Tent, $220 (reduced from $350)

Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler

The 100-quart Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler holds up to 80 cans and 50 pounds of ice. It ffeatures Temp Lock FX insulation, which keeps ice from melting on multi-day excursions. The heavy-duty wheels and handle are built to make moving the cooler easier when outdoors. There's a tethered drain plug and a stain-resistant liner to help keep your cooler clean.

The sturdy Have-A-Seat lid doubles as a bench, and supports up to 250 pounds. Rated 4.6 stars.

Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler, $87 (reduced from $116)

Coleman Brazos Cold-Weather Sleeping Bag

The lightweight Coleman Brazos Cold-Weather Sleeping Bag (75" x 33") is good for all seasons. The hollow polyester insulation offers better heat retention with less weight than similar sleeping bags, while the draft tube along the zipper prevents body heat from escaping.

This sleeping bag is built to last, its durable construction designed to keep its insulation from shifting. Rated 4.6 stars.

Coleman Brazos Cold-Weather Sleeping Bag, $20 (reduced from $30)

Coleman Bottletop Propane Camping Stove

Propane powered, the Coleman Bottletop Propane Camping Stove (7.75" x 7.75" x 6.5") features a pressure regulator for consistent performance and one adjustable burner, which fits an 8-inch pan. Wind baffles shield the burner, ensuring maximum heat.

This portable stove runs 2.5 hours on high using one 16.4 ounce propane cylinder (sold separately).

Coleman Bottletop Propane Camping Stove, $30 (reduced from $40)

Coleman ComfortSmart Cot

The Coleman ComfortSmart Cot is lengthy enough to fit campers up to 6 foot 6 inches tall, and the strong steel frame supports up to 300 pounds. The coil suspension and thick foam mattress promise you a comfortable night's sleep while camping.

This cot folds into most car trunks. Rated 4.6 stars.

Coleman ComfortSmart Cot, $82 (reduced from $110)

Coleman OneSource Rechargeable LED Lantern

The Coleman OneSource Rechargeable LED Lantern is adjustable to up to 1000 lumens (12 meters of light beam) on high. It charges in two hours with a quick-charging station (sold separately), or in five hours with a USB charger.

The charging cord fits in the base for easy storage, and the soft-grip handle makes this easy to carry and transport. Rated 4.2 stars.

Coleman OneSource Rechargeable LED Lantern, $50 (reduced from $80)

Shop more Coleman Prime Day deals:

