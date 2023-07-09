Amazon

Around here, we've been enjoying all the amazing Prime Day fitness deals like these Bowflex SelectTech adjustable weights and free weights from BalanceFrom. Now, we just need a place to put all our cool new fitness gear.

Once again, Amazon is here to help with great deals on weight racks and home gym storage. Say goodbye to the corner pile of free weights. Or, worse yet, the inevitable (dangerous) weight left in the middle of the floor. Let's get organized this Amazon Prime Day.

Get organized with the best Prime Day weight rack and home gym deals

We looked for weight storage that had enough room for our curation of weights as we level up to higher weight and home-gym storage that could keep yoga gear, sports equipment and free weights in place. With so many Prime Day deals coming in, we've made it easy for you by picking the best deals on the best home gym storage products.

Fisup Weight Rack: Save $32

Amazon

Made from sturdy alloy steel, the Fisup Weight Rack (28.3" x 9.05" x 22.04") features five racks, providing storage for up to five sets of weights or ten weights up to 30 pounds. Made from commercial grade steel. Easily assembled, this rack will keep your gym space free of hazards and keep your dumbbells easily accessed mid-workout.

Fisup Weight Rack, $52 after coupon (reduced from $84)

CAP Barbell A-Frame Dumbbell Weight Rack: Save 25%

Amazon

The CAP Barbell A-Frame Dumbbell Weight Rack (14.4" x 12.8" x 26") holds up to five pairs of weights from 5 to 25 pounds, for a total of up to 200 pounds of storage. Finished with a durable powder coat and constructed from steel tubing, this is a sturdy rack that will help keep your gym space free of weights and your overall set up organized. Rated 4.5 stars.

CAP Barbell A-Frame Dumbbell Weight Rack, $38 (reduced from $50)

Yoleo Adjustable 3 Tier Weight Rack: Save $25 after coupon

Amazon

The Yoleo Adjustable 3-Tier Weight Rack (19.69" x 37.8" x 36.61") features adjustable racks to accommodate your various weight set up to 1,100 pounds max capacity. The three shelves are constructed with an ergonomic design making it easier to lift and return weights to the angled, anti-slip racks. Rated 4.7 stars.

Yoleo Adjustable 3-Tier Weight Rack, $75 after coupon (reduced from $100)

Vinameo Home Gym Organizer: Save 52% after coupon

Amazon

The Vinameo Home Gym Organizer (15" x 12" x 31.5") supports a maximum capacity of 100 pounds and is designed to organize light weights, kettlebells, bands and yoga equipment.

Easily assembled in 10-20 minutes, this organizer features casters with breaks, creating portable storage for your home gym. Rated 4.4 stars.

Vinameo Home Gym Organizer, $48 after coupon (reduced from $100)

Mythinglogic Weight Rack: Save $30

Amazon

A larger home gym organizer, the Mythinglogic Weight Rack (41.5" x 36.6" x 15.7") features storage for yoga equipment, light weights as well as recovery equipment like foam rollers and bands. This high-quality organizer sits on casters (two of them with brakes) for portability, and offers side storage to keep small items easily found but out of the way. Rated 4.7 stars.

Mythinglogic Weight Rack, $160 (reduced from $190)

Plkow Corner Gym Storage Rack: Save $30 with Prime



Amazon

The Plkow Corner Gym Storage Rack (28" x 20.4" x 25") stands out because it fits flush in a corner while supporting up to 100 pounds. Easily assembled in 10-20 minutes, this organizer is designed for yoga or home gym equipment and accessories including light free weights. Rated 4.8 stars.

You must be an Amazon Prime member to get the best price.

Plkow Corner Gym Storage Rack, $70 with Prime and coupon (reduced from $100)

Staransun Home Gym Storage Rack: Save $50

Amazon

The Staransun Home Gym Storage Rack (54" x 36" x 15") is highly customizable with three wide shelves, two of which are easily removed to accommodate different size weights up a maximum load capacity of 350 pounds. Easily assembled in 10-20 minutes, this organizer features four strong locked wheels and side hooks for accessory storage. Rated 4.6 stars.

Staransun Home Gym Storage Rack, $150 (reduced from $200)

