Big news, golfers! Amazon Prime Day, Amazon's annual amazing-markdowns day is coming. The mega-retailer is keeping some details to itself, like the exact dates of Prime Day, but expect a mid-summer sale coming your way.

We're already locked in on the excellent deals on golf balls and equipment ahead of Prime Day. You may want to play like a pro, but that doesn't mean you have to spend like one. You'll have a ball (groan, so sorry!) shopping these deals. We sure did.

Amazing Deals On Golf Balls Ahead Of Prime Day

Good for distance: Legato Golf Balls, LTX 3085, Made to Help Golfers Break 90, One Dozen, $25 (reduced from $40)

Easy to find on the course: Nitro White Out 70 Compression High Velocity Long Distance Golf Balls,15-Multi-color, $13 (reduced from $16)

Make it personal: Personalized Golf Balls $12 (get 10% off)

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Simply put, Prime Day is a global shopping event that takes place over a two-day period, during which deals and sales are offered exclusively to Amazon Prime members. Major discounts are offered on most major categories on the site, including golf balls and gear.

When is Prime Day? You ask all the right questions. 2022 Prime Day was in the summer, so expect Amazon Prime Day 2023 to be scheduled sometime this summer. Bezos and co. are keeping the exact dates to themselves for the time being, but expect a mid-summer shop fest coming your way.

Prime Day originated as a birthday party of sorts for Amazon Prime, which launched in October 2015. Pandemic scheduling pushed Prime Day to the summer, which seems to have stuck. In 2022, Amazon held a second two-day shopping event, giving members pre-Prime Day savings. Who doesn't love a birthday party where the guests get gifts, too?

How much is Amazon Prime? (and what do I get?) Prime is a subscription service that gives members a series of benefits and discounts, including Prime Day deals. The cost is $14.99 per month, or $139 paid annually. With that comes fast, free delivery on many Amazon items, a 10% discount on many Whole Foods groceries, discounts on prescriptions and access to Prime's streaming service, among other perks.

Shop Amazon's Best Deals On Golf Clubs

While we get primed for Prime Day, Amazon currently has amazing deals for golfers of every level. We've linked men's and women's sales separately, or together when corresponding products apply.

Strata Golf Club Set (Men's and Women's)

Amazon

A consistent bestseller in both the men's and women's categories, Callaway's Strata club set is a great set for intermediate golfers who want quality clubs at an approachable price. There are also 12-piece and 14-piece sets available.

Strata Men's 16-Piece Golf Club Set, $513 (list price $600)

The women's set, also a bestseller on Amazon, is designed with distance and forgiveness in mind. This 14-piece-set lists for $500, making Amazon's price too good to pass up.

Strata Women's Complete 16-Piece Golf Set ($430)

Cobra Golf 2021 Men's Fly XL Complete Set Stand Bag

Amazon

Reviewers felt this set was a "great set for the money," with others noting an upgraded game with their new clubs in play. Driver, woods and hybrid head covers are included. Note this is a right-handed set.

Cobra Golf 2021 Men's Fly XL Complete Set Stand Bag, $672 (list price $700)

Callaway Golf XR Complete Men's Set

Amazon

One of the top names in golf, no wonder Callaway's XR set is a crowd-pleaser, not to mention a win with reviewers. Featuring a 460cc Tatanium driver, versatile hybrids and a Callaway bag, this set will take your game to the next level. Note pricing listed is for the left-handed set. Right-handed sets also available.

Callaway Golf XR Complete Left-Handed Set $1300 (list price $1400)

Shop More Deals On Men's Golf Clubs Sets

Cobra Golf 2022 Air X Men's Complete Set $999 (list price $1180)

Callaway Golf 2021 REVA Complete 8-Piece Women's Golf Set

Amazon

Another Amazon bestseller, Callaway's 8-piece women's set is designed for the ultimate combination of distance and forgiveness. Reviewers were quick to note they liked the weight and accuracy of these clubs. Now, you can add "price" to another of Reva's best attributes.

Callaway Golf 2021 REVA Complete 8-Piece Women's Golf Set, starting at $738 (marked down from $1000)

Callaway Golf 2021 Women's REVA Premium Complete 11-Piece Golf Set

Amazon

Optimized to hit with ease, this set features large, oversized Deep Cavity back irons designed for easy launch and forgiveness. The innovative Stroke Lab shaft is there to improve tempo and stroke consistency.

Callaway Golf 2021 Women's REVA Premium Complete 11-Piece Golf Set, $1,200 (marked down from $1300)

Shop Amazon Sales On Golf Equipment And Gear

Now that you've shopped the best deals on clubs, it's time to dig into all of Amazon's discounted pricing on the top golf gear.

Callaway 300 Pro Slope Laser Golf Rangefinder

Amazon

Lighter and more accurate than its predecessor, Callaways's range finder features P.A.T (Pin Acquisition Technology) with Pulse, which delivers a vibrating "burst" confirming you've locked onto the pin. The slope feature can be disabled for tournament play.

Callaway 300 Pro Slope Laser Golf Rangefinder, $200 (marked down from $300)

Gogogo Sport Vpro Laser Rangefinder for Golf Range Finder

Amazon

We love this cost-effective range finder, and buyers do, too. Measuring range is from 5 to 650 yards, with +/- 1m high accuracy and 6x magnification. Reviewers reported highly accurate slope adjustment with most commenting this range finder meets most golfers' needs.

Gogogo Sport Vpro Laser Rangefinder for Golf Range Finder $100 (marked down from $130)

More Range Finders On Sale On Amazon

Rechargeable with great clarity: Golf Laser Rangefinder 1000 Yard Range Finder, $85 (marked down from $130)

Easy to use: Fyobyye Slope Laser Golf Rangefinder, $59 (marked down from $70)

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor For Golf Indoor And Outdoor Use

Amazon

What impressed us most about Rapsodo's Mobile Launch Monitor is just how impressed users were with the product. Reviewers who boasted extensive research in the category marveled at this monitor's ease of use, with many commenting the instant replay was a big draw. That 40% off sale price helps, too.

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor for Golf Indoor and Outdoor Use $300 (marked down from $500)

Shop Amazon Deals On Golf Shoes For Men And Women

Amazon features some of the best brands in golf shoes, from Adidas to ECCO, with prices that cannot be beat.

Adidas Mens Tech Response Spikeless Golf Shoes

Amazon

This lightweight shoe promises more comfort than an old-school golf shoe. Readers did note they run a tad small, so consider a half size up.

Adidas Mens Tech Response Spikeless Golf Shoes, $47 and up (marked down from $65)

Shop More Men's Golf Shoe Deals

Killer stye: PUMA Men's Ignite Caged Crafted Golf Shoe, from $90 (marked down from $170)

Max comfort: Skechers Men's Torque Sport Fairway Spiked Golf Shoe Sneaker, from $50 (marked down from $85)

Good for on and off the course: PUMA Men's Grip Fusion Sport Golf Shoe, from $57 (marked down from $100)

The Best Women's Golf Shoe Deals On Amazon

Featuring the best technology and comfort, coupled with impeccable style, some of the best deals on women's golf shoes are on Amazon now.

ECCO Women's S-Three Gore-tex Golf Shoe

Amazon

It's rare that shoes are comfortable, waterproof and look good, but ECCO's women's golf shoe scores in all three categories. Ten unique colorways ensure something for everyone.

ECCO Women's S-Three Gore-tex Golf Shoe, from $175 (marked down from $200)

Shop More Women's Golf Shoes On Sale

Great fit: Adidas Women's W Tech Response 2.0 Golf Shoe, $40 (marked down from $65)

Going fast: Callaway Women's Coronado V2 Sl Golf Shoe, $53 (marked down from $90)

Most versatile: ECCO Women's Tray Hybrid Hydromax Water-Resistant Golf Shoe, $90 and up (marked down from $180)

