Amazon

Our readers have been going crazy for the Niceday Elliptical on Amazon. The 4.5-star-rated cross-trainer machine has 16 resistance levels, so you can go from mild warm-up to a fast-paced cardio session or crank it all the way up for a strength-building workout on par with a stair stepper.

An elliptical as versatile as this is a great addition to any home gym setup. Free weights and benches are the go-to when it comes to upper-body workouts. But an elliptical is where you should be on leg day or when you need to log some cardio sessions.

If you act fast, you can join other CBS Sports readers in scoring a double deal on the Niceday Elliptical. It has a list price of $800, but it's currently available on sale at Amazon as a lightning deal for just $499. And there's an Amazon coupon you can stack on top of that deal to save an extra $50. That brings your final cost down to $450.

Why CBS Sports Essentials readers love the Niceday Elliptical

For those in apartments and those who don't want to disturb the rest of the house with the loud whir of workout equipment, the Niceday Elliptical is a smart pick. Amazon reviewers report that the machine is whisper-quiet while you use it.

"I absolutely love this new addition to my home gym," said one reviewer, adding they especially love that it's lightweight, quiet and stable.

Best of all, the Niceday Elliptical doesn't need to be plugged in to use it, so you can work up a sweat without increasing your electric bill. The cordless design also allows you to place it just about anywhere, and smooth-gliding transportation wheels make it easy to roll into place. (Our suggestion: Put it in front of the TV so you can catch up on your favorite shows while getting a workout in.) When you're done, you can roll it right back into the corner and relax.

"We have found it a great exercise platform for three different adults with very different levels of physical activity," said another reviewer. With 16 resistance levels, it's easy to adjust the workout intensity to different fitness levels and goals so one piece of equipment can be customized to everyone in the house.

If you just want a low-impact recovery session, the Niceday Elliptical has you covered. And if you want a serious high-intensity cardio session, it's got you covered there, too. "This thing kicks my butt," said one reviewer, adding that it was "like standing up to pedal an exercise bike for 20 minutes."

Save $350 on the Niceday Elliptical

Amazon

The whisper-quiet, butt-kicking machine is on sale for just $450 on Amazon right now. Normally $800, the easy-to-assemble elliptical has earned a 4.5-star rating from over 2,200 reviewers.

The simple design with surprisingly advanced features make it a steal even at full price. It's lightweight enough to move around the room as needed yet durable enough to support up to 400 pounds of weight. It uses zero electricity, yet the battery-powered display can still track your time, distance, calories burned and heart rate.

Pros of the Niceday Elliptical:

Sixteen resistance levels let you customize the intensity according to your fitness goals.

Digital display tracks time, distance, speed, calories burned and pulse.

The built-in pulse sensor on the handles lets you check your pulse regularly.

Its cordless design saves on electricity and gives you more options for where you want to workout.

Smooth-gliding transportation wheels make it easy to stash in a corner when not in use.

Cons of the Niceday Elliptical:

No pre-loaded training programs are available.

The display only shows one metric at a time, so you have to cycle through them if you want to keep track of multiple during your workout.

It has a shorter stride length than some larger machines.

Shop more elliptical deals on Amazon

Related content on CBS Sports