If you've been waiting for Amazon Prime Day to arrive (July 11-12) to finally purchase all that home gym equipment and gear you've been eyeing online, there's good news: You don't have to wait for Prime Day to get great fitness deals. Big Prime Day deals are rolling in day-after-day, and Amazon has already slashed prices on some of the fitness world's best brands.
Over here, we're starting simple and working our way to the big stuff. Our first home gym purchase: pull up and sit up bars.
Top pull up and sit up bar deals features in this article:
- Save on a wall-mounted bar: OneTwoFit Multifunctional Wall Mounted Pull Up Bar, $99 (reduced from $130)
- Save $120 on a pull up tower: Sportsroyals Power Pull Up Tower, $170 with coupon (reduced from $290)
- 4.6-star rated option for your door: Kakiclay Multi-Grip Pull Up Bar, $54 (reduced from $80)
Amazon's best Prime Day deals on pull up and sit up bars
Pull up bars have come a long way since a teenage you use a closet pole as pull up bar and hoped for the best. Today's offering are sturdier, promise not to ruin your door frame and are easy to install (and uninstall). Some double as a dip station or sit up bar.
Blitzbfitz Max Capacity Pull Up Bar for Door: Save $25
The Blitzbfitz Max Capacity Pull Up Bar features a sturdy three level lock for your safety. A multi-use bar, it can be lowered for stretching, crunches or pushups. Rated 4.1 stars.
Top features of Blitzbfitz Pull Up Bar:
- Adjustable length: 30.9"-38.6"
- No-slip grip for enhanced workout
- No screw design requires no holes or drilling
Blitzbfitz Max Capacity Pull Up Bar for Door, $55 (reduced from $80)$55 at Amazon
Kakiclay Multi-Grip Pull Up Bar: Save $26
Featuring a soft, ergonomic grip, this multi-use bar can be used for pull ups, or set low to the ground for push ups. Rated 4.6 stars.
Top features of Kakiclay Pull Up Bar:
- Supports up to 440 pounds
- Fits a door width of 21.65" - 36.22"
- Angled grip offers wide range of grip options
- Silicone door protectors included
Kakiclay Multi-Grip Pull Up Bar, $54 (reduced from $80)$54 on Amazon at Amazon
Sportsroyals Power Tower Pull Up Bar and Dip Station: Save $120
Sportsroyals offers a sturdy, well-constructed Tower Pull Up Bar and Dip Station that supports a variety of upper body and strength workouts.
Top features of Sportsroyals Pull Up Tower:
- Dimensions: 42.3"L x 32"W x 92.7"H
- Supports up to 440 pounds weight capacity
- Ergonomic design keeps elbow in place
- Six adjustable height levels
- Seven backrest adjustment positions
Sportsroyals Power Tower Pull Up Bar and Dip Station, $170 with coupon (reduced from $290)$170 at Amazon
OneTwoFit Multifunctional Wall Mounted Pull Up Bar: $99 after coupon
This wall-mounted pull up bar offers a variety of exercises that help strengthen chest, arms, back and core. Rated 4.5 stars.
Top features of One Two Fit Pull Up Bar:
- Constructed from heavy-duty steel
- Can support up to 440 pounds
- Easy to assemble
OneTwoFit Multifunctional Wall Mounted Pull Up Bar, $99 after coupon (reduced from $130)$99 at Amazon
Ally Peaks Pull Up Bar for Doorway: Save $17
This heavy duty pull up bar from Ally Peaks is a multi-use bar that can be used as a pull up bar or dip station for targeting chest and arms.
Top features of Ally Peaks Pull Up Bar:
- Heavy duty construction
- Supports up to 400 pounds
- Handles coated with soft foam for a comfortable grip
- Can be mounted on any standard 24" to 32" doorway
- No screw or drill installation
Ally Peaks Pull Up Bar, $26 with coupon (reduced from $43)$26 at Amazon
Shop more early Prime Day deals on at-home pull up and sit up bars:
- 4.8-star rated pull up bar: Ultimate Body Press Wall or Ceiling Mount Pull Up Bar, $135 (reduced from $136)
- 4.5-star rated hanging ab straps: DMoose Hanging Ab Straps, $40 after coupon (reduced from $60)
- Elastic resistance bands to help beginners: Innstar Pull-up Assist Band System, $40 (reduced from $46)
