It's game on this spring. That means when we're not watching baseball or hiking our favorite trails, we're going to be outside enjoying the warmer weather as much as possible. From grilling to endless hours in the backyard playing family games like cornhole or pickleball, we're planning to savor every moment of sunny weather all spring and summer long.

If you're planning to spend your spring the same way, make sure to gear up now with the best backyard games. From a must-have cornhole set to glow-in-the-dark capture the flag, these are the most fun and most popular backyard games of 2024.

Our favorite backyard games for spring 2024

You don't have to be a kid to be a kid at heart. Backyard games bring out the kid in all of us, not to mention provide endless entertainment for kids of all ages. We're suckers for nostalgia, so we lean toward updated versions of childhood favorites like cornhole and Jenga, but there's also a new crop of games providing fresh fun for the whole family.

The must-have backyard game: GoSports Classic cornhole Set

Amazon

Cornhole has become the essential backyard game, with professional leagues popping up in towns across the country. The simple game of trying to toss bean bags into a small target is easy to learn, but can get surprisingly competitive. While it's typically played either as a one-on-one competition or in teams of two, it can accommodate up to four players per team if you're just playing for fun.

One of our favorite cornhole sets is the GoSports Classic Cornhole Set. A No. 1 Amazon bestseller, this complete set features eight bean bags and two durable wood boards that are available in a variety of cool and classic designs.

Get the 4.3-star rated cornhole set on Amazon for $100.

Most portable backyard game: Spikeball



Amazon

Ever since the simple, backyard game of Spikeball was featured on TV's "Shark Tank", the lawn game world has not been the same. Great for all ages, Spikeball is easily transported and provides hours of fun for all ages.

This set comes with the Spikeball set and three balls. All of it folds down into a carrying case no bigger than your average backpack so it's easy to carry to the beach or park. Plus, it stashes away in a closet without taking up a tone of space.

While it's typically meant for two to four players, it's possible to play with larger teams if you're just playing for fun.

Get the original spikeball set on Amazon for $68.

Fun for kids and adults: ArmoGear Laser Tag

Amazon

If you truly want to impress friend and family this spring, show up with this top-rated laser tag set. The ArmoGear laser tag set takes the classic game out of the laser tag arena and into your backyard (or house). With four guns and four target vests, you can turn any space into a free-for-all battle until only one team is left standing.

If the chance to play laser tag anywhere, anytime wasn't cool enough, the infinite expansion opportunities definitely is. With four team colors, you can add as many players to each team as you want by buying additional sets.

Get the top-rated laser tag set on Amazon for $100.

Best game for indoor and outdoor play: Jenga Giant

Amazon

Ever since Jenga created its super-sized version over ten years ago, the game has been the ultimate backyard bash crowd-pleaser. At setup, the game starts at 26 inches high, and reaches over five feet high when stacked. The simple premise of "don't be the one to let the tower fall down" may induce anxiety in the most competitive game players, but it's endlessly fun.

This game includes 54 giant Jenga pieces and a sturdy carrying bag. The popular game can be set up indoors or outdoors, so the fun doesn't have to stop if the weather takes a turn.

Get the official Jenga Giant game on Amazon for $130. Smaller sizes are also available starting at $90.

Best backyard game for big families: Redux Capture The Flag

Amazon

Whether you've got a full house or you're hosting a backyard family gathering, you need a game that can accommodate a large group of players. This glow-in-the-dark capture the flag set is for anywhere from four to 16 players, depending on the game variation you choose.

A fun twist on the classic game of capture the flag, this Redux version swaps the traditional flags for glowing orbs. Players split up into two teams, hide their orb and then strategize to steal the other team's orb while protecting their own from the enemy.

Expansion sets are available so you can get additional orbs to have more than two teams or additional bracelets to add more than eight players. There's even a glow-in-the-dark sword expansion set so you can add swordfights to the mix.

Get the core eight-player set while it's on sale at Amazon for $50 (reduced from $60).

Most versatile backyard game: Boulder adjustable badminton and pickleball net

Amazon

This versatile, portable net is more than a badminton net -- you can use it for backyard pickup games of pickleball, tennis, volleyball and even soccer. Measuring 10 feet wide, this badminton and pickleball net packs down to just 3 feet long with an adjustable height from 34 to 60 inches. There are no stakes or tools required, but you do need a flat area like a driveway or level lawn to set up.

With so many games you can use this for, owning this one net is like having five backyard games in one. Since it folds down into a handy carrying bag, it's also easy to take to the beach, on camping trips or anywhere else where you want to play.

Get the versatile net on Amazon for $57 and up (reduced from $61 and up).

Don't forget rackets and shuttlecocks. We like the Boulder Sports Badminton Racket Set, which comes with four rackets and three birdies. Two carrying cases are also included in this set, currently 35% off on Amazon.

A timeless lawn game: GoSports Bocce set

Amazon

We love Bocce for its "everyone can play" factor, which appeals to our vision of weekends spent playing lawn games with loved ones. The game is simple to learn, too -- just roll your team's balls closer to the smaller target ball (pallino) than the other team's balls.

The GoSports Bocce set includes eight poly-resin balls in four team colors, a 40mm measuring tape for analyzing close calls and a convenient and durable canvas carry case that makes it easy to keep the set together for storage.

