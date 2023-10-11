Our readers have been going crazy for the Niceday Elliptical on Amazon, currently on sale during the Prime Big Deal Days sale. The 4.5-star-rated cross-trainer machine has 16 resistance levels, so you can go from mild warm-up to a fast-paced cardio session or crank it all the way up for a strength-building workout on par with a stair stepper.
If you act fast, you can join other CBS Sports readers in scoring a double deal on the Niceday Elliptical. It has a list price of $800, but it's currently available to Amazon Prime members for just $499 during the October Prime Big Deal Days sale. And there's an Amazon coupon you can stack on top of that deal to save an extra $50. That brings your final cost down to just $450, a savings of 44%.$450 at Amazon
Prime members can save $350 on the Niceday Elliptical
The whisper-quiet, butt-kicking machine is on sale for just $450 on Amazon right now. Normally $800, the easy-to-assemble elliptical has earned a 4.5-star rating from over 2,200 reviewers.
The simple design with surprisingly advanced features make it a steal even at full price. It's lightweight enough to move around the room as needed yet durable enough to support up to 400 pounds of weight. It uses zero electricity, yet the battery-powered display can still track your time, distance, calories burned and heart rate.
What we like about the Niceday Elliptical:
- Sixteen resistance levels let you customize the intensity according to your fitness goals.
- Digital display tracks time, distance, speed, calories burned and pulse.
- The built-in pulse sensor on the handles lets you check your pulse regularly.
- Its cordless design saves on electricity and gives you more options for where you want to workout.
- Smooth-gliding transportation wheels make it easy to stash in a corner when not in use.
Why CBS Sports Essentials readers love the Niceday Elliptical
An elliptical as versatile as this is a great addition to any home gym setup. Free weights and benches are the go-to when it comes to upper-body workouts. But an elliptical is where you should be on leg day or when you need to log some cardio sessions.
For those in apartments and those who don't want to disturb the rest of the house with the loud whir of workout equipment, the Niceday Elliptical is a smart pick. Amazon reviewers report that the machine is whisper-quiet while you use it.
"I absolutely love this new addition to my home gym," said one reviewer, adding they especially love that it's lightweight, quiet and stable.
Best of all, the Niceday Elliptical doesn't need to be plugged in to use it, so you can work up a sweat without increasing your electric bill. The cordless design also allows you to place it just about anywhere, and smooth-gliding transportation wheels make it easy to roll into place. (Our suggestion: Put it in front of the TV so you can catch up on your favorite shows while getting a workout in.) When you're done, you can roll it right back into the corner and relax.
"We have found it a great exercise platform for three different adults with very different levels of physical activity," said another reviewer. With 16 resistance levels, it's easy to adjust the workout intensity to different fitness levels and goals so one piece of equipment can be customized to everyone in the house.
If you just want a low-impact recovery session, the Niceday Elliptical has you covered. And if you want a serious high-intensity cardio session, it's got you covered there, too. "This thing kicks my butt," said one reviewer, adding that it was "like standing up to pedal an exercise bike for 20 minutes."
What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is Amazon's early Black Friday sale in October. Some are calling the two-day event October Prime Day or Prime Day Part 2 because of the size and scope of the sale. In 2022, this October sale was called the Prime Early Access Sale.
When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023?
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. The sale starts at midnight Pacific time.
Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?
While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.
If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to tap the button below and sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.Start a free trial of Amazon Prime
What else is on sale during Prime Big Deal Days?
The second Prime Day event of 2023 will kick off the holiday shopping season with early deals on thousands of popular brands and essentials like massage guns, treadmills, rowing machines, smartwatches, gym headphones, bone conduction headphones, free weights, home gym equipment, fitness apparel, shoes and more.
What other retailers are holding competing Big Deal Days or early Black Friday sales?
Amazon isn't the only retailer slashing prices this month. You can also find great deals on your favorite brands at other major retailers. Here are the top sale events we're watching in the coming week:
- Best Buy's 48-Hour Flash Sale is happening on October 10 and October 11, the same days as Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.
- Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale will run from October 9 through October 12.
- Nike's Ultimate sale is running from October 8 through October 15.
