Apple

The long-anticipated Apple Watch 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 just hit shelves last week and we've already spotted a deal to help our readers save on me. No, it's not technically on sale yet and it probably won't be for a while. But Amazon has already dropped the price below what Apple itself is charging.

If you order your new watch from Amazon instead of directly from Apple, you can save $10 on the Series 9 or $20 on the Ultra 2.

Both of the latest additions to the Apple Watch family come with a more powerful S9 chip and a brighter display, plus more new features. While prices start at $399 for the Apple Watch 9 and $799 for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 on Apple's website, Amazon is selling the new watches starting at $389 and $779 respectively. So if you've been hesitating on making the switch, now is your chance to get either one without paying full price.

Save $10 on Apple Watch 9 by ordering it from Amazon

Apple

The Apple Watch 9 is available for purchase at Amazon right now where prices start at $389 for the 41mm size and $419 for the 45mm size. If you were to buy it directly from Apple, the 41mm would cost you $399 while the 45mm would cost $429. So regardless of which size you want, you can still save $10 just by ordering through Amazon instead of Apple.

The most impressive upgrade on the Apple Watch 9 compared to the Series 8 is probably Siri Health. This will make starting your workouts and getting status updates along the way a breeze. Instead of navigating the watch screen, just say "Siri, start an outdoor run workout" or "Siri, start a yoga workout." Your new watch will immediately start tracking the activity, even when you're not connected to Wi-Fi or a cellular network.

You can also ask Siri for updates during a session like what your current heart rate is or how much distance you've covered so far. With this voice command functionality, you won't have to stop or slow down to look at your watch when you want to check your stats. Finally, you can log health data with Siri, too. Log your latest weight check in, the start of your period, or when you've taken your medication all via voice command.

When you pair Siri Health with the new Double Tap feature, mid-workout watch navigation will be easier than ever. Double Tap is a new gesture you can use to interact with your watch without having to touch the screen. Simply tap your index and thumb finger together twice in a row--hence "double tap"--and the Apple Watch 9 will answer or end a call, start or stop a timer, play or pause your music or whatever else you need it to do.

This makes it a great choice for people who need to interact with their watch during workouts to check stats or start and stop timers. The hands-free functionality will seriously improve your workout experience so you can accurately log your activity without having to fuss with your watch.

It's also a great option for the multi-taskers. If you tend to squeeze in your exercise during the workday, for example, the ability to answer calls or reply to emails without having to stop your workout is a game changer.

Our favorite new features of the Apple Watch Series 9:

Siri Health turns Siri into your built-in fitness trainer, letting you start or stop workouts, check your health stats, and more with voice commands on your watch, with no Wi-Fi required.

The new double tap gesture lets you control any active app on your watch by double tapping your finger and thumb so you don't have to stop or slow down to navigate your watch.

The improved dictation is up to 25% more accurate so you can reply to texts, email and more while you work out.

Save up to $100 on the Apple Watch 8 while it's on clearance

Amazon

If you don't really need that hands-free functionality, the launch of the Apple Watch 9 is the perfect opportunity to save by taking advantage of Apple Watch 8 clearance deals. The previous generation is still packed with tons of great fitness features like the ability to track heart rate, blood oxygen levels and temperature. And it still gets regular updates.

It can track all the same health metrics and activities as the Apple Watch 9, just without the robust voice command features of the new Siri Health or the handy Double Tap gesture. It's also durable, with IPX6-rated dust resistance and water resistance to 50 meters.

The best part of all? You can get the Apple Watch 8 for as low as $299 (reduced from $399) while it's on clearance.

Get $20 off the Apple Watch Ultra 2 when you buy it on Amazon

Apple

The new Apple Watch Ultra 2 (49 mm) will also get the Siri Health voice command features and the double tap gesture. Then it adds a few more cool upgrades on top of those. Aside from the brighter screen (3,000 nits!), one of our favorite upgrades is the customizable watch face.

Modular Ultra, the watch face on the new Ultra, lets you customize which metrics and performance data are displayed on your watch. Each widget on the face can be customized to display whichever data you need so you don't have to toggle between screens anymore. Everything you need to check is on one screen.

It also boasts improved depth and altitude tolerance. Dive down as far as 100 meters (about 325 feet) or scale mountains as high as 9,000 meters (about 29,500 feet) above sea level. Since the tallest peak on earth is Mount Everest's 8,848-meter peak, that means you can take this to the top of literally any mountain on the planet.

The new built-in Depth app logs your dives and lets you review your most recent sessions on the watch. From your phone, you can see your complete dive history, complete with GPS pinpointed entry point.

The rugged and powerful Apple Watch Ultra 2 is also available for purchase at Amazon. Prices start at $779 through the retailer instead of $799 if you ordered it directly from Apple.

Our favorite new features of the Apple Watch Ultra 2:

Siri Health lets you access pretty much every fitness-related feature via voice command so your hands (and attention) are free to stick to your workout.

The double tap gesture gives you even more hands-free functionality to control your watch without having to touch or look at the screen.

The Modular Ultra watch face lets you customize which metrics are displayed so you can see all the data you care about on one screen

With a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, the Ultra 2 is Apple's brightest watch yet and perfect for seeing your watch even in the brightest sunlight.

Related content on CBS Sports: