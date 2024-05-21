Amazon

Amazon's Memorial Day Sale is already in full swing this week, with deep discounts on some of the retailer's most popular items. With such a wide selection of deals, now is the perfect time for shoppers to upgrade their golf gear, pick up a new sports TV or save on top-rated exercise equipment.

To help CBS Sports Essentials readers make the most of Amazon's Memorial Day Sale, we're constantly scouring the site for the best deals on the brands and products they love. From a pair of AirPods for $89 to deals on our favorite sports and fitness gear, here are the best Memorial Day deals at Amazon right now.

Apple AirPods (Second Generation): $89

Amazon

Featuring up to 24 hours of battery life with the included wired charging case and crystal clear audio, these are the best Apple AirPods you can get under $100. The second-generation AirPods are easy to set up and make it easy to switch between devices. Plus, they boast an IPX4 water resistance rating, which means they can stand up to a sweaty workout.

Amazon dropped the price of the second-generation AirPods to just $89 (reduced from $129), making this one of the best Apple deals of the season.

Want to protect your new purchase? You can add two years of AppleCare+ coverage for $29 more.

Save $200 on our readers' favorite elliptical, the Niceday CT11

Amazon

The Niceday elliptical is a CBS Sports Essentials readers' favorite. The budget-friendly pick promises a hyper-quiet magnetic drive system designed to eliminate noise. A 16-pound flywheel and 16 resistance levels provide double the resistance levels compared to other ellipticals at this price point.

Its 400-pound weight capacity and heavy-duty base, which is made from extra-thick commercial steel, make this model more stable than similarly priced machines.

Regularly listed at $800, the popular elliptical is on sale at Amazon for just $600 right now.

Diadem Edge 18k pickleball paddle: Save $27

Amazon

Carbon fiber is already a great pickleball paddle material for players who want tons of spin, but the Diadem Edge 18K takes it to a new level with its triaxial weave 18K carbon fiber face. With carbon fiber yarn woven at 60-degree angles, the paddle can generate spin at every angle of contact.

Get it while it's on sale at Amazon for just $213 (reduced from $240).

Callaway 300 Pro rangefinder (33% off)

Amazon

Our readers can't get enough of the Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope laser rangefinder and with good reason. This 4.7-star rated range finder is from one of golf's top brands. It's accurate up to plus or minus one yard. Plus, there's an external slope on/off switch, making it legal for tournament play.

Regularly listed at $300, this Amazon best-selling Callaway range finder is just $200 on Amazon.

Schwinn 470 elliptical machine: Save $200

Amazon

Featuring a 10-degree adjustable ramp, the Schwinn 470 is one of the only ellipticals on the market that lets you add an incline for an even more challenging workout. It offers 25 levels of resistance for even more customization of your workout intensity. With a 20-inch stride length, you can enjoy a more natural running motion while you power through that high-intensity workout.

Get the high-intensity, low-impact Schwinn 470 while it's on sale at Amazon for $1,099 (reduced from $1,299).

Callaway Fairway C stand bag: $40 off

Amazon

Regularly priced at $230, the Fairway C stand bag has a compact four-way top featuring full-length dividers. It offers seven pockets including a velour-lined pocket for valuables and a large pocket for clothes or accessories. The golf bag also features multiple clips and rings for attaching other accessories.

You can get select colorways for as low as $190 at Amazon ahead of Memorial Day.

25% off a reusable water bottle: Hydro Flask

Amazon

With its flex straw lid, this Hydro Flask water bottle is easy to sip while you walk and the double wall insulation will keep your water refreshingly ice cold for up to 24 hours.

We also like this water bottle for hikers because of the convenient carry handle on the lid. This gives you the option to either clip it to a backpack or carry it by the handle if it's a hot day and you'll be taking frequent sips.

Get the 40-ounce size while it's on sale at Amazon for $38 (reduced from $50).

Google Pixel Watch 2: $50 off

Amazon

The Pixel Watch 2 is the latest model of Google's smartwatch. One of the biggest changes coming with the second generation watch is the improved heart rate sensor that's up to 40% more accurate than the first Pixel Watch even during intense workouts.

Borrowing tech from the now Google-owned Fitbit, the Pixel Watch also added a skin temperature sensor and a continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA) sensor. Those new sensors give the Pixel Watch 2 the ability to offer new health insights like a sleep score and daily readiness score. Beyond stress management, the new Pixel Watch 2 packs tons of new fitness tools.

Right now, Amazon is offering the advanced smartwatch for just $300 (reduced from $350).

Izzo Golf Ultra-Lite: 44% off

Amazon

The Izzo Golf Ultra-Lite hybrid golf bag weighs just 3.2 pounds, comes with two padded straps to carry on your shoulders, and includes enough pockets for all those extras you need while you're out golfing on the green. When you're not hoofing it, use the convenient and durable handle for lifting this golf bag in and out of the cart.

A great deal at its regular price of $130, this golf bag is a steal while it's on sale at Amazon for just $73.

Amazon Fire TV: 32% off

Amazon

The 4.5-star-rated Amazon 4 Series Fire TV features 4K UHD resolution and caters to those looking for a smaller television. Sizes range from 43 inches up to 55 inches, with prices starting at just $230 for the smallest size.

Right now, you can get the 43-inch Fire TV for just $250 (reduced from $370).

The new LG C4 Series OLED TV is on sale at Amazon

LG

This 65-inch LG OLED C4 series TV boasts a higher refresh rate than the previous model -- 144 Hz to the C3's 120 Hz. That means the new C4 series TV offers smoother movement and less blur. While both TVs offer 4K definition, that extra boost of blur-free movement can be critical if you like to pause the game for a frame-by-frame analysis of the action.

Normally, prices range from $1,500 for the 42-inch C4 Series TV up to $5,400 for the 83-inch version. But right now, prices start as low as $1,247 for the 42-inch LG C4 Series TV at Amazon.

Wilson Blade 98 tennis racket (up to 30% off)

PGA Tour Superstore

Aptly named the Wilson Blade, this tennis racket features a smaller head size of 98 square inches. This makes it nimble and easy to control. The Wilson Blade 98 V8 is compact enough for those close encounters at the net, yet heavy enough to deliver a surprising amount of power when you need it.

Right now, the all-court tennis racket is on sale at Amazon for as low as $175 (reduced from $249).

Capture the Flag Redux: Save $10

Amazon

A fun twist on the classic backyard game of capture the flag, Capture the Flag Redux swaps the traditional flags for glowing orbs. Players split up into two teams, hide their orb and then strategize to steal the other team's orb while protecting their own from the enemy.

Get the core eight-player set while it's on sale at Amazon for $50 (reduced from $60).

More great Memorial Day deals at Amazon