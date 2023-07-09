Amazon

If you've been waiting for Amazon Prime Day to arrive (July 11-12) to finally purchase all that home gym equipment and gear you've been eyeing online, there's good news: You don't have to wait for Prime Day to get great fitness deals. Big Prime Day deals are rolling in day-after-day, and Amazon has already slashed prices on some of the fitness world's best brands.

Over here, we're starting simple and working our way to the big stuff. Our first home gym purchase: pull up and sit up bars.

Top pull up and sit up bar deals features in this article:

Amazon's best Prime Day deals on pull up and sit up bars

Pull up bars have come a long way since a teenage you use a closet pole as pull up bar and hoped for the best. Today's offering are sturdier, promise not to ruin your door frame and are easy to install (and uninstall). Some double as a dip station or sit up bar.

Blitzbfitz Max Capacity Pull Up Bar for Door: Save $25



Amazon

The Blitzbfitz Max Capacity Pull Up Bar features a sturdy three level lock for your safety. A multi-use bar, it can be lowered for stretching, crunches or pushups. Rated 4.1 stars.

Top features of Blitzbfitz Pull Up Bar:

Adjustable length: 30.9"-38.6"

No-slip grip for enhanced workout

No screw design requires no holes or drilling

Blitzbfitz Max Capacity Pull Up Bar for Door, $55 (reduced from $80)

Kakiclay Multi-Grip Pull Up Bar: Save $26

Amazon

Featuring a soft, ergonomic grip, this multi-use bar can be used for pull ups, or set low to the ground for push ups. Rated 4.6 stars.

Top features of Kakiclay Pull Up Bar:

Supports up to 440 pounds

Fits a door width of 21.65" - 36.22"

Angled grip offers wide range of grip options

Silicone door protectors included

Kakiclay Multi-Grip Pull Up Bar, $54 (reduced from $80)

Sportsroyals Power Tower Pull Up Bar and Dip Station: Save $120

Amazon

Sportsroyals offers a sturdy, well-constructed Tower Pull Up Bar and Dip Station that supports a variety of upper body and strength workouts.

Top features of Sportsroyals Pull Up Tower:

Dimensions: ‎42.3"L x 32"W x 92.7"H

Supports up to 440 pounds weight capacity

Ergonomic design keeps elbow in place

Six adjustable height levels

Seven backrest adjustment positions

Sportsroyals Power Tower Pull Up Bar and Dip Station, $170 with coupon (reduced from $290)

OneTwoFit Multifunctional Wall Mounted Pull Up Bar: $99 after coupon

Amazon

This wall-mounted pull up bar offers a variety of exercises that help strengthen chest, arms, back and core. Rated 4.5 stars.

Top features of One Two Fit Pull Up Bar:

Constructed from heavy-duty steel



Can support up to 440 pounds

Easy to assemble

OneTwoFit Multifunctional Wall Mounted Pull Up Bar, $99 after coupon (reduced from $130)

Ally Peaks Pull Up Bar for Doorway: Save $17

Amazon

This heavy duty pull up bar from Ally Peaks is a multi-use bar that can be used as a pull up bar or dip station for targeting chest and arms.

Top features of Ally Peaks Pull Up Bar:

Heavy duty construction

Supports up to 400 pounds

Handles coated with soft foam for a comfortable grip

Can be mounted on any standard 24" to 32" doorway

No screw or drill installation

Ally Peaks Pull Up Bar, $26 with coupon (reduced from $43)

Shop more early Prime Day deals on at-home pull up and sit up bars:

Related Content on CBS Sports: