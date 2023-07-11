When it comes to high-quality sound, Bose is a name that stands out from the rest. Truth be told, every time we see athletes like Aaron Rodgers and Mikaela Shiffrin pregaming in their Bose over-ear headphones, or someone at our gym blissfully workout out in theirs, we get a serious case of Bose-F.O.M.O.

It's not just the cool styling and the big, crisp sound Bose delivers, it's that users seem to be really enjoying whatever they do with their Bose's in tow. We want in on that pre-game focus or blissful workout. Thankfully, Amazon just cut prices on the best Bose headphones and speakers for Amazon Prime Day.

Add to cart has never sound so good.

In 2021, Bose made a big splash into college sports by signing top athletes like South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, former Ohio State QB CJ Stroud, and UConn women's basketball star Paige Beuckers. They joined Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson and Kansas City Chiefs QB Pat Mahomes as Bose athletes.

Even before Bose's big dip into college sports, Bose noise-cancelling headphones have been popular with athletes and gym enthusiasts alike thanks to high-fidelity sound and long battery life. Bose's intuitive noise cancellation and personalized sound have customers saying a pair of Bose headphones, Bose high-fidelity speaker or Bose sound bar, are well worth the price.

Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones

Amazon

Eleven levels of active noise cancellation (ANC) make Bose 700 headphones a top choice for clear crisp sound for listening to everything from gym playlists to podcasts. These over-hear headphones deliver fully balanced sound with deep bass at every volume level.

These headphones feature a sophisticated microphone system that adapts to your environment ensuring your voice sounds crystal clear no matter your surroundings.

Voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant are easily accessed without reaching for your phone and the lightweight design guarantees the perfect fit. Get up to 20 hours of battery life from a single charge.

Available in white and black.

Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones, $299 (reduced from $379)

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Amazon

Bose's Quiet Comfort 45 headphones features depth and fullness and maintains a balanced sound at any volume level. Use quiet mode for full noise cancellation and aware mode to hear your environment and music at the same time. Bose also offers personalized sound with Adjustable EQ, which allows you to set the bass, mid-range and treble levels to your personal preferences or choose from one of several preset options.

A single charge gives up to 22 hours of battery life and a quick 15-minute charge gives three hours of charge when you're on the move.

Available in white, black, blue and grey.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, $199 (reduced $329)

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Amazon

Bose's next-generation wireless, Bluetooth, noise cancelling earbuds offer personalized sound and fit. Noise cancellation is not one-size-fits-all, its immersive sound and noise cancellation adapts to the environment around you. And a comfortable fit all day is ensured with three pairs of ear tips and custom stability bands from which to choose, giving each wearer the best fit.

These earbuds are easy to control. You stay handsfree using a simple touch interface on the earbuds that controls music play, pause and noise cancellation level with simple swipes and taps. Listen with just one bud when you want to take a call or listen to music while staying connected to the world around you.

Listen for up to six hours from a single charge and charge in Quiet Comfort Earbuds II portable charging case, which fit in your back pocket, purse or bag. Voice prompts alert you when your battery is getting low and a 20-minute quick-charge delivers up to two hours of sound.

A standout feature of these buds is its Bluetooth 5.3 capability, which keeps a strong continuous connection as long as you're within 30 feet of the paired device.

Available in black, grey, stone and blue.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. $249 (reduced from $299)

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Amazon

Bose's Sound Link Revolve + is designed to deliver true 360 degree sound and plays louder and deeper with longer battery life than SoundLInk Revolve II.The rechargeable lithium-ion battery delivers up to 17 hours of sound from a single charge.

A durable and portable speaker that is dust and water resistant (IP55 rating), you won't worry about this speak by the pool or outside. The flexible fabric handles makes this easy to take anywhere and the built-in microphone helps you take calls and access your mobile device's default voice assistant directly from the speaker.

Reviewers stated they were "blown away" by SoundLink Revolve +, with others lauding the speaker's quality and sound.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $199 with Prime (reduced from $329)

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker

Amazon

A great small portable speaker Bose's SoundLink Micro Speaker (1.4 x 3.9 x 3.9 inches) easily attaches to a bike handle or fits in your bag for a day at the beach or outdoor workout. A small, powerful speaker, it's also waterproof and produces loud clear sound with rich deep bass.

This speaker features a powerful lithium-ion battery that delivers up to six hours of sound from a single charge. It also features an integrated microphone, allowing you to take calls directly from the speaker.

This portable speaker comes with a tear-resistant strap, which easily secures the speaker to a backpack, bike or beach cooler.

Available in black, light blue, dark blue and white.

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker, $99 (reduced from $119)

Bose S1 Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker System with Battery

Amazon

Reviewers were quick to note this medium-size speaker's "big sound" (11.1 x 9.4 x 13.1 inches), with one happy buyer stating this speakers works "flawlessly". That's the kind of customer feedback that has made Bose an industry leader, including their speakers and amps.

This freestanding speaker goes anywhere you want to go, no mounting required. Pairs with Bluetooth easily, this portable speaker is made for your outdoor workout, parties, camping trips and tailgate parties. Even add a microphone or musical instrument (sorry neighbors) and turn your garage into a musician's rehearsal studio.

This speaker features built-in sensors that create optimal sound in nearly every position. The rechargeable lithium-ion battery gives up to 11 hours of playtime.

Bose S1 Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker System with Battery, $499 with Prime (reduced from $699)

Bose Soundlink Mini II Special Edition Bluetooth Speaker

Amazon

Bose's special edition mini SoundLink II portable wireless speaker (2.31 x 7.06 x 2 inches) easily pairs with your smart phone or tablet to give crisp clear sound wherever you need it. The perfect speaker for a small at-home gym, stream your favorite HIIT class or crank your newest playlist while you get those gains or chill out with some background music.

Reviewers gave this speaker 4.5 out of 5 stars, complementing its sound time after time.

Bose Soundlink Mini II Special Edition Bluetooth Speaker, $163 (reduced from $199)





Bose Music Amplifier – Speaker amp with Bluetooth & Wi-Fi connectivity

Amazon

Bose's powerful amp (8.3 x 8.3 x 2.6 inches) is built to pair with the Bose Virtually Invisible 791 in-ceiling speakers or Bose 251 environmental speakers to create the optimal sound experience. What makes this amp stand out is Bose's proprietary signal processing technology that automatically adjusts the tonal balance with changes in volume. That means you get realistic clear sound, while maintaining clarity at all volume levels.

Bose Music Amplifier – Speaker amp with Bluetooth & Wi-Fi connectivity, $599 (reduced from $699)

If you're going to amp up your in-ceiling speakers, consider bundling Bose's music amp with Bose Virtually Invisible 971 in-ceiling speakers, the bundle now on sale on Amazon.

Bose Music Amplifier & Virtually Invisible 791 in-Ceiling Speaker II bundle, $1,198 (reduced from $1,298)

