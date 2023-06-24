Pilates. You've endured countless hours of your Pilates-enthusiastic friends touting the workout method's benefits. You've remained cavalier, not wanting to get your interest piqued, sure whatever you're doing for exercise is better. You dig in, lobbing an eye roll or ten. But you're interested, tempted, even desperate for a fitness change.

What exactly is Pilates?

There's a reason why Pilates has curated a legion of devotees. Created in the 1920's by German-born trainer and inventor Joseph Pilates, the workout consists of the repetition of slow, controlled movements that target core muscle groups.

Designed to help dancers, Pilates has become popular with pro athletes like Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs, Al-Nassar FC star Cristiano Ronaldo, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and beach volleyball star Kerry Walsh-Jennings. They tout the method's emphasis on creating long, lean muscles and recovery.

Pilates often presents big barriers to entry, in particular, cost. Pilates classes are often one-on-one, which means private session pricing. Many of us can't take that on. The rise of at-home Pilates apps means doing Pilates from home has never been easier – or more cost-effective.

What Pilates gear do you need to get started?

There are two types of Pilates workouts: mat-based and reformer-based workouts. Reformer workouts involve a spring-based, bed-shaped apparatus that uses a sliding platform in the middle. Coupled with resistance, this creates a resistance-heavy workout that targets core muscles without straining or overloading the body.

What do you need to do Pilates from home? While a reformer isn't necessary, if space and budget allow, a reformer will intensify your workout and offer better results quicker. You'll also need a Pilates mat, resistance bands, resistance ball, ankle weights, a slider and a Pilates ring. Good news, Amazon has it all.

Faittd Pilates Reformer

Amazon

Faittd has been a leader in Pilates fitness equipment for the past twenty years. Faittd's cost-effective reformer (96.26" x 31.1" x 19.69") is adaptable as your workout progresses. The included leg kit is just one way to level up your workout. Holes in the rack allow for extra rope to be installed under the equipment for increased comfort.

This 4.0 star-reviewed reformer will be delivered curbside, partially assembled. For a small upcharge, you can request in-home delivery. Verified customers touted this reformer's ease of assembly, with one stating "this is a great reformer."

Faittd Pilates Reformer, $2,600 after coupon (reduced from $2,800)

Looking to up the ante on your home Pilates studio? Faittd's reformer also come in tower and Cadillac models -- and there are coupon deals on both. Increase range of motion and lateral movements with the tower, or go all-in with the Cadillac's full-track design, which means there's virtually no limit to the variety and scope of movements.

AeroPilates Pro Reformer XP557 Rebounder

Amazon

Aero Pilates Pro XP 557 Reformer (100.5" x 23.5" x 15") is equipped with a cardio rebounder. It features a dynamic spring system consisting of two low-resistance blue springs and two high-resistance yellow springs, giving a wide variety of resistance levels.

An ideal reformer for taller users, this reformer uses two commercial-grade ball bearing wheels, a wide platform and adjustable foot bar creating a quiet and comfortable fully customizable workout.

The Aero Pilates Pro XP 557 Reformer comes with three Pilates workout DVDs, which include an introduction to the workout method.

AeroPilates Pro Reformer with Free-Form Cardio Rebounder, $1,299 (reduced from $1,500)

If you're looking for an elevated adjustable reformer, look no further than AeroPilates Pro Reformer 565, which offers a removable adjustable footbar with three positions and an added 2-inch platform. It's ideal for taller or larger users.

AeroPilates Pro Reformer with Free-Form Cardio Rebounder, $1,449

Wolfmate Pilates Reformer All-in-One Pilates Home Workout System

Amazon

This reformer from Wolfmate (94.5" x 23.6" x 11.0") is made from high-quality aluminum alloy. Featuring 200 pounds of tension, this model comes with an adjustable strap handle. Reviewers, who gave this reformer an enthusiastic 4.2 stars, touted the reformer's ease of assembly and were thrilled with its quality for the price.

Wolfmate Pilates Reformer All-in-One Pilates Home Workout System, $1,859

Aero Pilates Studio 700 Reformer With Foldable Frame

Amazon

Designed for top-level performance, this Aero Pilates reformer is elevated nearly 10 inches off the floor, creating more versatility in your work with the ability to create a more advance regime. The padded foot bar and textured standing platform make traditional Pilates movements easier. The included DVDs and video on demand make starting Pilates that much easier.

Aero Pilates Studio 700 Reformer With Foldable Frame, $499 (reduced from $800)

