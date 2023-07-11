Amazon

Can we share a secret? We've been contemplating purchasing gym-quality fitness equipment for home but have been holding off knowing Amazon Prime Day would offer unbelievable deals. We've been holding off, quietly peeking at our favorite fitness equipment, hoping, waiting, peeking again, for Amazon Prime Day to arrive.

Now that it's Prime Day, the deals are rolling in. First on our list, a high-quality treadmill like OMA's gym-quality tread, which as it turns out, is on sale for Prime Day.

We're trying to stay calm, but seriously, these treadmill deals are so good.

Shop these top Prime Day treadmills deals

Treadmills for home: Our favorite Prime Day deals



The best treadmills on sale for Prime Day feature pre-programmed workouts that can make you feel like you're jogging in the Swiss Alps, with elaborate interfaces that help you maximize efficiency. There are top-rated budget treadmills available as well, many you can use your own iPad or other tablet with.

Sunny Health & Fitness Premium Folding Incline Treadmill: Save $100

Amazon





Take a look at the Sunny Health & Fitness folding incline treadmill.Foldable and easy to store, this model has 15 incline levels, giving more resistance to your run (or walk) and added variety to your training.

Top features of Sunny Health & Fitness treadmill:

Dimensions: 26.2"D x 63"W x 50.2"H

15 recline levels offering plenty of resistance

Digital monitor tracks speed, time distance and calories burned

Device holder securely holds mobile device or phone

Water bottle storage

Folds for easy portability

Features max shock absorption with a weight capacity up to 220 pounds

Sunny Health & Fitness folding incline treadmill, $553 with Prime (reduced from $650)

Urevo 2 in 1 Under Desk Treadmill: Save $72 with Prime

Amazon

The Urevo 2-in-1 Under Desk Treadmill is one of the more versatile options for buyers on a budget. It works as both as a under desk walking treadmill and a running treadmill.

Top features of the Urevo 2-in-1 Under Desk Treadmill:

Dimensions: 53.1"D x 26.4"W x 5.1"H

The wide 17-inch belt adds stability to your workout.

Belt is five layers, providing shock absorption for knees and joints.

Run up to 7.6 mph with frame up and walk up to 3.8 mph under desk using the remote control.

This treadmill arrives fully assembled.

Rated 4.4 stars.

Urevo 2-in-1 Under Desk Treadmill, $288 with Prime (reduced from $360)

NordicTrack T Series Treadmills: Save $200 with Prime

Amazon

A 4.4-star rated treadmill, NordicTrack T Series Treadmill comes from one of the most trusted names in fitness equipment.

Top features of Nordic Track treadmill:

Dimensions: 73.5"D x 36"W x 54"H

Stream live and on-demand classes with ifit membership (30 days included with purchase)

Smart controls and smart response offer effective speed, interval and endurance training

Treadmill folds and easily moved

Supports up to 300 pounds user capacity

NordicTrack T Series Treadmill, $600 with Prime (reduced from $800)

Sole Fitness Pro Treadmill: Save $100

Amazon

An Amazon top-seller, and a trusted name in fitness equipment,Sole offers a gym-quality treadmill at at-home pricing. The cooling fans are a big bonus for runners who tend to overheat as they run.

Though technically not an Amazon Prime Day deal, we love this deal so much we couldn't help but pass it on to you.

Top features of Sole Fitness Pro treadmill:

Dimensions: 82"D x 35"W x 57"H



This treadmill features cooling fans and incline, speed controls on the armrest

Console features built-in speakers, which pair with your mobile device

Called "the best quality treadmill in its price range" by reviewer



Tracks calories, pulse, pace, speed, incline and time



Offers pre-programmed workouts, 15 levels of incline and up 12 mph speed



Sole Fitness Pro Treadmill, $945 with coupon (reduced from $1,259)

Runow Foldable Treadmill: Save $241 with Prime

Amazon

Runow's 4.3-star rated foldable treadmill offers a wider, longer running area for increased stability in motion.

Top features of Runow 3305EB treadmill:

Dimensions: 60.4"D x 26.6"W x 55.9"H



Maximum speed 8.1 mph

Features three manual inclines

Supports up to 300 pounds

Steadier run thanks to longer, wider running area (49.2" x 16.5")

Easy assembly; foldable for easy storage

Runow Foldable Treadmill, $459 with Prime (reduced from $700)

Rhythm Fun Treadmill 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill: Save $125 with Prime

Amazon

Small and easily stored, Rhythm Fun's treadmill can be used under a desk, or with a handrail at higher speeds.

Top features of Rhythm Fun treadmill:

Dimensions: 61"D x 30"W x 8"H

Folding handrail allows for use under a desk

With handrail up, walk at max speed of 3.7 mph

Lightweight with wheels makes it easily stored

Features Bluetooth connectivity

Rhythm Fun Treadmill 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill, $375 after coupon and Prime (reduced from $500)

Shop more Prime Day treadmill deals:

How to shop for an at-home treadmill

First and foremost, look for a treadmill that is durable. You'll be moving at high speeds, balancing your weight on the equivalent of a conveyor belt. It needs to hold up, quietly supporting you so the machine takes the shock, not your knees and joints. That means you want a treadmill with cushioning and shock absorption under the belt.

Measure your space. Most treadmills have an average footprint of 77 inches long by 35 inches wide. You'll want space around your treadmill so you can easily get on and off. Likewise, you'll need an easy-to-access socket to power up your treadmill.

Look for a machine with varied speeds and incline levels to accommodate all kinds of workouts, from walking to sprinting up hill.

Last, make sure your treadmill's interface is easy to navigate, and to read. Don't forget, you'll be changing settings while running or walking at full speed. Your treadmill's interface must be easy to navigate even while you're on a run.

