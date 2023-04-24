A Fitbit Luxe Wellness Tracker is one of the most efficient (not to mention stylish) ways of optimizing your fitness goals. Right now they're on sale for an amazing price at Amazon -- you'll save $40.

Fitbit has become synonymous with wellness for their sleep-tracking abilities and body metrics analytics. Amazon reviewers rate the fitness tracker 4.4 stars.

The Fitbit Luxe Wellness Tracker looks like a sleek piece of arm candy. But its bells and whistles, which reviewers state is "everything it says it is," are what has Amazon customers buzzing. From its "superb" app to its battery (which gave some commenters up to six days of battery life), getting fit and tracking your progress is easier than ever.

Fitbit Luxe Wellness Tracker, $90 (reduced from $130)

If the Fitbit Luxe isn't the right fitness tracker for you, don't worry -- we found plenty more top-rated fitness trackers on sale at Amazon now.

Fitbit Inspire 2 health and fitness tracker

Track everything from your steps to your sleep with Fitbit's "swim proof" tracker. Features include a daily readiness score which tells you if your body is ready to exercise or needs more time for recovery. The 24/7 heart rate monitor tracks calories burned, while the sleep tracker tracks your R.E.M. You can even get a sleep score each day to find out if you're getting enough high-quality z's each night.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Wellness Tracker, $55 (reduced from $100)

MorePro fitness tracker

Users rave about the long battery life on this fitness tracker, which can give 7-10 days of battery life from a two-hour charge. We like the comprehensive analysis on everything from your blood oxygen level to blood pressure. The bright watch face was a selling point for us, as are the seven sport modes.

Be sure to apply the coupon before checkout to save an extra 5%.

More Pro Fitness Tracker, $39 after coupon (reduced from $48)

Garmin Venu 2 GPS smartwatch

Garmin's long battery life of up to 11 days in smartwatch mode and up to 19 days in GPS mode, is just one of the many features that make this wellness tracker worth the price. Preloaded workouts cover everything from HIIT training to yoga, or connect to your smartphone for your own music. Use Garmin coach for free adaptive plans that help you train for your next running challenge. Bonus, the support payment network means you can go for a run and grab a coffee afterward without having to bring your wallet.

Garmin Venu 2 GPS Smartwatch with Advanced Health Monitoring, $300 on sale from $400

More top-rated fitness trackers we like

Garmin Vivosmart Fitness Tracker, $150

SKG Smart Watch for Men Women, $70 after coupon (reduced from $80)

Garmin Forerunner 55 GPS Running Watch, $200

