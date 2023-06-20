The sun's out and we're going all in on getting fit. We've been reveling in great deals on the best home gym gear like Bowflex's adjustable weights and Schwinn's 4.6 star-rated at-home bike. What we're not reveling in is our floors getting destroyed because we're going hard in our at-home workouts with all that new gear.

Before we lift one more weight (we love these 4.7-star-rated weights by CAP Barbell), we're putting down a gym mat first. Not only will one protect your floor, it'll help protect knees and joints, too.

Our favorite home gym floor mats on Amazon:

What to look for when buying flooring for your home gym

Size: Home gym flooring can come in small interlocking tiles that fit together like a puzzle or large, solid mats that cover more ground. Measure your space carefully before choosing mats for your space. If you're putting flooring in a space with odd sizing, interlocking tiles will work best as they can be customized by how many pieces you adjoin together. Thickness: There's a reason public gyms have thick flooring under heavy equipment and weights: Dropped weights can damage your floor. The right mat thickness can act like a shock absorber while you're working out, taking the impact off your knees and joints. Look for a minimum thickness of a half-inch, though we suggest going up to one inch thick. Materials: Gym floor mats are made from foam or rubber. Foam mats will be less sturdy, but could perfectly suit a yoga or Pilates home set up. Rubber mats are the most sturdy and easy to clean, but can be heavy to install. Installation: Interlocking mat squares are easy to install by yourself, quickly. As you get into the larger mats that need to be rolled out, we suggest having an extra person on hand during installation. Most gym mats stay in place without any extra installation, but do require the proper placement before putting heavy equipment and weights on top.

The best floor mats for home gyms

Whether you're looking the bolster your space for an at-home yoga class or looking to support large pieces of equipment in your garage or home gym, the right floor mats can help support your joints and knees, protect your floor from damage and keep your home gym clean and sweat-free.

Holymus High Density EVA Non-Slip Foam Exercise Gym Mats

The upside of interlocking foam gym mats is they are easy to install and take almost no time. These high-density textured rubber 24"x 24" mats can be made to fit your specific space without any cutting or extra assembly. The mats grip together tightly like a puzzle, the recycled rubber construction designed to withstand heavy equipment and heavy weights.

This gym flooring is quiet, reducing noise to family and neighbors. The nonslip texture keeps you safe. Clean with a damp cloth or mild soap.

What's included? Each box contains 12 tiles and 24 borders to cover 48 square feet. Each tile is 24" x 24" x 1/2 " thick.

Holymus High Density EVA Non-Slip Foam Exercise Gym Mats (6 pc.), $70 after coupon

Shop more 4 star and above interlocking gym floor mats on Amazon

Gorilla Mats Premium Large 7' x 5' Mat

Easy to install (just unroll), Gorilla Mat's extra-large mat is made from extra thick 8mm high-density grippy foam that is double layered for your comfort. The unique non-slip top layer keeps you safe, even after a sweaty workout that could make your space slippery. Gorilla Mats are made from eco-friendly, non-toxic, non-latex materials.

What's in the box? Each box comes with one onyx black mat (84"L x 60"W x 0.31"H), an absorbent towel, 2 straps and one carry bag.

Gorilla Mats Premium Large 7' x 5' Mat, $190 (reduced from $250)

Golden Moon Artificial Grass Interlocking Turf Tile



These durable, low maintenance turf tiles are perfect for an outdoor or deck gym set up, complete with drainage system that makes them easy to clean. Each 1'x1' grass tile can be connected to another to create a luxurious gym space. Made from all new materials, these environmentally-friendly gym tiles can be recycled.

What's in the box? Each order comes with 6 pieces of 1'x1' interlocking grass turf deck tiles. These 1.5-inch-high tiles have a lock-in system so they stay put. Larger nine, 12 and 24-piece sets available.

Golden Moon Artificial Grass Interlocking Turf Tile, $41 (reduced from $44)

American Floor Mats Warrior Heavy Duty Interlocking Rubber Flooring

These thick interlocking tiles offer extra impact protection, keeping both your joints and your floor safe from impact. Each set of 24" x 24" tiles cover four square feet of gym space and measures a half inch thick. Perfect under heavy equipment, this option offers gym-grade quality at home.

What's in the box? You'll get 4 corner tiles, 6 border tiles and 2 center tiles. Multiple sizing options available, including expansion center tile sets.

American Floor Mats Warrior Heavy Duty Interlocking Rubber Flooring, $383

