Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are here (October 10-11) and big October Prime Day fitness deals are already live. Whether you're upgrading your home gym setup (or starting one), or digging into to your Christmas gift list and holiday shopping, these Amazon October Prime Day deals are not to be missed.

Whether you're looking for a killer free weight set for home or you're shopping to upgrade your sound with Apple AirPods Pro 2 (yes, that price is real), Amazon is giving the gift of deep fitness deals. All you have to do is press add to cart.

Best Amazon October Prime Day 2023 fitness deals

We've curated the best October Prime Day 2023 fitness deals. You'll need a Prime membership to score most of these deals.

Save $60 on Apple fitness tech: Apple AirPods Pro 2 ($189)

Apple

There's no better way to find major workout inspiration than with terrific sound. Apple's AirPods Pro 2 provide just that. Says one verified Amazon buyer: "The soundstage it creates is astounding. I can not only hear individual instruments, I can detect where they are on the stage! I feel like I am listening to a live performance. If there are a pair of earbuds ever made with better sound at this price, I'd like to hear them. For something so tiny, the sound is off the charts.

This Prime Day is $189 (reduced from $249), the lowest price we've seen on Apple AirPods Pro 2.

Why we like the Apple AirPods Pro 2:

The latest AirPods offer easy, personalized setup for Apple iPhone users.

Enjoy better noise cancellation (2x) than the first-generation Apple AirPods Pro.

Get up to 30 hours of battery life with the charging case.

The charge case has a U1 chip for Precision Finding when lost.

Personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking means sound moves as you do.

These are sweat-resistant enough for gym use (IP54 rated).

Available with your choice of Lightning and USB-C charging cases ($50 extra).

Amazon

Want a complete dumbbell solution for your home gym? We like this 150-pound rubber hex dumbbell set from CAP Barbell. It includes pairs of 5-pound, 10-pound, 15-pound, 20-pound and 25-pound dumbbells, plus a sturdy steel rack to store them on. When you consider the cost of buying individual dumbbells plus storage, this set can save you a lot of money. Rated 4.6 stars.

This CAP dumbbell set retails for $250, but Amazon Prime members can get it today for $180, a savings of $70.

Why we love the CAP dumbbell set:

This full solution includes weights and a rack, everything you need to set up your home gym.

CAP is a trusted brand known for making quality gym weights.

The rack has rubber inserts to help protect these good-looking weights from scratches.

Amazon

We love this deal. Here's why.

Replace 15 sets of weights with the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbell set, a CBS Sports Essentials bestseller. Sold as a pair, this weight set can be used with Bowflex's JRNY mobile-only membership (free for two months) for motion tracking technology that counts your reps and tracks your form in real time. It's like having your own personal trainer right at home.

"Easy to operate right out of the box," raves one Amazon reviewer about this 4.8-star-rated weight set. "The weight range is phenomenal. I mean, come on. To be able to have the equivalent of 30 dumbbells ranging from 5 to 52.5 pounds and be able to tuck them neatly away in the corner somewhere? Yeah."

Why we love the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells:

The space-saving design is perfect for small home gyms -- one set of Bowflex weights replaces 30 other dumbbells.

Satisfied Amazon reviewers say their set of Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbbells hold up even with many years of use.



They can be paired with the JRNY app, or used on their own if you don't require coaching.

Amazon

If you're looking to lift more than 52.5 pounds, you'll need the 4.5-star-rated Bowflex SelectTech 1090 adjustable dumbbells. They can be set to anywhere between 10 and 90 pounds in five-pound increments.

One verified Amazon reviewer says they recommend these dumbbells: "I have had these for a few years now. I use them five days a week. They are great, work as they should, I have had zero problems. I really appreciate the space it saves and the flexibility in the weight range selection."

These Bowflex dumbbells rarely go on sale, so you'll want to hop on this October Amazon Prime Day deal quick.

Why we love the Bowflex SelectTech 1090 adjustable dumbbells:

These dumbbells adjust to as heavy as 90 pounds, more than most other adjustable dumbbell sets.

Space-saving solution replaces up to 17 individual (and incredibly heavy) dumbbells.

Includes a free workout DVD with more than 30 exercises and 80 variations so you can get the most out of your weights.

Need more than one dumbbell? Amazon has a set of two SelectTech 1090 dumbbells, complete with stand. You'll save $50 when you buy this bundle.

Bowflex via Amazon

If you're buying a top-rated set of Bowflex SelectTech dumbbells, you're going to want a dumbbell stand to go with it. This 4.7-star option from Bowflex will keep you from bending over, potentially protecting your lower back from injury.

Normally priced at $229, it's currently available on Amazon during Amazon Big Deal Days for $152, a discount of $77.

Why we love the Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell Stand:

The included media rack holds your smartphone or tablet, so you can use the include one-year membership to JRNY, Bowflex's premium fitness training app.

Measures 25" H x 26.4" W x 26.9" L.

Save on a top brand: Signature Fitness Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbells



Amazon

Sold as a set or in pairs, Amazon is currently running an early Amazon Prime Big Deal days deal on Signature Fitness Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbells. These are high quality cast dumbbells that feature (our favorite) hex shaped weights, which won't roll and wind up underfoot. The contoured chrome handles provide a tight grip.

Choose from pairs of weights ranging in weight from 10 to 50 pounds. Or, choose from five weights sets including 5-20 pounds, 5-25 pounds, 5-30 pounds and 5-50 pounds, 10-20 pounds and 10-30 pounds.

Earning 4.7 stars from satisfied (read: exuberant) Amazon buyers, reviews include phrases ranging from "very good" to "getting ripped." What more could you want out of free weights?

Why we love the Signature Fitness Rubber encased hex dumbbells:

The hex shape keeps your workout space safer and stops your weights from rollling.

The chrome handles are contoured, which help with grip as your hands get sweaty and weights get slippery.

Amazon's deal on these weights can deliver savings of over $300 when compared to purchasing weights individually.

Shop Amazon's terrific Prime Big Deal Days deals on Signature Fitness rubber encased hex dumbbells:

Amazon

Sure, you could fill your home gym with individual dumbbells. But we prefer adjustable sets like the Amazon Basics weight set. It includes four 2.5-pound plates and four 5-pound plates, plus four 0.5-pound weight collars, so you can easily adjust the weight up to 38 pounds. You also get a carrying case for storage. We suggest buying two sets.

"These were exactly what my son was looking for!" says on verified Amazon reviewer. He wanted something he could use at home to work out with when he is not able to make it to the gym."

Rated 4.6 stars.

Why we love the Amazon Basics adjustable weight set:

This adjustable weight set is one of the most cost effective ways to replace a whole gym's worth of dumbbells.

Reviewers praise the set's comfortable grips and long threaded mounts.

The included storage case makes it easy to transport and store when not in use.

Best light weight deal: Amazon Basics vinyl-coated dumbbell set

Amazon

Just starting out on your fitness journey, or need a set of light-weight dumbbells for use during cardio? These vinyl-coated Amazon Basics dumbbells start at 2 pounds and go up to 20 pounds. Sold as a set of two.

Why we love Amazon Basics Vinyl-Coated Dumbbells:

Amazon reviewers love these colorful dumbbells -- they're rated 4.8 stars.

We've used them, too, and love the easy grip.

Most sizes are on sale; some weights just got new price cuts.

Best weight bench deal: Flybird adjustable weight bench, $100

Amazon

Need a bench capable of supporting your new weights? Our readers can't get enough of this deal on the 4.5-star-rated Flybird adjustable weight bench. It's rated for up to 800 pounds, and can be used for both incline and decline exercises.

This adjustable weight bench was a CBS Sports Essentials top seller during Amazon Prime Day 2023. Says one Amazon reviewer: "It's so easy to fold, easy to open and easy to set the different incline and decline angles. It is fairly light weight and extremely sturdy. It is very comfortable; the padding is firm and the covering is easy to clean."

Regularly priced at $240, this adjustable weight bench is now just $100 for Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Why we love the Flybird adjustable weight bench:

Our fave weight bench under $100

This bench supports up to 800 pounds, so you can lift heavy.

Designed with seven back positions and three seat positions so you can perform a wide range of exercises.

Best golf tech deal: Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder

Amazon

The Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder is a consistent favorite of CBS Sports readers and Amazon shoppers alike. This flies-off-the-digital- shelves Amazon bestseller is a 4.7-star rated range finder from one of golf's top brands. It's currently $130 off, reduced from $300 during Amazon's October Prime Day sale.

Top features of Callaway Golf 300 Pro Rangefinder:

Measures of incline/decline to calculate slope adjusted distance

Equipped with 6x magnification for a range of 5-1,000 yards

Accurate to +/- 1 yard

Can measure in yards or meters

Pin-locking technology allows user to lock onto a pin up to 300 yards away

Pulse confirmation when laser confirms user has the right distance

External slope on/off swich

Legal for tournament play

Includes premium molded hard carry case w/carabiner and elastic quick-close band

Best Amazon kettlebell: Yes for All vinyl kettlebells

Amazon

Adding kettle bells to your lifting or doing an entire kettle bell workout are great ways to add variety to your fitness routine. With less of a strain on your grip, kettle bells help you get into the lower body, or double as a free weight for an upper body workout.

If you're looking for the most popular kettlebells on Amazon, look no further. Reviewers love these 4.8-star-rated kettlebells, available in sizes ranging from 5 pounds up through 50 pounds (now back in stock). They're colorful and coated with vinyl so they'll be easier on your floor. (Definitely use a floor mat with these, though.) And did we mention they're the most affordable vinyl-covered kettlebells on Amazon?

Says one satisfied Amazon reviewer: This is one of the best kettlebells I own (and I own five). It is good-looking, easy to swing, and best of all, the handle is wide enough to get a good grip. It does not have additional material around the bell that makes it bulky -- which some kettlebells do."

Amazon also is offering a deal on Yes4All kettlebells with a protective rubber base. They're designed to be more gentle on your floors than the unprotected version. This 4.7-star option starts at $16 for the five-pound weight (reduced from $18), with multiple sizes offered at a discount. Take a look at the deals by tapping the button below.

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?



Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is Amazon's early Black Friday sale in October. Some are calling the two-day event October Prime Day or Prime Day Part 2 because of the size and scope of the sale. In 2022, this October sale was called the Prime Early Access Sale.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023?

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. The sale starts at midnight Pacific time.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to tap the button below and sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What else is on sale during Prime Big Deal Days?

The second Prime Day event of 2023 will kick off the holiday shopping season with early deals on thousands of popular brands and essentials like massage guns, treadmills, rowing machines, smartwatches, gym headphones, bone conduction headphones, free weights, home gym equipment, fitness apparel, shoes and more.

What other retailers are holding competing Big Deal Days or early Black Friday sales?

Amazon isn't the only retailer slashing prices this month. You can also find great deals on your favorite brands at other major retailers. Here are the top sale events we're watching in the coming week:

