Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is live, and the mega retailer is offering some huge discounts (toned bicep huge) on full-body home gyms. Turn your home gym into your dream gym with high-quality home gym that allows you to work your whole body with just one piece of equipment. That's great news for your budget and your (soon-to-be) huge biceps.

Amazon can't do the workout for us, but a top-of-the-line home gym setup makes gearing up to workout so much easier.

Shop the best October Prime Day full-body home gym deals

Amazon October Prime Day 2023 home gym deals are here just in time for cold-weather workouts. As temperatures drop, having the comfort and convenience of a home gym could be the key to keeping your fitness goals on track this fall and winter. And with the holidays coming, Amazon Big Deal Days is a great time to Christmas gift shop for all your family's home gym gift requests.

Note that you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to get many of these deals.

Save $200 on JX Fitness Home Gym during October Prime Day

The bestselling JX Fitness home gym features a curl pad, leg exercise pedal, top and bottom bars, one-hand curl pad and leg exercise pedal, top and bottom bars, one-hand bars and ankle straps, quick release latch and chain and a 148-pound weight stack. Reviewers were "pleased" and "impressed" with this JX Fitness home gym, especially considering the price.

Regularly priced at $699, the 4.5-star-rated JX Fitness home gym is currently $499 for Amazon Big Deal Days.

Top features of JX Fitness Home Gym:

Reviewers stated assembly took time, but was relatively easy to execute with the included assembly tutorial video.

The thick steel frame is built to be durable and able to handle any weight challenge.

Save $320: Bowflex XCeed Home Gym

We've been big fans of Bowflex's SelectTech adjustable weights (and so have our readers -- they're a CBS Sports bestseller). We took note of Amazon's terrific deals on some of their home gyms, which feature a cable resistance system. Diving into features and reviews, we noted that buyers liked the ease of assembly and the quality of the 4.6-star-rated Bowflex XCeed home gym.

Regularly priced at $1,000, this top-selling Bowflex home gym is on sale Amazon for $680.

Top features of Bowflex XCeed Home Gym:

This home gym offers 65 unique exercises, more than many home gyms.

Use 5 to 210 pounds of resistance, or upgrade to 410 pounds.

This gym features an integrated tower bar with angled lat pull down, which works the back and shoulders.

The Bowflex XCeed home gym includes a leg extension/curl attachment and squat bar.

Save $280: Marcy Dual Functioning Home Gym

Save 35% on a high-quality, home gym that features a versatile, dual-action, 150-pound stack. Ideal for small spaces, this home gym is specifically designed to be customized to your skill level as you level up.

This home is on sale for $510 (reduced from $790).

Top features of the Marcy Dual Functioning Home Gym:

This home gym allows you to perform chest press and vertical butterfly exercises to develop your biceps, triceps and pectorals.



This gym features a high-density, removable seat to reduce back tension.

The bicep pad is removable to help isolate bicep excercises.

The weight plates feature a safety lock.

Save $300: Inspire Fitness BL1 Home Gym

Inspire Fitness FT1 Functional Trainer features upper body and lower body stations built into one piece of equipment, making your workouts more efficient with less gear needed.

This full-body home gym includes a revolving curl bar and a steel lat bar to maximize workouts and include all muscle groups. Adjust the 15 unique resistance levels with a simple lever, which uses bodyweight resistance rather than noisy weight plates banging together.

This home gym is $1,099 (reduced from $1,399). While not an official Prime Big Deal Days deal, we love this deal and know you will, too.

Top features of Inspire Fitness FT1 Functional Trainer:

You don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to get this deal.

A 3-month subscription to Centr's digital platform is included, giving you training insights, meal planning and workouts from actor Chris Hemsworth's team of experts, a $60 savings.

This machine's compact design is perfect for small spaces.

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is Amazon's early Black Friday sale in October. Some are calling the two-day event October Prime Day or Prime Day Part 2 because of the size and scope of the sale. In 2022, this October sale was called the Prime Early Access Sale.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023?

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. The sale starts at midnight Pacific time.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to tap the button below and sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What else is on sale during Prime Big Deal Days?

The second Prime Day event of 2023 will kick off the holiday shopping season with early deals on thousands of popular brands and essentials like massage guns, treadmills, rowing machines, smartwatches, gym headphones, bone conduction headphones, free weights, home gym equipment, fitness apparel, shoes and more.

What other retailers are holding competing Big Deal Days or early Black Friday sales?

Amazon isn't the only retailer slashing prices this month. You can also find great deals on your favorite brands at other major retailers. Here are the top sale events we're watching in the coming week:

