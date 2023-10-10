If you've got fitness on the brain, consider upgrading your home gym with a pair of Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells during the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event, happening now through October 11. Amazon reviewers love how this one set of Bowflex dumbbells can be adjusted to weigh between 5 and 52.5 pounds, replacing up to 15 other sets of individual weights. Talk about a home gym space saver.
Right now, these 4.8-star-rated Bowflex adjustable weights are on sale for $349. That's a savings of $80, just for Amazon Prime members.
Read on to discover all the best Bowflex deals at Amazon for your home gym. But don't delay -- there's no telling how long these deals will last.
Top Bowflex deals on Amazon now:
- 4.8 star adjustable dumbbells: Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells, $349 (reduced from $549)
- Get the stand: Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell Stand with Media Rack, $152 (reduced from $229)
- SelectTech adjustable kettlebell: Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell, $127 (reduced from $199)
- Versatile weight bench: Bowflex Weight Bench Series, $297 (reduced from $499)
The best Bowflex weight deals at October Amazon Prime Day 2023
One of the most trusted names in fitness, Bowflex is known for its high quality adjustable weights, benches, ellipticals, and bikes. Designed for fitness enthusiasts and weekend warriors alike, Bowflex products streamline at-home fitness to give users the most efficient workout possible. An industry giant, Bowflex's Select Tech adjustable weights are one of the brand's top sellers.
Note that you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to get these deals.Shop Bowflex on Amazon
Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable weights: $349
Replace 15 sets of weights with the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbell set, a CBS Sports Essentials bestseller. Sold as a pair, this weight set can be used with Bowflex's JRNY mobile-only membership (free for two months) for motion tracking technology that counts your reps and tracks your form in real time. It's like having your own personal trainer right at home.
"Easy to operate right out of the box," raves one Amazon reviewer about this 4.8-star-rated weight set. "The weight range is phenomenal. I mean, come on. To be able to have the equivalent of 30 dumbbells ranging from 5 to 52.5 pounds and be able to tuck them neatly away in the corner somewhere? Yeah."
Why we love the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells:
- The space-saving design is perfect for small home gyms -- one set of Bowflex weights replaces 30 other dumbbells.
- Satisfied Amazon reviewers say their set of Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbbells hold up even with many years of use.
- They can be paired with the JRNY app, or used on their own if you don't require coaching.
Bowflex SelectTech 1090 dumbbells
If you're looking to lift heavier than 52.5 pounds, you'll need the Bowflex SelectTech 1090 adjustable dumbbells. The 4.5-star-rated dumbbell can be set to anywhere between 10 and 90 pounds in five-pound increments.
They're not currently on sale, but one verified Amazon reviewer says they recommend these dumbbells 100 percent: "I have had these for a few years now. I use them five days a week. They are great, work as they should, I have had zero problems. I really appreciate the space it saves and the flexibility in the weight range selection."
This top-rated adjustable dumbbell rarely goes on sale, which is why this Prime Big Deal Days offer is so noteworthy.$339 at Amazon
Need more than one dumbbell? Amazon has a set of two SelectTech 1090 dumbbells, complete with stand. Save $50 with this bundle.$977 at Amazon
Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell Stand with Media Holder: Save $77
If you're buying a top-rated set of Bowflex SelectTech dumbbells, you're going to want a dumbbell stand to go with it. This 4.7-star option from Bowflex will keep you from bending over, potentially protecting your lower back from injury. The included media rack holds your smartphone or tablet, so you can use the include one-year membership to JRNY, Bowflex's premium fitness training app. Measures 25" H x 26.4" W x 26.9" L.
A CBS Sports Essentials bestseller even at full price, this top-rated weight stand is now $77 off at Amazon for Prime Members.$152 at Amazon
Bowflex SelectTech adjustable curl bar
Worried you won't get those lunges in? Bowflex's innovative SelectTech Curl Bar adjusts from 20 to 80 pounds using seven weight settings per bar. Reduce the amount of loadable dumbbells needed by using Bowflex's all-in-one technology.$599 at Amazon
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell: Save $72
Bowflex's Select Tech kettlebell replaces six different kettlebells by adjusting from 8 to 40 pounds. The ergonomic handle makes it easy to grip. The weight selection dial makes it easy use. Reviewers like that this single kettlebell takes up less space, a key feature for those working out at home. Rated 4.8 stars.$127 at Amazon
Bowflex Weight Bench Series 5.1: Save $200
We like the six different adjustments Bowflex's weight bench offers creating endless options for your workout. We also like that at 70 pounds, Prime shipping brings this terrific bench to our front door so the only heavy lifting we have to do is in the gym. It supports up to 600 pounds.
Benches with three, four and five adjustment options are available; all support incline, decline and flat exercises. But it's the five-position version that's on sale for $200 off during the October Amazon Prime Day sale. Note that you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to get this deal. Rated 4.6 stars.$297
This top-rated adjustable weight bench is $100
Need a weight bench for your home gym that's capable of supporting your new weights? There's a terrific $50 off deal right now at Amazon on the 4.5-star-rated Flybird adjustable weight bench. The Amazon bestseller (and CBS Sports Essentials readers' favorite) is rated for up to 800 pounds, and can be used for both incline and decline exercises. There are seven back positions and three seat positions. Rated 4.5 stars.
Says one satisfied Amazon reviewer: "It's so easy to fold, easy to open and easy to set the different incline and decline angles. It is fairly light weight and extremely sturdy. It is very comfortable; the padding is firm and the covering is easy to clean."$100 at Amazon
What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is Amazon's early Black Friday sale in October. Some are calling the two-day event October Prime Day or Prime Day Part 2 because of the size and scope of the sale. In 2022, this October sale was called the Prime Early Access Sale.
When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023?
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. The sale starts at midnight Pacific time.
Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?
While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.
If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to tap the button below and sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.Start a free trial of Amazon Prime
What else is on sale during Prime Big Deal Days?
The second Prime Day event of 2023 will kick off the holiday shopping season with early deals on thousands of popular brands and essentials like massage guns, treadmills, rowing machines, smartwatches, gym headphones, bone conduction headphones, free weights, home gym equipment, fitness apparel, shoes and more.
What other retailers are holding competing Big Deal Days or early Black Friday sales?
Amazon isn't the only retailer slashing prices this month. You can also find great deals on your favorite brands at other major retailers. Here are the top sale events we're watching in the coming week:
- Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale is happening on October 10 and October 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.
- Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale will run from October 9 through October 12.
- Nike's Ultimate sale is running from October 8 through October 15.
Shop other great fitness deals from Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event
- Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are coming: Everything you need to know to shop smart
- Amazon October Prime Day fore play: Shop today's best golf deals on Amazon
- Amazon just slashed the price of Apple AirPods Pro 2 ahead of its October Prime Day
- The best October Amazon Prime Day 2023 weight bench deal: Our No. 1 bestseller is under $100
- Time for a new smartwatch: Save up to 35% on Garmin activity trackers and smartwatches on Amazon
- Our favorite under desk ellipticals are already on deep discount ahead of Amazon's Big Deal Days
- We love these early October Amazon Prime Day deals on free weights for your home
- Best rowing machine deals on Amazon ahead of October Prime Day
- Amazon's second Prime Day is in October, but the treadmill deals have already started
- The Apple Watch 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are cheaper on Amazon right now
- Our favorite early October Prime Day deal so far: Samsung Galaxy Buds earbuds are 50% off at Amazon
- Save over 60% on bone conduction headphones with these early October Amazon Prime Day deals
- These top-rated massage guns from Therabody, Hyperice and more are on deep discount on Amazon
- Best smartwatch deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Big Deal Days: Save on Apple Watches, the Google Pixel Watch and more [CBS News]
- Score big savings on a laptop computer before Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days [CBS News]
- Best tablet deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Big Deal Days: Save on Apple iPads, Samsung Galaxy tablets and more [CBS News]
- Best TV deals on Amazon ahead of the Prime Big Deal Days sale [CBS News]