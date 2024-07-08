Amazon

Featuring up to 24 hours of battery life with the included wired charging case and crystal clear audio, the second-generation Apple AirPods have some of the best features Apple earbuds offer at a more affordable price than the Apple AirPods Pro 2. That affordable price just got even better this week, ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Regularly priced at $129, you have a chance to snag a pair of second-generation Apple AirPods right now for just $80 at Amazon. That's more than 38% off the regular price of one of Apple's top-selling headphones, and one of the best prices for these earbuds we've ever seen. And unlike some other Prime Day deals, everyone can buy at this price, not just Amazon Prime members.

Tap the button below to grab this early Prime Day Apple deal while you can.

Get a new pair of second-generation AirPods for $80

Amazon

Second-generation Apple AirPods have earned a 4.7-star rating after almost 620,000 Amazon reviews. Reviewers love the sound quality, the comfortable fit and the fact that you can get up to five hours of listening time on a single charge.

These AirPods are also easy to set up and make it easy to switch between devices. Plus, they boast an IPX4 water resistance rating, which makes them great gym headphones since they can stand up to a sweaty workout.

Amazon has dropped the price of the second-generation AirPods to just $80 (reduced from $129). That's the lowest price we've seen all year.

Why we like the Apple AirPods (second generation):

You can access voice-activated Siri with your headphones so you can start or stop music, make phone calls, adjust the volume or ask for directions, all with voice commands.

Enjoy clear calling with built-in mics that pick up your voice and filter out background noise.

The fast-charging case can give you three hours of listening time after placing your headphones inside the case for just 15 minutes.

While the best price on these popular AirPods is at Amazon, we also found a good deal at Walmart. The major retailer rolled the price of the second-generation AirPods back to $89 during the Walmart Deals sale, on now.

More Apple AirPod deals to shop right now

It's not just the second-generation Apple AirPods that are on sale: Other Apple AirPods models got price cuts. Here's a summary of all the Apple AirPods deals you can get at Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2024.