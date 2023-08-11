Getty Images

Attention, Amazon Prime lovers (so, everyone?), we have big news about Amazon Prime Big Deal Days coming in October. If you've been having post-Prime Day withdrawal (not a real ailment, but feels like it could be on Web M.D.), ever since Prime Day in July, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is here to bridge the gap. It'll get you through fall before Black Friday kicks off and the holiday deals begin.

What are Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Think of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days as Prime Day's younger sibling. An exclusive Prime members-only shopping event, Big Deal Days showcases some of the mega-retailer's best deals on everything you need to get fit this fall.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days will include the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.S., and the UK.

When are Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

We're not playing coy, but Amazon is. Doug Herrington, the company's CEO of worldwide stores, has announced that Amazon Prime Big Deal Days will be held in October. But in true Amazon form, Jeff Bezos, Herrington -- and all the geniuses that make Amazon run so smoothly -- have yet to announce the exact dates of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. That's cool. We'll wait.

What to expect from Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Amazon likes to reveal its deals as they go live, but if Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are anything like Amazon Prime Day, you can expect amazing deals on top-tier fitness equipment like Apple Watch 8 (a CBS Sports reader favorite), Bowflex SelectTech adjustable weights and Schwinn IC4 at-home bike.

How can I prepare for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

This isn't the Super Bowl, but it is a major shopping event. Get into gear by making your holiday gift list early so you can get the best deals on all those Apple Watches, free weights and portable speakers you intend to gift your favorite people this year.

After that, check your Prime membership and make sure it's up to date. If you're not an Amazon Prime member (no need to be embarrassed) sign up now. The deals you'll get on Amazon Prime Big Deal Days can pay for the Amazon Prime membership itself.

Early deals: You can shop these pre-Prime Big Deal Days sales right now

If all this shopping talk has you hankering to do just that, we can relate. Amazon is already offering some terrific, pre-Prime Big Deal Days fitness savings.

Apple Watch Series 8

Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 features advanced health sensors and apps, including Crash Detection and sleep stage tracking. You can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. It's a helpful, stylish accessory for users of all ages, especially people who want to monitor their health while staying safe on the go.

The Apple Watch 8 is available in four colors and two sizes (41mm and 45mm). It pairs effortlessly with Apple iPhones, but note that the Apple Watch is largely incompatible with Android smartphones.

Apple Watch 8 (41mm), $329 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch 8 (45mm), $359 (reduced from $429)

AirPods Pro 2

Amazon

Apple's noise-cancelling technology is a level up here, offering twice as much noise cancellation as Apple's previous offerings. Apple AirPods Pro 2 also boast a major leap in battery life with a Mag Safe charging case and it offers personalized sound and fit.

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 also allow you to personalize controls to play, pause or skip songs. The four silicone ear tips allow users to customize fit.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $249)

Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbell set

Amazon

Replace 15 sets of weights with the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbell set, an Amazon Prime Day bestseller. These adjustable weights are sold as a pair, and can be used with Bowflex's JRNY mobile-only membership (free for two months) for motion tracking technology that counts your reps and tracks your form in real time.

"Easy to operate right out of the box," raves one Amazon reviewer about this 4.8-star-rated weight set. "The weight range is phenomenal. I mean, come on. To be able to have the equivalent of 30 dumbbells ranging from 5 to 52.5 pounds and be able to tuck them neatly away in the corner somewhere? Yeah."

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells (set of two), $349 (reduced from $549)

