Hikers, before you lace up and hit the trail, Amazon is about to make your (Prime) day. Amazon Prime Day is scheduled for July 11-12, and the discounts on hiking-related gear are not to be missed.

But there's no need to wait for mid July -- Amazon has already slashed prices on some the best hiking backpacks on the market. From sling bags to versatile bags worn multiple ways, Amazon has the hiking backpack for you. Read on for the best deals.

Top Prime Day hiking backpack deals:

What to look for in a hiking backpack

Capacity: The duration and location of your adventure defines the size of the pack you'll need. Cold weather hikes and overnights often require a larger pack to accommodate bulkier gear.

The duration and location of your adventure defines the size of the pack you'll need. Cold weather hikes and overnights often require a larger pack to accommodate bulkier gear. Features: From frameless packs to backpacks with internal or external frames, consider what you'll be doing before purchase. Frameless backpacks are better suited for shorter stints when less gear is needed -- they can be uncomfortable to carry with a heavy load. Internal-frame backpacks keep hikers balanced and are best suited for unstable terrain, where external-frame backpacks are best for hikers carrying a big load. External-frame backpacks also provide more organization options, since the frame isn't part of the inside of the pack.

From frameless packs to backpacks with internal or external frames, consider what you'll be doing before purchase. Frameless backpacks are better suited for shorter stints when less gear is needed -- they can be uncomfortable to carry with a heavy load. Internal-frame backpacks keep hikers balanced and are best suited for unstable terrain, where external-frame backpacks are best for hikers carrying a big load. External-frame backpacks also provide more organization options, since the frame isn't part of the inside of the pack. Fit: When it comes to a backpack, the length of your torso matters, not your height.



What size backpack to you need?

Backpack capacity is generally broken up into four categories.

Day pack : This type of backpack is perfect if you're taking a day trip, but want to keep your hands free. It helps carry necessities like water bottles, sunscreen, a sweatshirt and your phone.

: This type of backpack is perfect if you're taking a day trip, but want to keep your hands free. It helps carry necessities like water bottles, sunscreen, a sweatshirt and your phone. Weekend (1-3 nights; 30-50 liters): A weekend backpack is great for efficient packers using lightweight gear and those taking a short trip.

(1-3 nights; 30-50 liters): A weekend backpack is great for efficient packers using lightweight gear and those taking a short trip. Multiday (3-5 nights; 50-80 liters): The most popular pack size for hikers, a multiday backpack is a smart choice for warm weather trips of 3-4 days. It's also good for shorter trips where more gear or sports equipment will be needed.

(3-5 nights; 50-80 liters): The most popular pack size for hikers, a multiday backpack is a smart choice for warm weather trips of 3-4 days. It's also good for shorter trips where more gear or sports equipment will be needed. Extended-trip (5+ nights; 70 liters or larger): You'll want a larger, extended-trip backpack for extended warm-weather trips or winter treks of more than one night when extra gear like sleeping bags and bulkier clothing will be needed.

Top hiking backpacks on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Amazon has early Prime Day deals on hiking backpacks that include some the world's best brands such as Osprey and Gregory.

Venture Pal 40L Lightweight Daypack

Amazon

Reviewers gave Venture Pal's lightweight daypack 4.6 stars. Its waterproof wet pocket is a standout with hikers and travelers alike. It works just as well as a hiking pack as it does an airplane carry-on or diaper bag.

This large capacity 40-liter backpack (‎12.44" x 10.35" x 4.41") features a multi-compartment design that includes one main zippered compartment, one zipped front pocket and two side pockets. The main compartment offers one separator and one small zippered pocket to help keep items organized.

This Venture Pal backpack is made from high-quality tear and water resistant nylon. It has heavy duty metal zippers and enhanced bar tacks at stress points, so this pack will stand the test of time.

Venture Pal 40L Lightweight Daypack, $26 after coupon (reduced from $34)

Mosiso Sling Backpack

Amazon

This sling day pack (15.3" x 7.5" x 3.5") features a flexible shoulder strap that varies from 18 to a maximum 136 inches to fit every type of body. It can be carried on the left or right, which relieves pressure when worn for a long duration. The larger zipper compartment is designed to hold a laptop or tablet.

The smaller zippered compartment fits phones, a wallet, sunscreen and other necessities. Two mesh bags in each side can carry water bottles or an umbrella up to 2.5 inches in diameter.

Amazon reviewers gave this bag 4.5 stars. Many note this bag is not only great for short hikes, but also for a dog walk or neighborhood walk as well.

Mosiso Sling Backpack, $21 after coupon (reduced from $23)

Savvy Nomad Hiking Daypack

Amazon

This 40-liter capacity daypack (‎9.17" x 8.19" x 4.45") weighs less than two pounds and can easily fold into its own pocket for storage. When unfolded, this daypack is the perfect day pack, featuring a multi-compartment design that includes a large capacity main compartment, zipped front pocket, two side mesh pockets and more small pockets. A Velcro strap secures belongings in the front compartment and the headphone hole on top keeps wired sound accessible.

One waterproof wet pocket separates wet clothing from your dry items. This pack comes with a removable waist pack that can be used to reduce pressure, or as a separate carry all for small items.

Our favorite part? This hiking daypack comes in seven colorways.

Savvy Nomad Hiking Daypack, $22 after coupon (reduced from $29)

Osprey Skarab 22 Hydration Backpack

Amazon

A reliable name in backpacks since 1974, Osprey is known for innovative packs that are durable and made for adventure. The Skarab 22 (20.5 x 12.3 x 3.1 inches) features a dedicated hydration compartment with an included BPA-free 2.5L reservoir by Hyrdapak.

Skarab's wide-mouth main compartment opening and dual stretch mesh side pockets keep your gear organized and accessible and the zipper scratch-free slash pockets keeps sunglasses or devices close, but out of your hands. It also features attachment loops that keep trekking poles secured when unused.

Amazon reviewers gave this pack 4.6 stars, calling it "great" and " awesome."

Osprey Skarab 22 Hydration Backpack, $97 (reduced from $120)

Gregory Baltoro 65 Backpacking Pack

Amazon

Perfect for a long weekend or multi-day hike, the Baltoro 65 backpack (25.2" x 15.0" x 9.5") features a customizable belt for lower back support, responsive suspension for comfortable, balanced carry and a swappable hip belt (with pocket) and shoulder harness for a custom fit.

An integrated color-matched rain cover keeps your pack dry, while the front U-zip keeps necessities easily accessible on the go. This 4.7-star rated pack features two side-mounted zippered pockets for phones, wallet and smaller gear. There's a side water bottle holder and a sleeping bag compartment too.

Reviewers lauded this pack's comfort with one stating, "Gregory has so many features that [are] geared for the all day hiker. It's also very light and very comfortable. Well made. I'm very pleased."

Gregory Baltoro 65 Backpacking Pack, $190 (reduced from $300)

Deuter AC Lite 24L Hiking Backpack

Amazon

Deuter's extra lightweight pack (‎21.18" x 14.8" x 5.24") has a mesh backing to help your dry from sweat. This pack features a flexible steel frame, an adjustable sternum strap, docking loops for a helmet holder, a stretch inner compartment and a detachable rain cover as well.

Reviewers gave this bag 4.6 stars. Its comfort and lightweight performance stood out time after time.

Deuter AC Lite 24L Hiking Backpack, $110 (reduced from $120)

Granite Gear Virga 2 52L Backpack

Amazon

The Granite Gear Virga 2, a frameless pack, features a rolltop closure to keep essentials easily accessible. The drawstring closure, meanwhile, is easy to navigate on the go. The bag's stretchy outside pockets feature a cinch system that helps accommodate phones, sunscreen, sunglasses and other odd-sized essentials you want to keep handy but out of your hands.

The chest and waist straps work to take the load off your back, though some reviewers suggest the bag is most comfortable when not filled to the very top. Duly noted.

Granite Gear Virga 2 52L Backpack, from $98 (reduced from $150)

Shop more Amazon Prime Day daypack deals

Related Content on CBS Sports: